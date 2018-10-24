TAMUC – Sports

Lion Soccer match against TWU postponed until Thursday.

ROCKWALL– The Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team has announced a schedule change. Due to unsafe playing conditions and heavy rain, Postponed until Thursday at 7:00 p.m. is the Wednesday’s match against Texas Women’s. The game will still be at Kyle Field in Rockwall.

We will announce any further schedule changes on LionAthletics.com and the Lion Athletics social media channels.

Women’s basketball predicted to finish fourth in LSC preseason poll.

RICHARDSON– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team has been picked to finish fourth in this season’s Lone Star Conference preseason poll. The poll was released Wednesday.

The Lions finished the 2017-18 regular season with an 18-12 record, finishing in third place in the LSC standings with a 13-7 record. The team advanced to the second round of the LSC Tournament, picking up an overtime win against Cameron in the first round. Two Lions were named Honorable Mention All-Americans, one appointed to the All-Region team and three received All-Conference honors.

The Lions return three student-athletes from last year’s team. Princess Davis (Shreveport, La.) enters her senior season after earning Third Team All-Conference honors and Honorable Mention All-America status from the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association during her junior year. Also returning are sophomores Agang Tac (Garland – Sachse) and Jocelyn Pierce (Argyle). The Lions have also brought in 12 recruits (one senior, five juniors, two sophomores, and four first-year students).

The Lions received two first-place votes in the poll. Just 72 points separated first place to fourth place. West Texas A&M received 18 first-place votes and is chosen to win the conference. Angelo State is predicted second with seven first places votes. Tarleton State is third selected with four first-place votes.

The Lions begin the season on Friday, Nov. 9 against Colorado State-Pueblo in Lubbock as part of the LSC-Heartland Challenge. The team will then face Metro State on Nov. 10 and Lubbock Christian on Nov. 12. The Lions’ first home game will be on Friday, Nov. 16 against St. Edward’s.

The Lions will host 14 home games in the Field House, including 10 LSC contests, eight of which will be doubleheaders with the Lion Men’s Basketball team. The Lion women finished with a 10-6 record at the Field House in 2017-18, relishing a +8.4-scoring advantage on their home floor.

Season tickets for both the men’s and women’s basketball home games are available for $85 with a total of 27 games scheduled across 19 different dates. Single-game tickets and game packages will be available as the season approaches. Tickets are available by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling Lion Sales & Service at (903) 468-8756, or visiting the LSS Box Office in the Field House during business hours.

2018-19 Lone Star Conference Women’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rk. School (First Place) Points 1 West Texas A&M (18) 324 2 Angelo State (7) 307 3 Tarleton State (4) 279 4 A&M-COMMERCE (2) 252 5 Eastern New Mexico 199 6 Cameron 177 7 Texas Woman’s 154 8 Midwestern State 140 9 UT Permian Basin 98 10 Texas A&M-Kingsville 74 11 Western New Mexico 42

Men’s basketball predicted to win LSC title, Reid named LSC Preseason Player of the Year.

RICHARDSON– The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team has been picked to finish first in this season’s Lone Star Conference preseason poll. Also, media members and the head coaches from the league have chosen Lion guard Reggie Reid as the LSC Preseason Player of the Year. The survey and superlatives were released Wednesday.

Reid– a senior from Harlem, Ga.– had a stellar debut season for the Lions, earning the LSC Newcomer of the Year award as well as First Team All-Conference honors. He was also named Second Team All-Region by both the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association and the National Association of Basketball Coaches. Reid led the team in both scoring and assists, averaging 16.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game.

The Lions finished the 2017-18 season with a 22-9 record under first-year head coach Jaret von Rosenberg. The team advanced to the second round of the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament, earning the program’s first NCAA playoff win in 13 years. The group began the season 10-0, tying a program record for most wins in a row to start the year. The Lions were ranked as high as No. 10 in the country last season, an even more impressive accomplishment seeing as the team had just two returning players from the previous season.

The Lions are set to return seven student-athletes from last year’s squad. Along with Reid, A&M-Commerce returns Willie Rooks (Houston – North Forest), a Third Team All-LSC honoree from last season. Also returning are seniors Trey Conrod (Kilgore) and Srdan Budimir (Karadjordjevo, Serbia), as well as sophomores Jordan Wilson (Blytheville, Ark.) and Leo Lara (Santa Rosa) and redshirt freshman Desmond McNiel (Whitewright). The team has also brought in 10 new student-athletes (three seniors, four juniors, and three first-year students).

