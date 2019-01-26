TAMUC – Sports

Kinsie Hebler named FPN Preseason Second Team All-American.

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce softball player Kinsie Hebler has been named a 2019 Preseason Second Team All-American by Fastpitch News. The FPN preseason All-America teams were announced this week.

Hebler– a junior from Cypress– was named Honorable Mention All-American by FPN last season, one of her three All-America awards during the 2018 campaign. Hebler was also named First Team All-American by both the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association and by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. She was also a top-25 finalist for NFCA National Player of the Year. As a sophomore, Hebler played in all 54 games, hitting .505 with a .844 slugging percentage. She hit 19 home runs and 73 RBIs, finished third in the nation in RBIs and sixth in home runs. Hebler was instrumental in the Lions’ postseason success as well. In the Lions’ eight postseason games, she hit .409 with four home runs and 17 RBIs. She had two postseason grand slams, helping the Lions win the team’s first-ever Regional Championship.

Hebler and the Lions finished last season as the No. 9 ranked team in the country. The team will begin the 2019 season on Feb. 1 in Conroe against St. Mary’s in the Arkansas Tech Tournament. The Lions’ first home series will be a Lone Star Conference matchup against MSU Texas. The first game of the series will be played on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. All home games for the Lions will be played at the John Cain Family Softball Field.

2019 FPN PRESEASON ALL AMERICA TEAMS

First Team

Samantha Reilly, Sr., Georgian Court

Lani Van Zyl, Sr., Winona State

Christa Reisigner, Sr., Truman

Taylor Morgan, Jr., Lee

Maria Williamson, Sr., Coker

Starkeira Daniel, Jr., Benedict

Jenna Witt, Jr., Concord

Makalya August, Jr., Saint Augustine’s

Rosa Lynn Burton, Jr., Wilmington

Clara Larson, Jr., Colorado School of Mines

Kylee Smith, Jr., North Georgia

Victoria Taylor, Jr., Southern Arkansas

Allison Lipovsky, Sr., Grand Valley State

Makaleigh Dooley, Sr., Tampa

Second Team

Katie Kish, Sr., Hillsdale

Kinsie Hebler, Jr., Texas A&M-Commerce

Morgan Atkinson, Jr., Salem (W.V.)

Makray Odom, Jr., Trevecca Nazarene

Lacie Rinus, Jr., Carson-Newman

Carly Esselman, Jr., Minnesota State

Lindsey Stigler, Jr., Chowan

Bri Garber, Jr., West Chester

Brooke Larsen, Fr., Academy of Art

Jennifer Leonhardt, Jr., Southern Indiana

Jordan Withrow, Jr., Tarleton State

Megan Garst, Jr., North Alabama

Robyn Wampler, So., UC San Diego

Elizabeth Perdue, Sr., Columbus State

Honorable Mention Team

Abbey Fortin, Jr., LIU Post

Kylee Moore, Sr., West Texas A&M

Ragan Broome, Sr., Mars Hill

Kala Holder, Jr., Pittsburg State

Savannah Egbert, Jr., Central Washington

Suka Gurp, Sr., West Texas A&M

Caitlyn Lloyd, Jr., California Baptist

Georgia Capell, So., Tarleton State

Morgan Perry, So., St. Anselm

Bekah Slattery, Jr., Lock Haven

Kenzie Mattey, Jr., Colorado Christian

Amber Johns, So., North Georgia

Melanie Murphy, Jr., Florida Tech

Princess Davis among WBCA 2019 Class for ‘So You Want To Be A Coach’ Program.

ATLANTA– Texas A&M University-Commerce senior point guard Princess Davis has been selected to participate in the 2019 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) ‘So You Want To Be a Coach’ program. The 2019 class was announced this week by the WBCA. Davis has long desired to become a basketball coach after her playing career.

The “So” program is a three-day workshop with presenters provided by WeCOACH. The workshop will take place April 3-5, in conjunction with the WBCA Convention in Tampa, Fla. Participants will learn about the administrative side of coaching, recruiting, how to get hired, skill development, the importance of compliance, and how to balance work and life.

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to attend the “So You Want To Be a Coach” program,” Davis said. “This could open so many doors for me in the coaching field. I am looking forward to gaining knowledge and to network at such a great program. This is a unique program that will provide many opportunities.”

Davis is one of just seven players from Division II to be invited. In total, 60 women’s basketball players from across Divisions I, II, III and the NAIA have been invited to the conference. Qualified candidates must have exhausted their final year of basketball eligibility at a four-year institution or have graduated within the past year. Also, the candidate’s head coach has to nominate them and must be an active WBCA member. Each participant is selected based on her academics, contributions to women’s basketball on and off the court, professional resume and a written recommendation from their head coach.

“This is a great opportunity for Princess to get a real view into what being a college coach fully entails as well as to network with administrators, college coaches, and future college coaches to help jumpstart her career,” said A&M-Commerce head women’s basketball coach Jason Burton. “Mixing Princess’ passion for people and basketball with her hard work and dedication to success, which she has demonstrated in the classroom and on the court, gives her the ingredients she needs to put to be a great coach. If she works as hard as she has as a student and athlete and brings the same enthusiasm that Princess has day-in-and-day out not only will make a great coach, but she will change many lives for the better.”

Burton will join Davis at the conference, as he has been invited to be a presenter. Burton submitted a proposal to speak. Burton has previously presented for three consecutive years at the NCAA’s “Career in Sports” forum.

“My topic is ‘What’s your why?’,” Burton shared. “I’ve had the opportunity to speak on this three years in a row at NCAA headquarters for the “Career in Sports” forum, and now I get to present to future basketball coaches. I couldn’t be more excited to share my love for what I do with this next generation of coaches. It’s so important to know the value of what we do as coaches extend far beyond the court. Why we coach always has to be about developing young, productive adults. We just happen to do it through sport. When you know your why, what you do has more impact.”

The objectives of the “So” program are to increase the understanding and application of skills necessary to secure coaching positions in women’s basketball. It is to increase the knowledge and awareness of competencies required for success in coaching, introduce female basketball players to coaches and administrators, and raise awareness of the existing talent pool of female basketball players who have a passion and interest in coaching the game of women’s basketball.

For a complete list of this year’s participants, click HERE for the full WBCA press release.

Last-second shot off the mark as No. 25 Lions lose 74-73 in overtime to Western New Mexico.

COMMERCE– The No. 25 Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team fell to Western New Mexico 74-73 in overtime on Thursday night. After battling back and forth all night, including a last-second shot to force overtime, the Lions’ had the final chance of the game but could not come up with the win.

The Lions fall to 14-4, and 6-2 in the Lone Star Conference. The Mustangs improve to 4-11 and 1-7 in conference play. The game was a part of Youth Sports Night at the Field House.

The Lions continue their homestand as they host UT Permian Basin on Saturday as part of Alumni Day. The game will be played at 4 p.m. at the Field House, preceded by the Lion women’s basketball team against the Falcons at 2 p.m. Tickets for the doubleheader are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756 or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Reggie Reid (Harlem, Ga.) co-led the Lions with 19 points and co-led the team with three assists.

– Willie Rooks (Houston – North Forest) also led the Lions with 19 points, and also pulled in nine rebounds with a team-high four steals. Rooks played the most minutes in the game, logging 42 total minutes.

– Rodney Brown (Beaumont – West Brook) had 11 points and added 11 rebounds, recording his first double-double of the season.

– Srdan Budimir (Karadjordjevo, Serbia) also scored in double figures with 11 points. Deonta Terrell (Chicago, Ill.) pitched in nine points, and Trey Conrod (Kilgore) had eight points.

– The Lions shot 36 percent from the field in the game, struggling from three-point range.

