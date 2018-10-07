TAMUC – Sports

No. 9 Lions pull out an epic 20-19 victory over No. 4 MSU Texas in Sunday Special

DENTON – The football series between Texas A&M University-Commerce and Midwestern State University has had its share of close games, dramatic finishes, and stunning storylines over the last few years. None will top No. 9 A&M-Commerce’s 20-19 victory over No. 4 MSU Texas at Apogee Stadium on Sunday.

After the game was suspended at halftime Saturday in a 10-10 tie and the Lions could not find lodging within two hours of Wichita Falls, the game was moved to Denton. Both teams executed well on offense and defense, but special teams errors proved to be the difference.

With the win, the Lions move to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Lone Star Conference. MSU Texas is now 5-1 overall and 3-1 in LSC play.

The Lions turn around and host another top matchup in the LSC, welcoming Tarleton (5-0 overall, 4-0 LSC) in the battle for the President's Cup. Kickoff on Saturday – which is Youth Sports Day – is set for 4 p.m.

Lion fans can get up to four (4) general admission tickets to the Tarleton game for 50% off through Monday at 10 p.m. at WeAreLionsTix.com by using the coupon code “BEATTARLETON”.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The game was evenly played, with MSU Texas earning 431 yards to A&M-Commerce’s 428.

– E.J. Thompson (Cypress – Cy Ranch) had 150 rushing yards on 26 carries for a 5.8 yard per carrying average. The Lions had 190 rushing yards as a team.

– Kane Wilson (New Orleans, La.) completed 17-of-28 passes for 238 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

– Ryan Stokes (St. Louis, Mo.) was the Lions’ top receiver with seven catches for 93 yards and a score.

– Kristov Martinez (Edinburg) was 2-for-3 on field goal attempts and tied the LSC career record for made field goals at 62 with his 26-yarder in the third quarter.

– Brucks Saathoff (San Antonio – Reagan) was the Lions’ leading tackler with nine stops, while Michael Onuoha (Edmond, Okla.) had eight tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss.

HOW THE FIRST HALF HAPPENED

The Lions opened the scoring with 9:42 to go in the first quarter when Martinez made a 20-yard field goal. The score was set up by an interception and 43-yard return by Dominique Ramsey (Converse – Judson).

MSU took a 7-3 lead on the ensuing drive when quarterback Layton Rabb ran the ball in from eight yards out to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive with 6:42 left in the first quarter.

The Lions retook the lead two drives later. Stokes made a leaping touchdown catch on a 24-yard pass from Wilson with 47 seconds remaining in the first quarter, giving the Lions a 10-7 lead.

In the second quarter, the teams traded missed field goals. MSU snagged an interception near midfield, then drive inside the Lion 5-yard line before the defense held, limiting the Mustangs to a field goal to tie the game at 10-all with 5:38 left in the half.

The Lions drove near the Mustang red zone, but the hosts intercepted a Wilson pass in the end zone. A&M-Commerce forced a punt going into halftime, followed by a lengthy weather delay before game officials determined the game should be completed Sunday.

SUNDAY’S SECOND HALF

The Lions opened Sunday’s action with three first downs before the drive stalled and they were forced to punt. MSU Texas responded with a seven-play, 80-yard drive, scoring on Vincent Johnson’s 9-yard touchdown carry. The Mustangs led 17-10 with 8:12 left in the third quarter.

Reggie Kincade (Everman) returned the ensuing kickoff for 41 yards, setting up a 51-yard drive that ended in Martinez’ 26-yard field goal. He tied the LSC career record and cut the MSU Texas lead to 17-13 with 4:14 left in the third quarter.

On MSU’s final drive of the third quarter, a favorable roll on a punt was downed at the A&M-Commerce 2-yard line. That set up a 98-yard, 13-play touchdown drive which spanned into the fourth quarter. The Lions converted on third down twice in the drive and were aided by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. Wilson carried the ball to paydirt from four yards out, giving the Lions a 20-17 lead with 11:22 to play.

Both teams were forced to punt on their next drive, but a miscue on A&M-Commerce’s punt proved costly. An errant snap flew over Perry’s head through the back of the end zone, cutting the lead to 20-19 with 8:53 to play.

The Mustangs drove down to the Lion 22 and attempted a field goal. The 39-yarder with 3:15 to play was blocked at the line by Brandon Bascue (Flower Mound), maintaining the Lions’ one-point margin.

A&M-Commerce was able to earn a first down on the next drive and force MSU to use all of its timeouts, but the Mustangs still got the ball back at their own 45-yard line with 52 seconds to play.

Midwestern earned a pair of first downs and got down to the Lion 13 after a substitution penalty. With the game in the balance, a 30-yard field goal attempt sailed wide right, sending the Lion sideline into jubilation as the blue and gold pulled out the win.