The Lions received 15 first-place votes in the poll. Last season’s regular season and tournament champion West Texas A&M was picked second with 11 first-place votes. Tarleton was picked to finish third. UT Permian Basin predicted to finish fifth, received two first-place votes.

The Lions begin the season on Friday, Nov. 9 against Oklahoma Christian in Lawton, Okla. as part of the LSC-Heartland Challenge. The team will then face Newman on Nov. 10. The Lions’ first home game will be on Tuesday, Nov. 13 against Our Lady of the Lake.

The Lions will host 13 home games in the Field House, including nine LSC contests, eight of which will be doubleheaders with the Lion Women’s Basketball team. The Lion men finished with an impressive 10-1 record at the Field House, enjoying a +11.0 scoring advantage on their home floor.

Season tickets for both the men’s and women’s basketball home games are available for $85 with a total of 27 games scheduled across 19 different dates. Single-game tickets and game packages will be available as the season approaches. Tickets are available by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling Lion Sales & Service at (903) 468-8756, or visiting the LSS Box Office in the Field House during business hours.

2018-19 Lone Star Conference Men’s Basketball Preseason Poll

Rk. School (First Place) Points 1 A&M-COMMERCE (15) 254 2 West Texas A&M (11) 238 3 Tarleton State 236 4 Angelo State 185 5 UT Permian Basin (2) 161 6 Midwestern State 149 7 Eastern New Mexico 102 8 Cameron 87 9 Texas A&M-Kingsville 86 10 Western New Mexico 42

No. 21 Lion Volleyball ranked second in initial NCAA South Central Regional rankings.

INDIANAPOLIS– The No. 21 Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is ranked second in the initial release of the NCAA South Central Regional rankings, as announced Wednesday.

The Lions are currently 21-5 on the season with a 19-5 record against in-region opponents. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Heartland and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences. The winner of each conference’s postseason tournament receives an automatic bid into the NCAA Regional Tournament, as well as the other five top-ranked teams in the regional rankings. The South Central Regional Tournament will be Nov. 16-18 and hosted by the highest seed. The winner of this single-elimination tournament will advance to the Elite Eight, held this year in Pittsburg, Pa.

The rankings feature four teams from the Lone Star Conference. Tarleton State is ranked first with a record of 23-2 in the region. Angelo State is ranked fourth, and West Texas A&M is ranked ninth.

The Lions have four matches remaining in the regular season before the LSC Tournament. They host their final two home matches of the regular season this week. They host Western New Mexico on Friday at 5:00 p.m. and UT Permian Basin on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Both matches will be at the Field House.

Tickets for both matches are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756 or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House.

NCAA Division II South Central Regional Rankings – Oct. 24, 2018

Rk. School In-Region Overall 1 Tarleton State 23-2 23-2 2 Texas A&M-Commerce 18-5 20-5 3 Colorado School of Mines 16-2 20-3 4 Angelo State 18-5 19-7 5 Dixie State 18-4 18-4 6 Regis (Colorado) 14-6 16-8 7 Colorado Mesa 15-5 17-6 8 MSU Denver 14-5 15-7 9 West Texas A&M 13-6 15-9 10 Lubbock Christian 17-4 17-7

No. 18 Lions welcome WT for Homecoming.

COMMERCE – The No. 18 Texas A&M University-Commerce football team welcomes long-time rival West Texas A&M University for the Lions’ annual Homecoming game this Saturday.

WHO: West Texas A&M University at Texas A&M University-Commerce

WHERE: Commerce, Texas | Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium

WHEN: 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 27

RECORDS: The Lions are 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the Lone Star Conference. The Buffaloes are 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Lone Star Conference.

RANKINGS: Texas A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 18 in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll and No. 20 in the D2Football.com Media Poll. West Texas A&M is unranked but receiving votes in the AFCA Coaches’ Poll.

LIVE AUDIO: Lion Sports Network — KETR 88.9 FM, Commerce (http://www.ketr.org)

LIVE VIDEO: http://lionathletics.com/live

LIVE STATS: http://statbroadcast.com/events/statmonitr.php?gid=tame

TICKETS: Tickets are available by visiting WeAreLionsTix.com, calling (903) 468-8756, or visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House.

