TAMUC – Sports

Martinez, Kincade named All-American by Hansen Football Committee.
BROOKFIELD, Ill. — Texas A&M University-Commerce kicker Kristov Martinez and return specialist Reggie Kincade have been named second-team All-Americans by the Don Hansen Football Committee, as released Tuesday. Defensive end Michael Onuoha and offensive tackle Amon Simon earned honorable mention to the Hansen Committee teams.
Martinez (Edinburg) earns his eighth career All-American honor, with six All-American honors this season after another record-setting campaign in which he set multiple schools, conference and NCAA records. After becoming the all-time leading scorer in program history in 2017, Martinez became the all-time leading scorer in Lone Star Conference history during his senior season. He finished his career as the active scoring leader in Division II (449 points) and the all-time leading kick scorer in Division II history.
Martinez was also named a First Team All-American by the AFCA, Associated Press, and D2Football.com, First Team Academic All-American by CoSIDA, Second Team All-American by D2CCA, and was both a First Team All-Super Region and First Team All-Conference selection. He was also named the LSC Academic Player of the Year and to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Small College All-State team. He scored 111 points on the year, including 21 field goals and all 48 of his extra point attempts. He finished his career having made 103 consecutive extra points. His strong leg helped the Lions rank as one of the top kick return defenses in the nation, recording 32 touchbacks. He tied a Division II playoff record with five field goals in a game, including a career-long 55-yarder, in the team’s final game of the year.
Kincade (Everman) becomes a two-sport All-American with the Don Hansen’s honor, having earned track All-American honors in the outdoor 4×100 meter relay in 2016 and 2017. He had previously been named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Small College All-State team and earned his first career all-region honor from the D2CCA thanks to a pair of kickoff returns for touchdowns – one for a school-record 100 yards against West Texas A&M, and another for 70 yards at Western New Mexico. For the season, he averaged 31.8 yards per return (668 yards on 21-return). He also had an interception, a blocked kick, and 23 tackles on the year.
Onuoha (Edmond, Okla.) earns his third career All-American honor, as he was named first-team All-American by D2Football.com after making 47 tackles with 14.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, an interception, a blocked kick, and ten quarterback hurries. He played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and forced a fumble after being named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Small College All-State team. He finished fifth in the LSC in tackles for loss and tied for second in the LSC in sacks. He is a two-time all-LSC selection and earned D2CCA all-region honors in 2018.
Simon (Humble – Atascocita) earns his first career All-American honor. He was a first-team all-LSC honoree for the first time in his career in 2018. He started in every game for the Lions as a redshirt sophomore, establishing himself as one of the league’s top young talents and most dominant linemen.
The Don Hansen team carries out the legacy of long-time small college football advocate Don Hansen, who passed away at age 75 on Aug. 29, 2010. Hansen, from Brookfield, Ill., started and published Don Hansen’s National Weekly Football Gazette for three decades, selecting NCAA Division II All-America teams for the first time in 1988. Don Hansen’s Football Gazette began picking Division II All-Region squads in 2003.
2018 Don Hansen NCAA Division II All-America Teams
Offensive Player of the Year: Jayru Campbell, JR, QB, Ferris State
Defensive Player of the Year: Markus Jones, DE, Angelo State
Special Teams Player of the Year: Dante Brown, JR, PK/P, Fort Hays State
Freshman of the Year: Jaleel McLaughlin, RB, Notre Dame (Ohio)
Co-Coaches of the Year: Kerwin Bell, Valdosta State & Mike Jacobs, Notre Dame (Ohio)
|First Team Offense
|POS
|NAME
|YR
|SCHOOL
|QB
|Jayru Campbell
|JR
|Ferris State
|FB
|Cole Chancey
|SO
|Harding
|RB
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|FR
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|RB
|Gabriel Watson
|JR
|Sioux Falls (S.D.)
|WR
|Chad Hovasse
|SR
|Adams State
|WR
|Brody Oliver
|SR
|Colorado Mines
|WR
|Craig Rucker
|JR
|Mars Hill
|TE
|DeAndre Washington
|JR
|Arkansas-Monticello
|AP
|Tabyus Taylor
|SO
|Virginia Union
|C
|Bryce Bray
|SR
|Harding
|OG
|Tyler Drob
|GR
|West Chester
|OG
|Nic Sawyer
|SR
|Ferris State
|OT
|Evan Heim
|JR
|Minnesota State
|OT
|Deon Sheppard
|SR
|Tarleton
|PK
|Dante Brown
|JR
|Fort Hays State
|First Team Defense
|POS
|NAME
|YR
|SCHOOL
|DE
|Markus Jones
|SR
|Angelo State
|DE
|Cardell Rawlings
|SR
|Wingate
|DT
|Heath Williams
|JR
|Saginaw Valley State
|DT
|Sha’Haun Williams
|JR
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|LB
|Jose Delgado
|SR
|Fort Hays State
|LB
|J.T. Hassell
|SR
|Florida Tech
|LB
|Alex Helmer
|SR
|Minnesota Duluth
|S
|Lamont McPhatter
|JR
|California (Pa.)
