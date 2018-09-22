TAMUC – Sports

Lions drop 2-0 decision to Eastern New Mexico on the road.

PORTALES, N.M.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team lost a 2-0 decision against Eastern New Mexico on the road Friday. The Lions fell behind midway through the first half and could not bounce back.

The loss brings the Lions to 3-2-0 for the season and-0-1-0 in the Lone Star Conference. ENMU improves to 3-2-1 on the year and 1-0-0 in conference play.

The Lions return to action on the road against West Texas A&M on Sunday. The match will begin at 1:00 pm at The Pitch in Canyon.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Sabrina Munguia had a shot on goal and had another shot go off the crossbar in the match.

– Leslie Campuzano and Michelle Kotlik also had shots on goal.

– Caitlin Duty had two saves in the match.

– Both teams took nine shots in the match.

The Lions scored an own-goal in the 25th minute of the match off of a scramble on an ENMU corner kick. ENMU also scored a goal in the 81st minute.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions had an early chance for a goal as Munguia found some room to fire a shot in the ninth minute. However, the shot went off the crossbar. Duty made a save in the 15th minute to keep the Greyhounds off the board.

On a Greyhound corner kick in the 25th minute, the ball found its way into the box. It was kicked away by the Lions but the ball ricocheted off of a Lion player’s back and bounced backward into the goal for an own goal. The Greyhounds took a 1-0 lead.

Campuzano had a shot on goal late in the first half but it was saved. ENMU took a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Munguia had another shot on goal in the 51st minute of the match, but it was again saved by the ENMU keeper. The Lions forced several corner kicks in the early stages of the second half but could not find an opportunity to put a shot on goal. Twice the Lions had shots but pushed them just wide each time.

ENMU added to its lead in the 81st minute with a goal. Duty then made a save in the 83rd minute. The Lions had a chance for a goal in the final minute of the match but Kotlik’s shot was saved. The match ended with ENMU ahead 2-0.

No. 25 Lions sweep Cameron to keep the home streak rolling.

COMMERCE – The No. 25 Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team rolled to a sweep over visiting Cameron University on Friday night. Set scores were 25-10, 25-21, and 25-14.

With the win, the Lions move to 11-4 overall and 3-2 in the Lone Star Conference, while the Aggies fall to 2-13 overall and 0-5 in the league.

The Lions wrap up a five-match homestand at 2:00 pm Saturday, hosting MSU Texas in an important LSC match.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– With the runaway victory, no Lion had double-figure kills, though the hosts hit for a .194 percentage and held Cameron to a minus-.027 percentage.

– Jaryn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) led the Lions with nine kills on a .353 percentage.

– Shelley Chapron (Houston – St. Pius X) had six error-free kills on nine swings for a .667 hitting percentage, while also chipping in on four blocks.

– Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) had eight kills, six digs, three blocks, and two service aces for another solid all-around performance.

– Jaslyn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) had seven kills against only one error.

– Savannah Rutledge (The Woodlands – College Park) led the Lions with seven digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Cameron opened the night by scoring the first three points of the match before the Lions responded with a fury. A&M-Commerce scored 15 of the next 17 points to roar out to a 15-5 lead. From there, the Aggies were unable to string together consecutive points, as the Lions took an emphatic one-set lead. The Lions had 13 kills in the set on a .333 hitting percentage while limiting CU to a minus-.143 clip with only four kills.

The second set was more closely contested, as the margin was only one point when the Lions led 11-10. A&M-Commerce was able to put a strong run together at that point, pushing the gap to 17-11 and forcing an Aggie timeout. Cameron chipped away at the lead, eventually cutting the advantage down to 23-21, but the Lions scored the final two points on a Jaryn Wacker hammered kill and a Rutledge ace. Cameron had five blocks in the set, but the Lions limited the Aggies to an even .000 hitting rate with four blocks of their own.

A&M-Commerce scored the first four points of the third set before the Aggies tied it back up at 5-all. The Lions managed points on seven of the next eight serves to go up 12-6. While Cameron battled, the guests were unable to get the margin back under six points. From a 20-14 score, the Lions scored the final five points of the match to earn their fourth straight win.

Josh Manck

Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce