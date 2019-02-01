TAMUC – Sports

No. 9 Lions kick off 2019 season with two come-from-behind wins.

CONROE– The No. 9 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team kicked off the 2019 season with two wins in the team’s opening tournament. The Lions defeated St. Mary’s 2-1 in the morning before knocking off tournament host No. 20 Arkansas Tech 8-4 in the afternoon. Both of the wins were come-from-behind wins.

The Lions are now 2-0 on the season. The Lions have won the first two games in every season of their five-year existence.

The Lions return to action tomorrow as they face Washburn. The game will be played at 10:30 a.m. at the Scrap Yard Sports Complex in Conroe.

HEAD COACH RICHIE BRUISTER AFTER TODAY’S ACTION

– On the team winning the opening game pitcher’s duel: “That about sums it up. It was quick. If you were at home, it was a boring game to watch on the live stats. But if you were at the field, it was one of those stressful, old-school games. I got a text from Coach Piper saying that that was old school. It was a great defensive battle. Otto coming out to pitch like that was awesome.”

– On the offense stringing together hits in the 7th inning: “For our offense to keep their heads in it and have two seniors come up big for us was really good. We were down 1-0 in the top of the seventh, and Kilcrease led off, and Bri came up with a big two-run home run for us. It was a great defense, great pitching, and timely hitting.”

– On the play of Bri Sims on opening day: “Bri had a great day today. She had several clutch hits for us. It was great to see her bat come alive early. We certainly needed that. We got some people on, and she came up big with a home run and a two-out RBI in that second game. It was an excellent day for her.”

– On the team overcoming an early deficit in game two: “It was good to see our team keep our composure getting down early. It wasn’t a big deal, and we put some runs on the board, and Katie Dean pitched awesome. She gave up some runs, but some of those were unearned runs. She had a great outing.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (St. Mary’s)

– Bri Sims (Rowlett) hit the game-winning home run in the seventh inning, driving in two runs.

– Kayla Kilcrease (Kerens) had a single and scored on the homer by Sims.

– Emily Otto (Richmond – Lamar Consolidated) pitched a complete game, striking out seven while giving up just two hits. It was the 14th entire game of her career.

– Kynslee Noriega (Kyle – Lehman) and Kimber Neal (Atascocita) also had a single each.

HOW IT HAPPENED (St. Mary’s)

Both teams took their time to get their offense going, as both sides had three-and-outs in the first two innings. Otto struck out two batters in the second inning for the Lions.

Noriega got the offense going for the Lions, recording the first hit of the season. A bunt single from Neal put two runners on with one out. However, the Lions were unable to get the runners around, and the game stayed scoreless. Otto had two more strikeouts in the bottom of the third.

Neither team could get things going in the next three innings either as the defense continued to play well on both squads. That ended in the bottom of the sixth as St. Mary’s leadoff hitter smacked a home run to left field to get St. Mary’s on the board first. Otto got another strikeout to end the inning.

The Lions answered back in the top of the seventh inning. Kilcrease led off with a single, and she was driven home on a home run from Sims to left field. The Lions took a 2-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh. Otto completed the game, striking out another batter and not allowing a base runner in the inning to seal the Lion win.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (Arkansas Tech)

– Just as she did in the first game, Bri Sims (Rowlett) hit a home run to left field. She also had the game-winning RBI on a two-RBI single in the fifth inning. She scored a run and drove in three RBIs.

– Kimber Neal (Atascocita) had two hits and two RBIs.

– Kayla Kilcrease (Kerens) had a hit and scored two runs. Ciera Nunez (Amarillo – Randall) also had a double and scored two runs.

– Jodie Hill (Heavener, Okla.), Jordan Sherrell (Schertz – Samuel Clemens) and Lindsay Garner (McKinney – McKinney North) all scored runs.

– Katie Dean (Whitesboro) pitched 6.2 innings, striking out two batters and throwing 63 strikes in 93 pitches to get the win. Emily Otto (Richmond – Lamar Consolidated) got the final out on a strikeout.

– Nunez, Hill, Sherrell, and Neal all had stolen bases.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Arkansas Tech)

Neither team had a baserunner in the first inning as the defenses scooped up every grounder hit their way. The Lions then got on the board in the second inning. Kilcrease and Slider both singled to put runners on. After Sherrell came in for Slider to pinch run, Kilcrease scored on a single from Neal. Sherrell scored on a double steal, and the Lions took a 2-0 lead.

