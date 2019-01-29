TAMUC – Sports

Martinez, Kincade named All-American by Hansen Football Committee.

BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Texas A&M University-Commerce kicker Kristov Martinez and return specialist Reggie Kincade have been named second-team All-Americans by the Don Hansen Football Committee, as released Tuesday. Defensive end Michael Onuoha and offensive tackle Amon Simon earned honorable mention to the Hansen Committee teams.

Martinez (Edinburg) earns his eighth career All-American honor, with six All-American honors this season after another record-setting campaign in which he set multiple schools, conference and NCAA records. After becoming the all-time leading scorer in program history in 2017, Martinez became the all-time leading scorer in Lone Star Conference history during his senior season. He finished his career as the active scoring leader in Division II (449 points) and the all-time leading kick scorer in Division II history.

Martinez was also named a First Team All-American by the AFCA, Associated Press, and D2Football.com, First Team Academic All-American by CoSIDA, Second Team All-American by D2CCA, and was both a First Team All-Super Region and First Team All-Conference selection. He was also named the LSC Academic Player of the Year and to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Small College All-State team. He scored 111 points on the year, including 21 field goals and all 48 of his extra point attempts. He finished his career having made 103 consecutive extra points. His strong leg helped the Lions rank as one of the top kick return defenses in the nation, recording 32 touchbacks. He tied a Division II playoff record with five field goals in a game, including a career-long 55-yarder, in the team’s final game of the year.

Kincade (Everman) becomes a two-sport All-American with the Don Hansen’s honor, having earned track All-American honors in the outdoor 4×100 meter relay in 2016 and 2017. He had previously been named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Small College All-State team and earned his first career all-region honor from the D2CCA thanks to a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns – one for a school-record 100 yards against West Texas A&M, and another for 70 yards at Western New Mexico. For the season, he averaged 31.8 yards per return (668 yards on 21-return). He also had an interception, a blocked kick, and 23 tackles on the year.

Onuoha (Edmond, Okla.) earns his third career All-American honor, as he was named first-team All-American by D2Football.com after making 47 tackles with 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, an interception, a blocked kick, and ten quarterback hurries. He played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and forced a fumble after being named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Small College All-State team. He finished fifth in the LSC in tackles for loss and tied for second in the LSC in sacks. He is a two-time all-LSC selection and earned D2CCA all-region honors in 2018.

Simon (Humble – Atascocita) earns his first career All-American honor. He was a first-team all-LSC honoree for the first time in his career in 2018. He started in every game for the Lions as a redshirt sophomore, establishing himself as one of the league’s top young talents and most dominant linemen.

The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988. Don Hansen’s Football Gazette began picking Division II All-Region squads in 2003.

2018 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Jayru Campbell, JR, QB, Ferris State

Defensive Player of the Year: Markus Jones, DE, Angelo State

Special Teams Player of the Year: Dante Brown, JR, PK/P, Fort Hays State

Freshman of the Year: Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Notre Dame (Ohio)

Co-Coaches of the Year: Kerwin Bell, Valdosta State & Mike Jacobs, Notre Dame (Ohio)

First Team Offense POS NAME YR SCHOOL QB Jayru Campbell JR Ferris State FB Cole Chancey SO Harding RB Jaleel McLaughlin FR Notre Dame (Ohio) RB Gabriel Watson JR Sioux Falls (S.D.) WR Chad Hovasse SR Adams State WR Brody Oliver SR Colorado Mines WR Craig Rucker JR Mars Hill TE DeAndre Washington JR Arkansas-Monticello AP Tabyus Taylor SO Virginia Union C Bryce Bray SR Harding OG Tyler Drob GR West Chester OG Nic Sawyer SR Ferris State OT Evan Heim JR Minnesota State OT Deon Sheppard SR Tarleton PK Dante Brown JR Fort Hays State

First Team Defense POS NAME YR SCHOOL DE Markus Jones SR Angelo State DE Cardell Rawlings SR Wingate DT Heath Williams JR Saginaw Valley State DT Sha’Haun Williams JR Notre Dame (Ohio) LB Jose Delgado SR Fort Hays State LB J.T. Hassell SR Florida Tech LB Alex Helmer SR Minnesota Duluth S Lamont McPhatter JR California (Pa.) S Daryus Skinner JR Winston-Salem State CB Corey Ballentine SR Washburn CB Marcus Haskins FR Concordia-St. Paul RS Lyrics Klugh SR Fairmont State P Cody Mills SR Delta State

Second Team Offense POS NAME YR SCHOOL QB Rogan Wells SO Valdosta State FB Paul Terry JR Eastern New Mexico RB Walter Fletcher JR Edinboro RB Wes Hills SR Slippery Rock WR James Brania-Hopp SR Washburn WR Trey Brock JR Hillsdale WR Juwan Johnson SO MSU Texas TE Erik Henneman SR Lindenwood AP Ashton Dulin SR Malone C Jeremy King SR Valdosta State OG Jason Poe SO Lenoir-Rhyne OG Hunter Toppel SO Minnesota State OT Devon Johnson SR Ferris State OT Ben Walling SR Grand Valley State PK Kristov Martinez SR A&M-COMMERCE

Second Team Defense POS NAME YR SCHOOL DE James Prater, Jr. SR Ashland DE T.J. Winslow SR Harding DT Derek Dorr SR Edinboro DT Simanu’a Thomas JR Pittsburg State LB Kailen Abrams SO Central State (Ohio) LB Michael Alexander SR Saginaw Valley State LB Sam Heyboer SO Ferris State S Gunner Olszewski SR Bemidji State S Brian Williams SR Davenport CB Antonio Clark SR Colorado Mesa CB Zuril Hendrick SR Edinboro RS Reggie Kincade SR A&M-COMMERCE P Josh Carlson FR Dixie State

Third Team Offense POS NAME YR SCHOOL QB Amir Hall SR Bowie State QB Chance Stewart SR Hillsdale FB Chris Eastburn SR Arkansas Tech RB Marcus Jones SR Gannon RB Cameron Mayberry JR Colorado Mines WR Peter Anderson JR Colorado Mesa WR Ardell Brown JR Seton Hill WR Daniel Davis JR Southwest Minnesota TE Qua Boyd SR West Alabama AP Jake Wenzlick JR Michigan Tech C A.J. Roland SR MSU Texas OG LaVonne Gauthney SR Valdosta State OG Keith Pledger SR Harding OT Chris Coles SR LIU-Post OT Quentin Stanford SR West Georgia PK Jefferson Souza SO Virginia Union

Third Team Defense POS NAME YR SCHOOL DE Austen Eskew SR Northwest Missouri DE Chris Garrett SO Concordia-St. Paul DT John Cominsky SR Charleston (W.Va.) DT Tyrell Thompson SR Tarleton LB Chris Hoad JR UT Permian Basin LB Austin Stephens JR Miles LB Tyler Thomsen JR Wayne State (Neb.) S Doyin Jibowu SR Fort Hays State S Delon Stephenson JR Ferris State CB Roderick Chapman SR Missouri S&T CB Aaron Watson SO North Greenville (S.C.) RS LaPerion Perry FR West Georgia P Jacob Hall SR Azusa Pacific

Honorable Mention

Texas A&M-Commerce : Michael Onuoha, DE; Amon Simon, OT.