|S
|Daryus Skinner
|JR
|Winston-Salem State
|CB
|Corey Ballentine
|SR
|Washburn
|CB
|Marcus Haskins
|FR
|Concordia-St. Paul
|RS
|Lyrics Klugh
|SR
|Fairmont State
|P
|Cody Mills
|SR
|Delta State
|Second Team Offense
|POS
|NAME
|YR
|SCHOOL
|QB
|Rogan Wells
|SO
|Valdosta State
|FB
|Paul Terry
|JR
|Eastern New Mexico
|RB
|Walter Fletcher
|JR
|Edinboro
|RB
|Wes Hills
|SR
|Slippery Rock
|WR
|James Brania-Hopp
|SR
|Washburn
|WR
|Trey Brock
|JR
|Hillsdale
|WR
|Juwan Johnson
|SO
|MSU Texas
|TE
|Erik Henneman
|SR
|Lindenwood
|AP
|Ashton Dulin
|SR
|Malone
|C
|Jeremy King
|SR
|Valdosta State
|OG
|Jason Poe
|SO
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|OG
|Hunter Toppel
|SO
|Minnesota State
|OT
|Devon Johnson
|SR
|Ferris State
|OT
|Ben Walling
|SR
|Grand Valley State
|PK
|Kristov Martinez
|SR
|A&M-COMMERCE
|Second Team Defense
|POS
|NAME
|YR
|SCHOOL
|DE
|James Prater, Jr.
|SR
|Ashland
|DE
|T.J. Winslow
|SR
|Harding
|DT
|Derek Dorr
|SR
|Edinboro
|DT
|Simanu’a Thomas
|JR
|Pittsburg State
|LB
|Kailen Abrams
|SO
|Central State (Ohio)
|LB
|Michael Alexander
|SR
|Saginaw Valley State
|LB
|Sam Heyboer
|SO
|Ferris State
|S
|Gunner Olszewski
|SR
|Bemidji State
|S
|Brian Williams
|SR
|Davenport
|CB
|Antonio Clark
|SR
|Colorado Mesa
|CB
|Zuril Hendrick
|SR
|Edinboro
|RS
|Reggie Kincade
|SR
|A&M-COMMERCE
|P
|Josh Carlson
|FR
|Dixie State
|Third Team Offense
|POS
|NAME
|YR
|SCHOOL
|QB
|Amir Hall
|SR
|Bowie State
|QB
|Chance Stewart
|SR
|Hillsdale
|FB
|Chris Eastburn
|SR
|Arkansas Tech
|RB
|Marcus Jones
|SR
|Gannon
|RB
|Cameron Mayberry
|JR
|Colorado Mines
|WR
|Peter Anderson
|JR
|Colorado Mesa
|WR
|Ardell Brown
|JR
|Seton Hill
|WR
|Daniel Davis
|JR
|Southwest Minnesota
|TE
|Qua Boyd
|SR
|West Alabama
|AP
|Jake Wenzlick
|JR
|Michigan Tech
|C
|A.J. Roland
|SR
|MSU Texas
|OG
|LaVonne Gauthney
|SR
|Valdosta State
|OG
|Keith Pledger
|SR
|Harding
|OT
|Chris Coles
|SR
|LIU-Post
|OT
|Quentin Stanford
|SR
|West Georgia
|PK
|Jefferson Souza
|SO
|Virginia Union
|Third Team Defense
|POS
|NAME
|YR
|SCHOOL
|DE
|Austen Eskew
|SR
|Northwest Missouri
|DE
|Chris Garrett
|SO
|Concordia-St. Paul
|DT
|John Cominsky
|SR
|Charleston (W.Va.)
|DT
|Tyrell Thompson
|SR
|Tarleton
|LB
|Chris Hoad
|JR
|UT Permian Basin
|LB
|Austin Stephens
|JR
|Miles
|LB
|Tyler Thomsen
|JR
|Wayne State (Neb.)
|S
|Doyin Jibowu
|SR
|Fort Hays State
|S
|Delon Stephenson
|JR
|Ferris State
|CB
|Roderick Chapman
|SR
|Missouri S&T
|CB
|Aaron Watson
|SO
|North Greenville (S.C.)
|RS
|LaPerion Perry
|FR
|West Georgia
|P
|Jacob Hall
|SR
|Azusa Pacific
Honorable Mention
Texas A&M-Commerce: Michael Onuoha, DE; Amon Simon, OT.
