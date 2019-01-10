TAMUC – Sports

Texas A&M Commerce Men’s Basketball Final Stats – Tarleton St. 64 at Tex. A&M-Commerce 76.
Texas A&M Commerce Mens Basketball – Tarleton State at Texas A&M-Commerce – January 10, 2019
Commerce, TX
Final Score: Tarleton St. 64 at Tex. A&M-Commerce 76
Final stats can be downloaded in PDF, HTML and XML formats using the URLs below:
- PDF – http://archive.statbroadcast.
com/235312.pdf
- HTML – http://archive.statbroadcast.
com/235312.html
- XML – http://archive.statbroadcast.
com/235312.xml
If you have any additional needs or questions, please direct them to Texas A&M Commerce.