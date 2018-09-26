TAMUC – Sports

Garrett Blubaugh named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

IRVING – Texas A&M University-Commerce senior linebacker Garrett Blubaugh has been named as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy as announced by The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

The award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation. Fidelity Investments is a proud partner of the Campbell Trophy®.

Blubaugh was the winner of the NCAA Division II Football Elite 90 Award at the 2017 National Championship, given to the student-athlete at the championship site with the highest grade point average. The Keller native is a team captain, member of the football leadership council, and has been a campus tutor. The biological sciences/pre-med major has been named to the President’s List four times and Dean’s List once. He is a recipient of Division II Athletic Directors Association Academic Achievement Award, has been named to the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s Honor Roll, and was named Academic All-LSC in 2017. On the field, he has made 165 career tackles in 31 games with four forced fumbles and three interceptions.

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 31, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 60th NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 61st NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 4, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of the sports. Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 29th William V. Campbell Trophy® and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.

“These 179 impressive candidates truly represent the scholar-athlete ideal,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy® winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. “For 60 years, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete program has showcased more than 800 college football players who have been successful on the football field, in the classroom, and in the community. This year’s semifinalists further illustrate the power of our great sport in developing the next generation of influential leaders.”

Blubaugh is one of 179 overall semifinalists and one of 25 in NCAA Division II.

2018 NFF WILLIAM V. CAMPBELL TROPHY® SEMIFINALISTS

Division II

SCHOOL NAME Ashland Travis Downing Bentley Jack Hansbury Black Hills State Austin Goddard Central Missouri Austin Miller Colorado State-Pueblo Brandon Payer East Stroudsburg Michael Fleming Emporia State Landon Nault Grand Valley State Bart Williams Harding Sam Blankenship Kutztown Conor Sullivan Malone Matt Blasiole Mars Hill Jake Sell Minnesota-Duluth Jason Balts Missouri S&T Landon Compton Newberry Jawanza Adams Northwest Missouri State Ben Althoff Ohio Dominican Cory Contini Ouachita Baptist Drew Harris Pittsburg State Darian Taylor Southeastern Oklahoma State Joel Carlos Southern Arkansas Kile Pletcher Southwest Minnesota State Jon Dicke Texas A&M-Commerce Garrett Blubaugh Wayne State Drew Dowding Wingate Christopher Birozes