EAST MEETS WEST FOR HOMECOMING

• The Lions return home for the annual Homecoming game, hosting the Buffaloes of West Texas A&M.

• A&M-Commerce has three games remaining in the regular season and will push for a playoff spot.

•With the victory over Western New Mexico last week, the Lions clinched their sixth consecutive winning season after 11 straight non-winning seasons.

ALL-TIME AGAINST THE BUFFS

• The Lions and Buffaloes are meeting for the 33rd time in the history of the two programs.

• A&M-Commerce leads the all-time series, 18-14.

• The Lions have won four straight in the series after WT had won six straight.

• The Lions are 10-6 against the Buffaloes in Commerce.

SUCCESS IN BUNCHES

• The Lions scored 34 points in the second quarter of the game at Western New Mexico, establishing a school record for points in a quarter.

• The previous record was 32, which the Lions scored in the second quarter of a 39-39 tie against Angelo State in 1991.

CONTINUED RECOGNITION NATIONALLY

• A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 48 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll.

• It is A&M-Commerce’s 54th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

• In the polls, recognized by Division II as the top rating system, the Lions have been known as a nationally ranked team 103 times since joining Division II in 1981.

MOVING UP THE RANKS

• Head coach Colby Carthel now ranks fifth in A&M-Commerce history in coaching wins with 55 wins.

• He is now only eight wins behind Lion and LSC legend J.V. Sikes, who sits in fourth place with 63 wins.

1 Ernest Hawkins 1964-85 132-92-6 2 Eddie Vowell 1986-98 74-71-1 3 Bob Berry 1935-41, 46-50 72-34-8 4 J.V. Sikes 1954-63 63-34-4 5 Colby Carthel 2013-pres. 55-17 6 M.A. Smith 1951-53 30-2-1

SENIORS ON PACE TO SET SCHOOL RECORD

• The 2017 senior class established the school record for wins in a four-year period with the victory in the National Championship Game with 42 games won in a four-year span.

• The 2018 seniors now rank second in school history at 39-9 with a guarantee of three more games in the season.

Years Record 2014-17 42-10 2015-18 39-9 1951-54 36-5-2 2013-16 35-14 1957-60 34-7 1972-75 32-13-1 1936-39 31-8 1990-93 31-16-1

MARTINEZ CONTINUES TO CLIMB SCORING CHARTS

• Kicker Kristov Martinez went 7-of-7 on PATs against WNMU.

• The graduate student from Edinburg is now 8-for-11 on field goal attempts and 25-for-25 on PAT attempts in 2018,

• He is now 62-of-82 on field goal attempts in his career, which ties for sixth in Division II history. The Division II career record is 82 made field goals. Second place is 68.

• Martinez has now tied West Texas A&M’s Sergio Castillo for the LSC career record with 62 field goals.

• Martinez is the Division II active career leader in made field goals, and fourth in all NCAA divisions behind LSU’s Cole Tracy (89), Wisconsin’s Rafael Gaglianone and Toledo’s Jameson Vest (65 each).

• Martinez is on the preseason and September watch lists for the Mitchell Award.

• For his career, Martinez has made 208-of-215 PAT attempts and is the Division II active career leader. Oklahoma’s Austin Seibert is the all divisions active career leader with 268 made PATs. Martinez is fourth in all divisions behind Seibert, Ohio State’s Sean Nuernberger (216), and North Dakota State’s Cam Pederson (215).

• Regarding terms of overall scoring, Martinez (394 points) is chasing Castillo (437 points), and former Harlon Hill winner at Texas A&I Johnny Bailey (426 points) for the all-time LSC scoring record.

• Martinez is also one of three Division II kickers with 60 or more consecutive PATs made. Minnesota State’s Casey Bednarski failed on a PAT last week to fall off the list.

ACTIVE DII KICKERS – CONSECUTIVE PATS MADE 1. 101 Julio De la Garza Texas A&M-Kingsville 2. 87 Kristov Martinez A&M-Commerce 3. 73 Jake Chapla Slippery Rock

Thanks to Slippery Rock’s Jon Holtz for this research.