– There were six ties and seven lead changes in the game. It was the second overtime game of the season for the Lions.

HEAD COACH JARET VON ROSENBERG AFTER THE GAME

– His thoughts on the game: “This is a tough pill to swallow. We just didn’t play well. That is the worst offensive outing we have had. I don’t think it had anything to do with the shots we took, we just didn’t make shots. And we weren’t good enough defensively. We forced 22 turnovers, which helped a bunch and kept us in the game. But we weren’t good enough defensively to withstand the woes we had shooting the basketball. They just played a little bit better than we did tonight. We give Western New Mexico a lot of credit for this one.”

– On the game’s final shot: “We had a good look at it, but it just didn’t go in. We will bounce back. We are a resilient group with a lot of seniors. They will be hungry come Saturday.”

– On his team’s fight until the end: “We gave ourselves a chance after we went down seven late. We fought and battled and gave ourselves a chance to win. We just didn’t come out on the right side of it tonight.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions jumped off to a hot start with an early 16-7 lead. The Mustangs answered back a few minutes later to cut the Lions lead to 20-17. The Lions built their lead back to nine points with four minutes to play, and the teams traded buckets before the Lions took a double-digit 40-30 lead into halftime. The Lions only trailed for 22 seconds of the first half.

Reid came out the gates strong with 11 first-half points and two assists. Rooks also added in 10 points to help propel the Lions in the first half.

The Lions opened the second half with a thunderous dunk from Brown before the Mustangs went on a run, cutting the Lion lead to four points with 16 minutes left in regulation. The teams traded buckets again before the Mustangs went on a run to tie the game at 48 midway through the half.

It was back-and-forth the rest of the contest as neither team took a commanding lead. With seven minutes left in regulation, WNMU pushed its lead to seven points, their largest of the game.

The Lions fought back to cut the lead down and give themselves a chance. Cutting the edge to two points, the Lions held the ball with 34 seconds left and a chance to tie. A shot went off the mark, but Brown was there and tipped the ball into the basket to tie the game at 65. The Lion defense came up with a stop, and the game went into overtime.

The Mustangs quickly took the lead in the overtime period, but the teams traded shots throughout. There were four lead changes in the overtime period. The Lions twice took the lead, including a three-pointer from Rooks with 25 seconds left to give the Lions a one-point lead. WNMU was able to get to the foul line and retook the lead with six seconds to play. The Lions ran a full-court play and got an open shot, but it would not fall at the horn, and the Mustangs left with the victory.

Lions pounce on Western New Mexico with 73-60 win, Davis becomes program leader in games started.

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team defeated Western New Mexico 73-60 at home Thursday evening. Both sides started out cold, but the Lions caught fire in the second half to get the win. The game was part of Youth Sports Night at the Field House.

The win brings the Lions to 11-6 on the season and 6-3 in the Lone Star Conference. The Mustangs fall to 6-10 and 2-7 in conference play.

The Lions remain at home to host UT Permian Basin on Saturday, as part of Alumni Day. The game will be played at 2:00 p.m. at the Field House, followed by the Lion men’s basketball team against the Falcons. Tickets for the doubleheader are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756 or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Princess Davis (Shreveport, La.) led the way for the Lions with 18 points and six assists. Davis started her 102nd career game, becoming the program’s all-time leader in games started.

– Ekaterina Zhibareva (Liske, Russia) recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. It was her first double-double of the season.

– Chania Wright (Desoto) also added in 10 points and two assists.

– The Lions finished the game shooting 42 percent from the field and 33 percent from behind the arc.

HEAD COACH JASON BURTON AFTER THE GAME

– Thoughts on the game: “Coming off of back-to-back losses, we definitely had to come out and get a win today. The lid was still on the bucket in the first half, but it finally came off in the second half. It felt good to see the ball go in and get a win.”

