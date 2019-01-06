TAMUC – Sports

Second half scoring flurry lifts Lions to 97-80 win over Cameron.

LAWTON, Okla.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team defeated Cameron 97-80 on Saturday afternoon. The Lions held a one-point lead at the half but went off in the second half to get the win.

The win brings the Lions to 12-2 on the season and 4-0 in the Lone Star Conference. It is also the seventh win in a row for the Lions. Cameron falls to 4-10 and 0-4 in conference play.

The Lions return to action on Thursday with a home game against Tarleton State. The game will begin at 6:00 p.m. at the Field House.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Six Lions finished in double figures as the Lions had a balanced attack. All nine Lions who played scored in the game.

– Srdan Budimir (Karadjordjevo, Serbia) co-led the team with 15 points, including a perfect 4-of-4 from behind the arc.

– Tyree Robinson (Fall River, Mass.) also scored 15 points, making all six of his shots. He now has a shooting percentage of 74.5 percent for the season.

– Reggie Reid (Harlem, Ga.) and Willie Rooks (Houston – North Forest) each had 14 points.

– Trey Conrod (Kilgore) had 13 points while Deonta Terrell (Chicago, Ill.) had 12 points.

– After shooting 41 percent in the first half, the Lions shot 66 percent in the second half.

– The Lions got to the free throw line 34 times, converting 26 times.

HEAD COACH JARET VON ROSENBERG AFTER THE GAME

– On halftime adjustments: “It’s two games in a row where the ball didn’t move great offensively early, but we still finished up with six guys scoring in double figures. Everyone made contributions. We try to talk to all of these guys about being ready for your opportunity. It can be tough, and Vernon Lowndes had his best game of the year, and he was really big there in the second half when we made our run.”

– On the surge in the second half: “We had a heck of a performance in the second half, shooting over 65 percent and finishing with six guys in double figures. We were not doing well on the glass in the first half and really picked that up in the second half. Anytime you can come into a really tough place to play and win, we’ll take it.”

– On defensive effort leading to another win: “When we got the lead, they [Cameron] started putting their heads down and just hoping for a foul. When we didn’t foul, we were able to get stops and make them miss. Holding them to 37 percent in the second half – we always talk about our field goal percentage defense we want to be under 40, and if we do that, we feel like we have a chance to win every game.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The teams matched each other shot for shot early in the game, with the score tied at seven after three minutes of play. The Aggies then made consecutive baskets to take a four-point lead. The Lions battled back, and with a three from Terrell, they took their first lead of the game at 18-17 with 11 minutes left.

The lead would change hands several more times in the half. After trailing by five, the Lions battled back again. Reid converted a three-point play as the team regained the lead. The Lions and the Aggies played hot-potato with the edge as it changed hands several times down the stretch, with neither team able to pull away. The Lions pushed their lead to four with three minutes to go but went into halftime with a 41-40 lead.

Reid led the Lions with eight points in the half, including all four of his free throws. Terrell had seven and Robinson and Budimir each had six. Rooks had five points and led the defense with four steals. CU shot 45 percent from the field while the Lions shot 41 percent. The Lions got to the foul line 18 times in the half as both teams got into foul trouble early.

The lead changed hands four more times early in the second half before a bucket by Conrod put the Lions up for good. The Lions started a run starting at the 16-minute mark, pushing their lead to 17 points with 10 minutes to play. Terrell converted a three-point play and had a monster slam dunk and Robinson converted an alley-oop dunk.

The Aggies cut into the Lion lead, bringing it down to 13 before the Lions again pulled ahead. The Lions converted free throws down the stretch, and Budimir hit two more threes near the end of the game to put the game well out of reach. The Lions ran out the clock with the 17-point victory.

Lions tie their program record with the fifth consecutive double-digit win, down Cameron 86-67.

LAWTON, Okla.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team defeated Cameron University 86-67 on Saturday afternoon. The Lions pulled ahead late in the first quarter and continued to build their lead.

