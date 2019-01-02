TAMUC – Sports

Onuoha and Martinez named First Team All-Americans by D2Football.com; Lions ranked 9th in the final poll.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce defensive lineman Michael Onuoha and kicker Kristov Martinez have been named First Team All-Americans by D2Football.com, as announced this week.

The duo helped lead the Lions to their fourth straight playoff appearance and a third consecutive trip to the NCAA Regional Semifinal round. The Lions went 10-3 in the 2018 campaign. The Lions are ranked No. 9 nationally in the D2Football.com Final Poll of the season.

Onuoha (Edmond, Okla.) earns his second career All-American honor after making 47 tackles with 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, an interception, a blocked kick, and 10 quarterback hurries. He finished fifth in the LSC in tackles for loss and tied for second in the LSC in sacks.

Martinez (Edinburg) adds to a stunning list of honors with his fifth All-American honor of the season and seventh in his career after another record-setting campaign in which he set multiple schools, conference and NCAA records. After becoming the all-time leading scorer in program history in 2017, Martinez became the all-time leading scorer in Lone Star Conference history during his senior season. He finished his career as the active scoring leader in Division II (449 points) and the all-time leading kick scorer in Division II history.

Martinez was also named a First Team All-American by the AFCA and Associated Press, First Team Academic All-American by CoSIDA and Second Team All-America honors from the D2CCA and was both a First Team All-Super Region and First Team All-Conference selection. He was also named the LSC Academic Player of the Year. He scored 111 points on the year, including 21 field goals and all 48 of his extra point attempts. He finished his career having made 103 consecutive extra points. His strong leg helped the Lions rank as one of the top kick return defenses in the nation, recording 32 touchbacks. He tied a Division II playoff record with five field goals in a game, including a career-long 55-yarder, in the team’s final game of the year.