ATU countered with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. A single and a throwing error put two runners on with no outs. A double scored one run, and a single scored two more as ATU took a 3-2 lead after two complete innings.

After two singles and a walk loaded the bases for ATU in the bottom of the third, Dean struck out the next batter to get the Lions out of the jam. The Lions tied the game in the top of the fourth on a homer from Sims. After four complete innings, the game was tied at three.

The Lions regained the lead in the fifth inning. Nunez led off with a double, and Kinsie Hebler drew a walk. After Garner pinch ran for Hebler, both she and Nunez scored on a single from Sims. Kilcrease drew a walk and scored on a single from Neal. Dean retired the side in the bottom of the inning, and the Lions took a 6-3 lead into the sixth inning.

The Lions pushed two more runs across in the sixth inning. Nunez and Hill both drew walks to lead off. Nunez and Hill pulled off a double steal attempt, and an errant throw allowed Nunez to score. Hill also scored on two wild pitches. The Lions took an 8-3 lead into the seventh inning.

ATU had two singles in the seventh to drive in a run and Otto was called upon to come in for the last out. She pitched a four-pitch strikeout and the Lions left with the win.

Lions hold on to knock off A&M-Kingsville 80-77 on the road.

KINGSVILLE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville 80-77 on Thursday night. In a game that was back and forth throughout, the Lions held on in the final minutes to get the victory.

The win brings the Lions to 16-4 on the season and 8-2 in the Lone Star Conference. The Javelinas fall to 10-8 and 6-4 in conference play.

The Lions return to action on Saturday as they travel to San Angelo to face Angelo State. The game will be played at 4:00 p.m. at the Junell Center.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– Willie Rooks (Houston – North Forest) led the Lions with 20 points. He made 7-of-11 shots. He also had a double-double with 13 rebounds.

– Reggie Reid (Harlem, Ga.) had 12 points and also had two steals.

– Deonta Terrell (Chicago, Ill.) just missed a double-double with nine points and 10 rebounds. Srdan Budimir (Karadjordjevo, Serbia) had 11 points.

– Trey Conrod (Kilgore) and Rodney Brown (Beaumont – West Brook) also had 10 points apiece.

– Both teams shot 42 percent from the field. The Lions made four more free throws than did the Javelinas.

HEAD COACH JARET VON ROSENBERG AFTER THE GAME

– On the team’s ability to pull out the win: “We just found a way to win. It’s what we talk about, just finding a way to win. It doesn’t matter if it is by one point or 50. You just have to find a way to win. And that’s a gutsy win for a team that has been going through injuries and things.”

– On having guys step up after foul trouble and injury changed the lineup: “We needed other guys to step up. Reggie and Willie have been constants. For Willie to come up with 13 rebounds against a very good rebounding team was huge. Deonta coming off the bench came up with 10. Those are big plays that kept our lead.”

– On the team’s play: “That is the best game we have played from an execution standpoint. We were more patient offensively than we have been. That’s a huge positive. We always talk about getting better as the season goes along. Offensively we really controlled the game better than we sometimes have. And we got enough stops. We got stops in spurts and got enough to come out on top.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first five minutes was a back-and-forth battle as both teams looked to establish themselves early. With five minutes gone in the game, the teams were tied at seven. The Lions then went on a run, with Reid getting a three and a three-point play. Two more threes gave the Lions a 12-point lead. Midway through the half, the Lions led by 10.

The Lions pushed their lead to 14 points before the Javelinas made a run to cut the Lion lead down to just two points at the half. The Lions went into halftime with a 38-36 lead.

Rooks led the team with 12 points and eight rebounds while Reid added eight points. The Lions shot 41 percent from three in half.

After the Javelinas tied the game early in the second half, the Lions again went on a run, with Conrod hitting two buckets. The Lions once again took a double-figure lead. The Javelinas fought back to cut the lead back down to just one point and at the midway mark, the teams were tied once again.

Both teams went on mini-runs before the Lions pushed their lead to eight points at the five-minute mark. The teams traded free throws and baskets, with the Lions holding onto their lead. A couple turnovers down the stretch kept the Javelinas in the game but the Lions were able to hit their free throws, and they left with the win.

