TAMUC – Sports

Top-ranked Lions hold on for 27-17 win at William Jewell.

LIBERTY, Mo. – The top-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce football team got out to an early lead and held on for a 27-17 win over William Jewell College in non-conference action at Greene Stadium on Saturday.

The Lions move to 2-0 overall on the season and pick up their 12th consecutive victory, extending the longest winning streak in NCAA Division II. The Cardinals fall to 0-1 on the season.

A&M-Commerce will remain on the road for its next contest, returning to Lone Star Conference action at Eastern New Mexico at 7:00 pm MDT on Saturday, September 15.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions outgained the Cardinals by a 347-259 margin and scored the game’s first 21 points.

– Quarterback Preston Wheeler (Austin – Bowie) completed 24-of-30 passes for 172 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Kane Wilson (New Orleans, La.) completed passes on both of his attempts on the day, and also scored a rushing touchdown.

– Carandal Hale (Greenville) carried the ball 21 times for 84 yards and a score.

– Chance Cooper (Leander – Rouse) had eight receptions for 99 yards, while Marquis Wimberly (Duarte, Calif.) had six catches for 42 yards and a touchdown.

– Kicker Kristov Martinez (Edinburg) added nine points to his already lofty career total, connecting on field goals of 30 and 29 yards and adding three extra points.

– Jalon Edwards-Cooper (Spring – Dekaney) had a team-high eight tackles and a pass breakup. Brucks Saathoff (San Antonio – Reagan) made six stops with a sack, a forced fumble, and two tackles for loss.

– Michael Onuoha (Edmond, Okla.) added two sacks, while Jay Bias (Prosper) recorded one sack.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lion defense forced Jewell to punt on each of its first three possessions, allowing the A&M-Commerce offense to get on the board early.

The Lions’ first points of the game came on a Wilson 1-yard touchdown carry with 8:54 left in the first quarter, capping off a 10-play, 41-yard drive.

The lead was extended to 14-0 with 3:21 left in the opening period on a Hale 3-yard touchdown plunge after the Lions went 49 yards in nine plays.

Wimberly’s 10-yard touchdown reception in the corner of the end zone from Wheeler with 8:06 left in the first half put the Lions up by a 21-0 count.

The Cardinals got their first points on the board with 2:41 left in the first half when Bulla Graft caught a tipped pass in the end zone for a 35-yard touchdown, but Martinez’ 30-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining in half gave the Lions a 24-7 halftime advantage.

Penalties were the Lions’ enemy in the second half, as the visiting team was only able to record three points in the final half hour. Jewell cut the lead to 24-10 with 7:38 left in the third quarter on Dalton Dye’s 28-yard field goal. Dye would only go 1-for-4 on field goal attempts in the game.

Martinez’s 29-yard field goal at the 2:44 mark of the third quarter made it a three-score margin in the Lions’ favor again at 27-10. Jewell quarterback Will Schneider cut the lead to 27-17 on an 8-yard touchdown scramble with 8:58 to play.

The Cardinals intercepted a deep pass with 7:28 to play in the game and plodded down the field all the way the Lion 11 before the drive stalled. Dye’s third missed field goal of the game with just over two minutes remaining sealed the victory for A&M-Commerce.

No. 17 Lions drop hard-fought five-set battle with No. 24 Tarleton.

STEPHENVILLE– The No. 17 Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team lost in five sets to No. 24 Tarleton State on Saturday afternoon. The Lions held a 2-1 lead but could not pull out the final two sets on the road. The set scores were 25-22, 26-28, 25-21, 21-25, 8-15.

The loss brings the Lions to 7-4 on the season and 0-2 in the Lone Star Conference. The TexAnns improve to 8-2 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.

The Lions will host their home opener on Sept. 11 when they face Texas Women’s. The match will be played at 6:00 pm at the Field House.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– TSU had 23 blocks in the match, compared to A&M-Commerce’s four. The TexAnns hit .300 in the game while the Lions hit .182.

– Bina Njikam (Keller) had a career-high 18 kills in the match, hitting .394. She also had four blocks

– Jaslyn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) had 13 kills, Shelley Chapron (Houston – St. Pius X) had 12 kills, and Nicole Gonelli (Round Rock – Stony Point) had 10 kills.

– Rylie Fuentes (Robinson) led the team with 32 assists. Carolina Machado (Sao Paulo, Brazil) had 23 assists, and Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) had nine.

