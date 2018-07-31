TAMUC – Sports

von Rosenberg earns Small College Coach of the Year Award and presents at multiple conferences.

SAN ANTONIO – Texas A&M University-Commerce head men’s basketball coach Jaret von Rosenberg had a busy summer in 2018, as he received a prestigious coaching award and presented at the state of Texas’ largest coaching conventions.

At the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches convention in May, von Rosenberg was named as the Small College Coach of the Year, while also presenting at the convention.

In his first season as a collegiate head coach in 2017-18, von Rosenberg had one of the best seasons by a first-year coach in program history. The Lions finished 22-9 overall, reaching the second round of the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament, and earning the program’s first NCAA Tournament win since the 2005 season. The team started the season 10-0, tying a program record for most consecutive wins to begin a season. The team was nationally ranked in the National Association of Basketball Coaches poll five consecutive weeks, topping out at No. 10 in the nation. The Lions had just two returners on the roster from the 2016-17 season, playing with 10 new recruits.

During the 2017-18 season under von Rosenberg, Reggie Reid was named Lone Star Conference Newcomer of the Year as well as a First Team All-Lone Star Conference selection. Reid was also named Second Team All-Region by both the NABC and the D2CCA. Willie Rooks also had a stellar first-year campaign culminating in a Third Team All-LSC selection.

Later in the summer, von Rosenberg then spoke at the Texas High School Coaches’ Association Convention on “Defense from Day One.” The Lion defense hung their hat on the defensive of the floor, holding teams under 40 percent shooting from the floor in 26 of their 31 games in the 2017-18 campaign. The Lions also led the Lone Star Conference in steals.

“I’m honored to be recognized by my peers in the coaching industry so early in my career to earn the Small College Coach of the Year award,” von Rosenberg said. “This program and I benefitted from having a stellar group of student-athletes committed to excellence in all aspects of our program. I’m also glad I was able to talk about our program, our University, and the way we built our basketball team with the great high school coaches in the state of Texas.”