– On the play of Ekaterina Zhibareva: “It was good for her to see the ball go in the basket. She has been a little discouraged, not scoring the ball well in the paint. She needed a game like this to get the confidence back. She did a great job rebounding too. It was good to see her have another good game. When we have three of our bigs clicking, we are a tough team. It was good for Kate to get this confidence today.

– On Princess Davis’ milestone achievement: “It is a huge milestone. To have started more games than anyone else in our uniform, that means as a freshman, you are coming in ready to play. She has a lot of miles on those legs. For her to still be playing at the high level she is playing at, it is truly something special.”

– Looking ahead to UT Permian Basin: “Watching them on film, they play a different style of basketball. They are long and athletic. They are prime for a win. They are fighting to get into the conference tournament and are looking for their first conference win. They are going to be playing hard trying to get one. We are going to need to play better than we did today to be able to win.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Both teams struggled from the field in the first half as each team shot only 34 percent. Western New Mexico just shot 11 percent from three, while A&M-Commerce shot 20 percent from behind the arc.

Both teams went on a pair of runs in the first half. The Lions went on a 12-0 run to extend their lead to 22-10, but WNMU answered with a 10-0 run of their own to make it 22-20 with 4:30 left in the second quarter. The Lions closed the half strong and took a 30-24 lead going into halftime.

Davis led the Lions in scoring with seven first-half points and recorded two assists. The Lions pounded the Mustangs in the paint with 16 points.

Both teams came firing out the gates in the third quarter, as neither side had an answer defensively. The Lions scored 24 in the quarter, while the Mustangs scored 20. Davis led the Lions with seven points in the third and Zhibareva added six points.

The Lions pulled away from the Mustangs in the final period, scoring very efficiently. The Mustangs hung around in the contest offensively, but trading baskets did not benefit the Mustangs as the Lions walked away with the win.

Alex Shillow named chair of NCAA Division II National SAAC.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Texas A&M University-Commerce football student-athlete Alex Shillow has been elected as the Chair of the NCAA Division II National Student-Athlete Advisory Committee at the 2019 NCAA Convention. Shillow’s term begins at the completion of the Convention.

“I’m very excited to represent the student-athletes of Division II as the chair of the National SAAC,” Shillow said. “I’m very humbled by this honor, and I’m thankful my peers nominated and voted for me for this position. You can trust that I will do my very best to represent all Division II student-athletes at the national level.”

Shillow has represented the Lions at the national level as the Lone Star Conference representative to the Division II National SAAC since 2018. He is the president of the A&M-Commerce SAAC, which has won the LSC SAAC Cup in three of the last four years, including 2017 and 2018, when Shillow in leadership roles on the A&M-Commerce SAAC executive board.

“Alex Shillow epitomizes leadership as an honors student in his academic pursuits, a starter on our championship football team, and an active participant and president of our campus SAAC,” said A&M-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray. “With him now being honored as the Chair of NCAA Division II SAAC, I applaud this group of national student leaders who elected him and sent a message that our Lion Athletics family already knows – he is truly “Best in Class”!”

Shillow was elected in a session at the NCAA Convention by the membership of the Division II SAAC, which has a representative from each of the conferences across the division.

“Alex Shillow is a leader who does everything the right way,” said Josh Shapiro, baseball student-athlete at Colorado Mesa and outgoing chair of the Division II National SAAC. “The way he carries himself is respectable. You don’t see people like him very often. From the time he came on the committee, you could tell he was a natural leader, and I couldn’t be happier he is following me as chair. He’s extremely passionate about furthering the student-athlete experience and making the committee better than he found it.”

Josh Manck

Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Committed to a “Best In Class” student-athlete experience.

Office: 903.886.5131 | Mobile: 817.487.5136 |

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3011 | Commerce, TX 75429

Physical Address: 2600 Neal Street | Commerce, TX 75429

Connect with us on our Lions’ Den Social Stream.

Marcus Jensen

Assistant Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529

Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com