– Savannah Rutledge (The Woodlands – College Park) led the team with 28 digs. Fuentes had 19 digs, and Daniela Santos (Caracas, Venezuela) had 12.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After the TexAnns scored three points in a row to open the first set, the Lions answered back with four in a row to take the lead early. Two early aces from Fuentes gave the Lions a five-point lead at the midpoint of the set. TSU battled back to within one point before the Lions went on a 7-2 run to take a six-point lead. TSU fought back late to cut the Lion lead to two points, but A&M-Commerce held on to take the first set.

The TexAnns led early in the second set, taking a three-point lead before the Lions scored four in a row to regain the lead. The second set was a back and forth battle that was forced into extra points. The Lions had set-point but were unable to win it, and TSU scored four of the final five points of the set to win 28-26.

With the third set tied at six, the Lions scored four points in a row, including two kills from Njikam, to take a 10-6 lead. The Lions held that four-point lead for the majority of the set before TSU made a late rally to tie the game at 20. However, the Lions rallied to score five of the final six points of the set to win 25-21.

The fourth set was back and forth early as well, with neither team able to pull ahead. The TexAnns were finally able to break the tie, scoring five points in a six-point span to build a five-point lead. The Lions battled back to within two points but could not regain the lead and lost the fourth set 25-21, forcing a deciding set.

TSU scored four of the first six points of the set before the Lions went on a 3-0 run to take the lead early. The TexAnns then took control of the game, scoring five points in a row to take a 10-5 lead. The Lions scored three of the next four points to get within three, but TSU took the final four points to win the set and the match.

No. 17 Lions are unable to hold onto the lead in a five-set loss to Angelo State.

SAN ANGELO– The No. 17 Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team lost a heartbreaker to Angelo State in five sets on Friday. The Lions won the first two sets but lost the final three. The set scores were 27-25, 25-22, 16-25, 19-25, 12-15)

The loss brings the Lions to 7-3 on the season and 0-1 in the Lone Star Conference. ASU improves to 8-3 and 1-0 in conference play.

The Lions will return to action on Saturday when they travel to Stephenville to face No. 24 Tarleton State. The match will be played at 2 p.m. at Wisdom Gym.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions won the first two sets but were unable to put the match away.

– The Lions hit .108 in the game, hampered by 35 attack errors. ASU had 13 service errors.

– Bina Njikam (Keller) and Jaslyn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) tied for the team lead with 12 kills apiece.

– Shelley Chapron (Houston – St. Pius X) had 11 kills and led the team with a .435 hitting percentage. Jaryn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) had 10 kills.

– Rylie Fuentes (Robinson) led the team with 25 assists. Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) added 11 assists, and Carolina Machado (Sao Paulo, Brazil) had nine.

– Daniela Santos (Caracas, Venezuela) led the team with 21 digs. Savannah Rutledge (The Woodlands – College Park) added 19 digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions scored the first two points of the match before ASU scored the next seven points in a row. Trailing 9-4, the Lions then scored six out of the next seven points to tie the game. Njikam had three kills in the rally. She had another kill as the Lions kept piling on, taking a two-point lead midway through the set.

The Rambelles fought back to take a 20-17 lead in the set before the Lions again went on a run, scoring four in a row to take the lead. The teams ended up going into extra points before the Lions scored the final two points to win 27-25. Jaryn Wacker had six kills in the set and Njikam had four.

The teams battled back and forth to start the second set, with the score tied at 12 midway through. The Lions then scored four points in a row to build a lead. After ASU cut the Lion lead back down to just one, another run put the Lions ahead by four once again. The Lions won the second set 25-22.

The third set started close, as the teams were tied at 9-all near the midpoint of the game. The set then started to get away from the Lions. Near the end of the set, ASU went on a 6-0 run and led by as many as 10 in the game. The Lions lost the set 25-16.

The Lions had an early 4-0 run in the fourth set to take the lead before a 5-0 run by the Rambelles gave them back the lead. It was a lead they would not relinquish as the Lions continued to fight but could not climb back into the set and regain a lead. ASU won the fourth set 25-19.

The Lions scored seven of the first 10 points of the fifth set, taking a 7-3 lead. ASU would respond, winning nine of the next 10 points to take a 12-8 lead. The Lions could not recover, losing the final set 15-12.

East Texas Shootout postponed until October 12.

COMMERCE – Due to persistent lightning in the area, the East Texas Shootout cross country meet has been postponed. The event was initially slated to be the opening meet of the season for the Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country teams.

The Shootout will now be held on Friday, October 12, with start times to be announced at a later date.

The Lions will now start their seasons next Saturday, September 15, at the Missouri Southern Stampede in Joplin, Mo. The women’s 5-kilometer race is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m., with the men’s 8-kilometer race set for 9:45 a.m. that day.