The win is the fifth consecutive for the Lions, bringing them to 8-4 on the season and 3-1 in the Lone Star Conference. All five of the victories in the current streak have been by double-figures, tying a program record for most consecutive double-digit wins. Cameron falls to 4-9 and 1-3 in LSC play.

The Lions return to action on Tuesday with a home game against Tarleton State. The game will begin at 5:30 p.m. in the Field House.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Alexis Bryant (Pflugerville) notched her first double-double of the season with a season-best 16 points and 13 rebounds, averaging a double-double for the road trip.

– The Lions shot 39.1 percent from the field, making 25-of-64 shots. They dominated at the free throw line, making 32-of-40 (80 percent) of their shots from the charity stripe, setting season highs in both attempts and makes.

– A&M-Commerce also had a 55-34 rebounding advantage.

– Bryant was one of six Lions in double-digit scoring. Chania Wright (DeSoto) also scored 16 points.

– Princess Davis (Shreveport, La.) scored 15 points and snagged three of the Lions’ nine steals.

– Makayla Foy (Edmond, Okla.) scored 11 points, and Ekaterina Zhibareva (Liske, Russia) and Maddison Glass (Missouri City – Hightower) each netted 10 points. Glass and Alexus Jones (Aledo) tied for the team lead with three assists apiece.

HEAD COACH JASON BURTON AFTER THE GAME

– On the team’s recent play: “These ladies are playing really, really well and are playing at a high level right now and have completely sold out on doing everything that we’ve asked them to do. We challenged them. We didn’t want to give up any uncontested shots from three. We wanted to make it difficult for them to shoot threes. A team that is averaging pretty much 11 threes made per game only made six, and when you cut what they do in half, you give yourself a really good chance to win.”

– On Bryant’s double-double: “This trip was Alexis Bryant’s coming-out party. She averaged a double-double on this trip and had a double-double in a faster-paced game today. She did such a good job getting up and down the floor, helping the guards out, coming back and rebounding, and then being a presence in the paint. A huge weekend for her.”

– On the team’s rebounding effort: “We had 36 defensive rebounds, and Cameron only had 34 total rebounds, and that was huge for us. Everything in our game plan was about defense. We challenged our guards because when they take a lot of threes, there will be a lot of long rebounds and their guards are so active. We had to do a great job collectively rebounding. Good job on the Lions for following the game plan. Everyone who stepped on the floor today did what they were supposed to do.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions got on the board first before six straight points by the Aggies put them in the lead. The Lions fought back, using a strong inside presence. Zhibareva got to the line multiple times early and also had a quick turnaround layup to bring the Lions back again. With four minutes left the teams were tied at 10. There were four lead changes in the quarter before the Lions ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to take a 17-13 lead.

Wright hit a pull-up three to start the second quarter, and the Lions extended their lead. After the Aggies cut the Lion lead to two points, the Lions went on a 10-0 run to push their lead to double figures. Foy had two layups off of rebounds and Bryant also fought in the paint to help the Lion cause. The teams traded buckets through the rest of the quarter. A three at the buzzer from Cameron sent the Lions into halftime with a 37-27 lead.

Wright led all scorers with 10 points, eight of which came in the second. Bryant had eight points and led the team with six rebounds. Both sides shot 35 percent from the field in half. The Lions were the victors in free throw attempts, hitting nine of their ten chances from the line. The Lions also had 12 offensive rebounds in half, scoring 19 second-chance points.

The Lions went running again early in the third, going on an 11-2 run to push their lead to 20 points. The Lions continued to attack the paint and with free throws and good looks at the basket rewarded them.

The Lions pulled away in the third quarter, bringing their lead to as many as 24 by the final buzzer. The Lions continued to attack the paint and got to the foul line multiple times in the quarter. The Lions scored 13 points from the foul line in the quarter and outscored the Aggies by 14 to take a 61-37 lead into the final quarter.

The Lions continued to hit free throws in the quarter, which was vital. The Aggies upped their full-court pressure and were able to cut the Lion lead to 12 points. However, the Lions hit their free throws down the stretch and left the arena with the 19-point win.