Lion Soccer game against MSU Texas moved to Monday

WICHITA FALLS– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team has announced a schedule change. The Lions’ game against MSU Texas, originally scheduled to be played today will be moved to Monday at 2:00 pm.

Due to persistent rain and thunderstorms in the area, the programs made the decision Sunday morning. The game will still take place at Mustangs Park in Wichita Falls.

Further schedule updates will be found on LionAthletics.com and the Lion Soccer Twitter page (@Lion_WSOC).

No. 9 Lions’ battle with No. 4 MSU Texas suspended at halftime, will resume at 2 p.m. Sunday at UNT’s Apogee Stadium

WICHITA FALLS – The football game between No. 9 Texas A&M University-Commerce and No. 4 Midwestern State University has been delayed by weather at halftime, resuming on Sunday afternoon.

The game is currently tied at 10-10 at halftime and will resume at 2 p.m. Sunday at the University of North Texas’ Apogee Stadium in Denton. There will be no admission charge for the remaining half of the game.

“We are so appreciative to UNT Vice President/Director of Athletics Wren Baker, Associate Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jared Mosley, Coach Seth Littrell and their staffs for graciously allowing us to complete our game under such unique circumstances,” stated A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray. “On behalf of our colleagues at Midwestern State, we appreciate the Best In Class efforts of the entire UNT athletics program.”

GAME IN PROGRESS

No. 21 Lions play comeback kids again, defeat ENMU in five to win ninth straight

COMMERCE– The No. 21 Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team defeated Eastern New Mexico in five sets at the Field House on Saturday afternoon. The Lions fell behind 2-0 but rallied for the second-consecutive match to win in five sets. The set scores were 19-25, 25-27, 25-17, 25-13, 15-8.

The win brings the Lions to 16-4 on the season and 8-2 in the Lone Star Conference. The Greyhounds fall to 7-12 and 5-6 in conference action. It was the ninth consecutive win for the Lions.

The Lions return to the court on Tuesday with a road match against MSU Texas. The match will be played at 6:00 pm at D.L. Ligon Coliseum in Wichita Falls. The Lions swept the Mustangs at home on Sept. 22.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– For the second consecutive match, the Lions rallied from down 2-0 to win the match. A&M-Commerce is 5-3 in five-set matches this season.

– The win was the 20th consecutive home win for the Lions and their ninth consecutive win overall.

– Shelley Chapron led the team with 17 kills, hitting .600 in the match. She also had six blocks.

– Celeste Vela had 14 kills and also led the team with 21 assists. She hit .344 in the match.

– Savannah Rutledge led the team with 16 digs and tied a career-high with four service aces. Daniela Santos had 15 digs and two aces.

– Jaryn Wacker and Jaslyn Wacker both had 11 kills in the match. Jaslyn added a team-high eight blocks while Jaryn had eight digs.

– Rylie Fuentes had 17 assists and eight digs and Carolina Machado added 15 assists and nine digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

It was a back-and-forth start for both teams as the match was tied at 7-all early. ENMU then went on two mini-runs to push their lead to 19-12. The Greyhound attack found its mark often, hitting .463 in the set. The Lions could not fight their way back into the set and fell 25-19.

The Lions took four of the first five points of the second set to take an early lead. After the Greyhounds cut the Lion lead to one, A&M-Commerce scored five points in a row, including two kills from Madison Luther, to take a 12-6 lead. The Greyhounds chipped at the lead before the Lions again went on a run, leading 23-17. The Greyhounds then rallied again. They scored 10 of the next 12, including a 6-0 run, winning the set 27-25.

ENMU started well in the third set, taking a 6-3 lead. The Lions then scored five in a row, including back-to-back assisted blocks from Bina Njikam and Luther. The Lion serving attack was also on point, netting three aces. The Lions kept building their lead and did not look back, winning the set 25-17. The Lions hit .323 in the set, with Chapron leading the attack with four kills. Vela added three kills. The Lions also had seven blocks in the set.

The Lions took early control of the fourth set and did not relent. After scoring four of the first five, the Lions added a 5-0 run, including two kills from Jaryn Wacker, to take a 9-3 lead. The Greyhounds scored five points out of six to cut the Lion lead to two. The Lions answered back by scoring nine of the next 10 points, including three kills from Vela and back-to-back aces from Rutledge. The Lions won the set 25-13. Chapron led the team with six kills in the set while Vela had five. The team hit .310 in the set.

ENMU scored the first four points of the deciding fifth set. The Lions then rallied to win five points in a row. Another 5-0 run from A&M-Commerce put them ahead 10-5. The Greyhounds could not respond and the Lions scored the final three points of the match to win 15-8. Chapron had the final two kills of the match.

No. 21 Lions battle back from down two to knock off West Texas A&M in a five-set thriller

COMMERCE– The No. 21 Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team defeated West Texas A&M in five sets on Friday night. The Lions lost the first two games but battled back to win the match. The set scores were 23-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 15-5.

