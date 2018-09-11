TAMUC – Sports

Vela’s triple-double leads No. 23 Lions to a 3-1 win over Texas Woman’s in the home opener.

COMMERCE – The No. 23 Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team dropped the opening set to Texas Woman’s University on Tuesday night before rolling through the next three sets to take the 3-1 victory. Set scores were 22-25, 25-15, 25-20, and 25-16.

The Lions are now 8-4 overall and 1-2 in the Lone Star Conference with the win in the home opener, while the Pioneers fall to 6-5 overall and 0-3 in league play.

A&M-Commerce’s next action comes on Saturday at 1:00 pm when the Lions host Texas A&M-Kingsville.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) earned her second triple-double of the season with 14 kills, 17 assists, and 12 digs. Vela hit .345 in the match with only four errors.

– Jaryn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) was the Lions’ offensive leader, throwing down 21 kills against only three errors for a .419 hitting percentage.

– Savannah Rutledge (The Woodlands – College Park) had 22 digs to lead four Lions with double-digit kills.

– Rylie Fuentes (Robinson) passed out 31 assists.

– The Lions had a .240 hitting percentage in the match with 63 kills, compared to TWU’s .124 percentage with 40 kills.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The guests came out with early momentum, as Texas Women’s took an early 7-4 lead with four straight points. The Lions cut the lead to 11-10 before another TWU rally. The Pioneers went from one point lead to a five-point edge at 19-14. A&M-Commerce battled back and brought the deficit back to one point as late as 22-21 before TWU took three of the last four points in the set and went up 1-0. Texas Woman’s hit .306 in the game, while the Lions were limited to a .098 percentage. TWU made five blocks in the frame to neutralize the Lion offense.

A&M-Commerce responded by taking control of the second set early and never relenting. From a 4-4 tie, the Lions scored nine straight points on Vela’s serve. A&M-Commerce used seven kills, a block, and an ace to roar out to a 13-4 lead. The Pioneers could not manage to get their deficit back under eight points through the rest of the set as the Lions rolled to a 25-15 win. A&M-Commerce hit .361 with 17 kills in the game, while holding the Pioneers to a minus-.074 set with five kills to seven errors – four of which came on Lion blocks.

The third set was closely played down the stretch, although A&M-Commerce started out with an early five-point advantage at 13-8. The Pioneers showed fight by going on mini-surges, but the Lions held them at arm’s length, never letting the margin narrow to fewer than three points, and holding on for a 25-20 game win. The Lions had 16 kills against seven errors in the set, and five of those came on TWU blocks.

The Lions closed the match with authority, leaving little doubt which team would earn its first LSC victory. A&M-Commerce took nine of the first 10 points on the serves of Santos and Rutledge. The early advantage deflated the Pioneers’ hopes, as the visitors could not cut the lead to any fewer than eight points, and Vela’s emphatic kill to end the night sealed a runaway victory. The Lions hit .298 in the game and held TWU to a .109 percentage.

After allowing TWU to throw down 15 kills in the opening set, the Lions held the Pioneers to 25 combined kills in the next three games.

Wongsinth is runner-up as Lions take third at Tarleton Invitational.

GLEN ROSE – Led by Sarah Wongsinth’s runner-up performance, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team turned in one of the top tournament scores in school history to place third at the Tarleton Invitational.

Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) claimed second place in the event with a two-day score of 143 (1-under par), only one stroke behind the tournament champion. The Lions shot a 36-hole event total of 595 (292-303, +19) to finish in third by 11 strokes.

Both the team total and Wongsinth’s score are the third-best 36-hole totals in program history.

Joining Wongsinth in the top five of the individual standings was Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.), who shot a 1-under par 71 in Tuesday’s round. She finished in fifth place with a two-day total of 145 (+1). It is Garris’ second career top-five finish.

Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Raegan) place 16th at 8-over par 152 after shooting a 77 Tuesday. Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) placed 22nd at 155, and Lauren Leslie (Fair Oaks Ranch – Clear Brook) placed 36th at 164.

The Lions head west next week for their second event of the season, playing in the RMAC Preview hosted by Colorado Mesa on September 17-18 at Tiara Rado GC in Grand Junction, Colo.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. St. Edward’s 287 297 584 +8 2. Tarleton 295 298 593 +17 3. A&M-COMMERCE 292 303 595 +19 4. Newman 299 305 604 +28 5. Cameron 303 302 605 +29 6. Tex. A&M-Kingsville 309 314 623 +47 7. Ranger College 308 331 639 +63 8. Redlands CC 325 342 667 +91

A&M-Commerce 292 303 595 +19 3rd Sarah Wongsinth 69 74 143 -1 2nd Paige-Lee Garris 74 71 145 +1 t-5th Makena Thomas 75 77 152 +8 t-16th Sophie-Charlott Hempel 74 81 155 +11 t-22nd Lauren Leslie 83 81 164 +20 36th

Lions finish season-opening event in 11th place; Hartford is top placer.

AMARILLO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team finished in 11th place at the Palmer Foundation Invitational on Tuesday.

The Lions carded a 300 in Tuesday’s round to complete the tournament at 863.

Blake Hartford (Spring – Klein Collins) was the Lions’ top finisher, placing 12th on the leaderboard with a final score of 210 (-3). He shot a 1-under par 70 in Tuesday’s round. He started the day hot with three birdies in his first six holes, and a birdie on his 17th hole put him under par for the day.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) shot a 1-over par 72 in Tuesday’s round and finished at even par 213 for the 54 hole event to place 19th. He eagled his 17th hole of the day and had two other birdies.

Lucas McCubbin (Midland) placed 28th at 2-over par 215 for the event, while Dallas Millin (Wright, Wyo.) placed 79th.

The Lions will have three weeks to practice before returning to the links competitively for three consecutive events. Their next action comes in Albuquerque, N.M. on Oct. 1-2, when Western New Mexico hosts its Fall Invitational at the University of New Mexico’s Championship Course.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. St. Mary’s 275 279 282 836 -16 2. MSU Texas 277 283 284 844 -8 3. St. Edward’s 279 281 286 846 -6 4. Oklahoma Christian 274 291 283 848 -4 5. Colorado Mesa 284 284 281 849 -3 6. Regis 282 291 278 851 -1 7. Hutchinson CC 280 287 291 858 +6 Wayland Baptist 286 285 287 858 +6 9. Colorado School of Mines 290 283 289 862 +10 Lubbock Christian 290 284 288 862 +10 11. A&M-COMMERCE 283 280 300 863 +11 12. Dallas Baptist 289 281 297 867 +15 13. West Texas A&M 288 288 293 869 +17 14. Cameron 299 290 290 879 +27 15. UT Permian Basin 295 296 302 893 +41

A&M-Commerce 283 280 300 863 +11 11th Blake Hartford 67 73 70 210 -3 t-12th Zach Burch 69 72 72 213 E t-19th Lucas McCubbin 76 65 74 215 +2 28th Dallas Millin 75 76 84 235 +22 79th Joe Wolcik 72 70 dq 142

Lion Soccer match against Ouachita Baptist changes time, location.

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team has announced a schedule change. The Lions’ game against Ouachita Baptist will now be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday on the campus of Texas A&M-Texarkana. The game will take place at the TAMUT Soccer Field, located on the TAMUT campus in Texarkana, Texas.

Visit the Lion Athletic and Lion Soccer twitter pages for further Lion Soccer updates.

Josh Manck

Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce