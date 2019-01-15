TAMUC – Sports

Lions jump four spots to No. 20 in NABC Coaches’ Poll.

A&M-Commerce takes on No. 16 West Texas A&M on Thursday.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team is ranked No. 20 in this week’s National Association of Basketball Coaches’ Division II Top 25 poll, moving up four spots from the previous ranking, as announced by the NABC Tuesday.

The Lions have an overall record of 13-2 with a 5-0 Lone Star Conference record and have won eight consecutive contests, dating back to Thanksgiving weekend. This is A&M-Commerce’s second successive week in the polls after hovering just outside the top 15 since January 2018. Since joining Division II, this is the Lions’ 38th week in the national top 25.

A&M-Commerce is at the top of the Lone Star Conference standings as the only team remaining undefeated in league play. For the second straight game, the Lions will take on another ranked team, as they travel to Canyon on Thursday night to take on No. 20 West Texas A&M for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff. This is the fifth matchup between the two teams in the last calendar year, as the Lions and Buffs met four times last season.

The Lions will also take on unranked Eastern New Mexico on Saturday. Both games will be broadcast on the Lion Sports Network on KETR-FM 88.9 and KETR.org.

NABC/Division II Rankings

(Jan. 15, 2019 – Regular Season Poll No. 7) Record Points Last 1. Bellarmine (16) 14-0 400 1 2. Northwest Missouri State 16-0 384 2 3. Morehouse 13-1 358 7 4. St. Edward’s 15-1 350 11 5. Indiana (Pa.) 14-1 327 3 6. Nova Southeastern 13-1 313 4 7. USC Aiken 13-1 297 5 8. Ashland 14-1 281 6 9. West Liberty 11-2 267 12 10. Queens (N.C.) 15-2 235 13 11. Point Loma 13-2 217 16 12. Findlay 14-2 209 17 13. UC San Diego 14-3 168 18 14. St. Thomas Aquinas 13-2 159 19 15. Saint Anselm 12-2 155 9 16. West Texas A&M 16-3 150 8 17. Lynn 13-1 144 21 18. Bentley 14-2 140 10 19. Chaminade 13-2 124 20 20. A&M-COMMERCE 13-2 102 24 21. Valdosta State 13-3 84 14 22. Florida Southern 12-3 72 22 23. Saint Martin’s 12-2 53 NR 24. Catawba 13-2 37 NR 25. Southern Nazarene 13-3 34 15 Others receiving votes: Shippensburg 22, Southern Arkansas 19, Northwest Nazarene 13, UNC Pembroke 12, Colorado School of Mines 11, Belmont Abbey 9, Lenoir-Rhyne 9, Lincoln (Mo.) 9, Missouri Southern 8, Northern State 8, Tarleton 8, Eckerd 4, Western Oregon 3, Cal State East Bay 2, Fairmont State 2, Seattle Pacific 2, Davenport 1.

Dropped out: Tarleton (23), UNC Pembroke (25) Records are through games of Sunday, Jan. 13.

Tyree Robinson earns LSC Offensive Player of the Week honor.

RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball player Tyree Robinson has been named the Lone Star Conference men’s basketball Offensive Player of the Week. The award was announced Tuesday by the conference office.

Robinson– a senior from Fall River, Mass.– earned his second Offensive Player of the Week award and his third overall Player of the Week award. Robinson was the catalyst in the No. 24 Lions’ 76-64 win over No. 23 Tarleton to remain undefeated and in first place in the LSC. He scored 26 points on 69.2 percent shooting with eight rebounds (five offensive), four assists, three steals, and two blocks. Robinson was a perfect 8-of-8 from the field in the second half, leading the Lions back from a halftime deficit. He is now shooting 73.9 percent from the field this season to lead the nation, as the only player above 70 percent in that category. He also ranks in the top five in the LSC in offensive rebounds and blocked shots.

Robinson and the No. 24 Lions return to action this week for two road LSC contests. They face No. 8 West Texas A&M on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Eastern New Mexico on Saturday at 5:00 p.m. CST.

2018-19 LSC MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offensive

N-13 Reggie Reid, A&M-Commerce

N-20 Bishop Coulter, MSU Texas

N-26 Zach Dumas, Cameron

D-3 Ryan Quaid, West Texas A&M

D-12 Antonio Singleton, Angelo State

D-20 Brandon Hall, West Texas A&M

J-3 Tyree Robinson, A&M-Commerce

J-7 Xavier Ledet, UT Permian Basin

J-15 Tyree Robinson, Texas A&M-Commerce (2)

Defensive

N-13 Josh Hawley, Tarleton

N-20 Josh Wallace, MSU Texas

N-26 Trey Conrod, A&M-Commerce

D-3 Tyree Robinson, A&M-Commerce

D-12 Willie Rooks, A&M-Commerce

D-20 Tyus Momoh, Cameron

J-3 Trey Conrod, A&M-Commerce (2)

J-7 Josh Hawley, Tarleton State (2)

J-15 Robert Stevenson, Texas A&M-Kingsville