The win brings the Lions to 15-4 on the season and 7-2 in the Lone Star Conference. The Lady Buffs fall to 10-7 and 5-4 in conference play. It was the 19th consecutive home win for A&M-Commerce and the Lions’ eighth win in a row.

A&M-Commerce returns to the court on Saturday for a 2:00 pm match against Eastern New Mexico. The match will be played at the Field House. Tickets for the match are available at WeAreLionsTix.com or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– It was the first time all season the Lions had trailed 2-0 in a match. The Lions are now 4-3 in five-set matches this season.

– There were a total of 37 ties, in the match, with 28 of them coming in the third and fourth sets.

– Jaslyn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) led the team with a season-high 19 kills in the match, hitting .432. She also led the team with three blocks.

– Jaryn Wacker (Austin – Vista Ridge) had 17 kills and Bina Njikam (Keller) had 15 kills, hitting .407.

– Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) achieved her fifth triple-double of the season. She set career-highs with 34 assists and 20 digs while also adding 10 kills.

– Madison Luther (Sealy) had 12 kills, giving the Lions five hitters with double-digit kills. The Lions also had four players with double-digit digs and four players with double-digit assists.

– Savannah Rutledge (The Woodlands – College Park) led the team with 25 digs while Daniela Santos (Caracas, Venezuela) and Rylie Fuentes (Robinson) had 16 digs apiece. Carolina Machado (Sao Paulo, Brazil) had 11 digs and 21 assists.

– A&M-Commerce had 30 more kills than the Lady Buffs (86-56). WT had 13 blocks and was aided by 31 Lion attack errors.

– It was the 19th consecutive home win for the Lions, the second-longest home win streak in program history.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions got off to a 5-1 start in the first set. While trailing by three at the midway mark of the set, WT began to chip away at the Lion lead and then went on an 8-0 run to take a 19-14 lead. The Lions battled back to within one point late but WT won the final point to take the first set 25-23. Luther had five kills in the set while the Wacker twins each had four kills.

It was a back-and-forth affair to begin the second set as the teams split the first 12 points of the set. WT then went on an 11-3 run to take a commanding lead in the set. Trailing 22-14, the Lions flipped a switch. Jaslyn Wacker had four kills as part of an A&M-Commerce 8-0 run to tie the set at 22 and ignite the Lion faithful. It was not meant to be as WT scored three of the final four points to win 25-23. WT had six blocks in the set.

The teams went back and forth throughout the third set as well. The teams traded leads to start as the teams were tied at 10 early. The Lions went on a 4-0 run to take a lead and built their lead to as many as five. The Lady Buffs answered back to get within one point. The Lions would not be denied, however, winning the set 25-21. Jaslyn Wacker had five kills in the set. The score was tied 10 times and there were six lead changes in the set.

The fourth set was an even closer affair as the teams were tied a total of 18 times with five lead changes. Jaslyn Wacker had six kills while Njikam had five in seven attacks. Neither team scored more than three consecutive points or led by more than three points in the set. With the score tied at 15, A&M-Commerce scored three in a row before WT scored four of the next five points to take the lead. The teams were tied at 21, 22 and 23 before the Lions scored the final two points to push the game to five sets.

The Lions dominated the fifth set. After splitting the first four points, A&M-Commerce scored six of the next seven points to take an 8-3 lead at the midway mark. They would not relent, scoring seven of the final eight points to win the set with ease.

Fourteen Lions named 2017-18 Easton/NFCA Scholar-Athletes

LOUISVILLE, Ky.– Fourteen Texas A&M University-Commerce softball players have been named Easton/NFCA NCAA Division II Scholar-Athletes for the 2017-18 academic year. The list of awardees was announced Thursday by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. Softball players who achieved a 3.5-grade point average or higher received the designation.

“It is impressive to have 14 of our student-athletes from last year’s team achieve such high marks in the classroom,” A&M-Commerce softball coach Richie Bruister said. “Here at A&M-Commerce, our athletes have incredible support, led by Judy Sackfield and her great staff. And we have a truly ‘Best In Class’ facility in the James Thrower Center. Our athletes take pride in their school work and use these resources to help them achieve their academic goals at the highest level. After advancing to Super Regionals for the first time in program history and seeing our student-athletes also achieve outstanding grades in the classroom, I could not be prouder as a coach.”

With 14 student-athletes, A&M-Commerce had the highest number of scholar-athletes of any school in the Lone Star Conference. With a team GPA of 3.528, the Lions ranked in the top-30 in the nation in team GPA. More than 1,300 athletes in NCAA Division II were recognized.

Texas A&M University-Commerce Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes

Lacie Bullard

Monica Cherry

Katie Dean

Kinsie Hebler

Baylea Higgs

Chloe Horn

Mariah Jameyson

Kayla Kilcrease

Ciera Nunez

Bri Sims

Chealsea Slider

Allie Thompson

Precious Thompson

Alex VanSickle