Lion offense explodes in the second half in 91-57 win over A&M-Kingsville.

KINGSVILLE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team defeated Texas A&M-Kingsville 91-57 on Thursday night. The Lions caught fire from the field in the second half to win in a commanding fashion.

The win brings the Lions to 13-6 on the season and 8-3 in the Lone Star Conference. The Javelinas fall to 8-10 and 5-6 in conference play. The Lions swept the season series against the Javelinas, winning both games by more than 30 points each.

The Lions return to action on Saturday as they travel to San Angelo to face No. 20 Angelo State. The game will be played at 2:00 p.m. at the Junell Center.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE

– The Lions scored 38 points in the third quarter, the second most in a single quarter in program history.

– Chania Wright (DeSoto) led the Lions with 19 points, all of which came in the second half. She went 5-of-6 from behind the arc in the second half.

– Princess Davis (Shreveport, La.) had 14 points and led the team with five assists.

– Ekaterina Zhibareva (Liske, Russia) had 12 points in the game and also had six rebounds. Alexus Jones (Lewisville – Aledo) also scored in double figures with 11 points.

– Mykiel Burleson (Pflugerville) led the team with nine rebounds and also had seven points. Delyssa Miller (Arlington – Homeschool) had eight points and seven rebounds.

– The Lions shot 40 percent in the game while shooting 48 percent in the second half. The Lions shot 60 percent from three in the second half.

– The Lions forced 24 turnovers which led to 27 points. The Lions also had 46 points in the paint.

HEAD COACH JASON BURTON AFTER THE GAME

– On the win: “I’m proud of my ladies. This is not an easy place to play. They were with us back and forth in that first quarter. In the second quarter, our defense picked up a little bit. But we didn’t make a three in the first half. To have what I thought were some wide open threes not go in, to still go into the half up 12 I felt good. But, the second half, we kept focused, and shots fell.”

On the team’s big third quarter: “Chania had a big third quarter, as well as everyone else. We went 7-of-9 from three. And our defense pretty much stayed the same but offensively, we picked it up and played how we are capable of playing. And we were able to pull away.”

On getting everyone into the game: “It was good to see everybody get some minutes and not run anybody too ragged. Because we have a big one on Saturday. If you can get that first win on Thursday and not wear anybody out, that’s big for the next game.”

On the upcoming game against Angelo State: “We know what’s at stake against them. You go back to our last game against them and look at the first quarter, we had too many turnovers in that first quarter, and we couldn’t overcome that. The game plan is to come out of that first quarter neck-and-neck or winning that quarter. And we need to take care of the basketball.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Lions started cold from the field, missing their first seven shots from the field. The Lion defense held the Javelinas in check early as well. The Lions began to attack the paint as Davis hit two early chances. Midway through, the teams were tied at eight. The Lions took their first lead with three minutes as both sides traded buckets in the final minutes. The Lions took a 15-14 lead into the second quarter.

The Lions started the second half on a tear, scoring the first 10 points of the quarter. Offensive rebounds helped the Lion cause as both Agang Tac (Garland – Sachse), and Alexis Bryant (Pflugerville) had putback shots. Zhibareva also got into the scoring by netting a three-point play. The Lions took a 12-point lead midway through the half. The teams traded buckets for the remainder of the half, and the Lions led 33-22 entering halftime.

Zhibareva led the Lions with nine points in the first half, while also pulling in four rebounds. Davis had six points. Maddison Glass (Missouri City – Hightower) had four rebounds and led the defense with two steals. Both teams shot 32 percent in the first half. The Lions got to the foul line 13 times in the half and also pulled in 12 offensive rebounds.

The Lion offense exploded in the third quarter, more than doubling their first-half scoring output. The Lions opened the quarter with four triples, including two from Wright as she found her stroke. The teams traded baskets for several minutes before another barrage of threes came from the Lions. With three minutes left in the quarter, the Lions had a 20-point lead. It would not stop there. Miller had a three-point play as the Lions continued to pull ahead. A buzzer beater three from Wright sent the Lions into the fourth with a 71-41 lead.

The Lions continued to score at will early in the fourth, pushing their lead to as many as 36 before inserting the reserves. The Lion bench also continued to shoot well, and the Lions left with the 34-point win.