HARRIS AWARD NOMINEE IS TOP TACKLER

• The Lions’ leading tackler in senior Brucks Saathoff is also one of the leaders in the Lone Star Conference.

• His nine tackles and block of a potential go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter earned Saathoff Lone Star Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors against MSU Texas

• The San Antonio native is averaging 9.1 tackles per game through eight contests, ranking 49th nationally and fifth in the LSC.

• In 2017, Saathoff was the Lion leader with 101 tackles, averaging 6.7 stops per game.

• For his career, Saathoff has 282 tackles, which is the leading mark for the Lions.

“BIG MIKE” BEHIND THE LINE

• Michael Onuoha (pronounced uh-no-ha) has been a menace in the backfield.

• The senior from Edmond, Okla., has 5.5 sacks for losses of 30 yards through seven games.

• His sack against CSU-Pueblo was also a forced fumble, recovered by Saathoff.

• He is 23rd nationally in tackles for loss, with 1.6 tackles for losses per game.

• He had an interception with a return of 48 yards to set up the Lions’ first touchdown in the record-setting second quarter at Western N.M.

• Before the season, Onuoha received an honorable mention All-American and second team all-region pick by Don Hansen’s Football Gazette. He was also a first-team all-Lone Star Conference pick.

• “Big Mike” ranked seventh in the LSC with 12 tackles for loss and recorded 56 tackles in the 2017 season.

KINCADE TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE AGAIN

• Lion return man Reggie Kincade is now the A&M-Commerce career record-holder for kickoff returns for touchdowns with three – all in the last nine games.

• Kincade– a senior from Everman-– had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the second quarter of the loss against Tarleton.

• It was the fifth 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in school history and the fourth in Division II this season.

• He then returned a kickoff 70 yards for a score in the victory at Western N.M.

• With a 37.8 yard average per return for his career, Kincade would be the active career leader in Division II if he had enough attempts to qualify. The NCAA requires 24 career returns listed in the active career leaders – Kincade has 20 career returns.

• His season average of 41.7 yards per return in 2018 ranks second in Division II. Truman’s Lawrence Woods has a 47.6 return average

TAKE THAT AND LIKE IT

• The Lion kicking game has been spectacular during the 2018 season.

• A&M-Commerce ranks second nationally in kickoff return defense, as Lion opponents average 11.59 yards per return. Minnesota State is the national leader at 11.05 yards per return

• A&M-Commerce ranks No. 8 nationally in net punting. The Lions average 39.07 yards net per punt.

• Tristan Perry averages 42.5 yards per punt, which is second in the Lone Star Conference and ranks 20th nationally.

RETURN TO SENDER

• The Lions had three interception returns against Western New Mexico, with gains totaling 163 yards.

• It is the first game for the Lions with three interceptions this season.

• On top of Onuoha’s 48-yard return, Danny Huckaby had a 64-yard return for a touchdown, followed by a 51-yard return for a touchdown by Kader Kohou.

• The last time the Lions had over 100 yards in interception returns in a single game was the 2016 Homecoming game against West Texas A&M when the Lions had four interceptions for 170 yards in returns.

LIONS RANKED SEVENTH IN REGIONAL RANKING

• The regional rankings came out for the first time on Monday, with the Lions ranked seventh in Super Region Four.

• The top seven teams in the region qualify for the playoffs at the end of the regular season, with the field announced on November 11.

• The Lions have ranked in every regional ranking in the last five seasons.

• In the current configuration of Super Region Four (Lone Star, RMAC, Northern Sun, GNAC), the Lions were ranked eighth in the initial rankings in 2017.

• It is the second season of the current configuration of the region.

KRISTOV’S SPECIAL KICKOFF DAY

• Kicker Kristov Martinez averaged 65.8 yards per kickoff at Western New Mexico on eight kickoffs.

• Kickoff mathematics investigation will note that Martinez’s effort for a touchback results in 65 yards, which means he averaged more than available.

• On top of that, one of Martinez’ kickoffs was an 18-yard onside kick, further reducing the available average yardage.

• Following a third-quarter touchdown, two penalties against the Lions forced Martinez to kick off from the TAMUC 10-yard line.

• His boot traveled to the WNMU 5-yard line before the Mustangs grabbed the ball, marking a stunning 85-yard kickoff.

• They keep no records of this, but we’re going to call it a national record for longest kickoff.

