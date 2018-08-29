TAMUC – Sports

Rylie Fuentes named LSC Setter of the Week after the first week of matches

RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball player Rylie Fuentes has been named the Lone Star Conference Setter of the Week. The award was announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

Fuentes– a junior from Robinson– recorded 106 assists in the Lions’ four games last week. Working in the Lions’ two-setter system, Fuentes averaged 7.1 assists per set and helped put her hitters in good spots, contributing to the team’s .291 hitting average. She also logged 37 digs on the defensive end and had two aces.

The Lions return to action on Friday as they travel to Denver to compete in the Colorado Premier Challenge. The Lions open up the Challenge against the No. 2 ranked Concordia-St. Paul, the defending national champion. The match will begin at 11 a.m. MDT. Later in the day, the Lions will face Metro State on their home floor. The Lions’ two opponents on Saturday will be determined by the results of their Friday matches.

LONE STAR CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offense

Aug. 28 – Madison Brabham, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Defense

Aug. 28 – Sundara Chinn, Angelo State

Setter

Aug. 28 – Rylie Fuentes, Texas A&M-Commerce