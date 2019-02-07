TAMUC – Sports

Bailiff announces 52 signees on National Signing Day 2019.
COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce head football coach David Bailiff introduced 52 signees on National Signing Day in the first signing class for the 20th head coach in the history of Lion Football.
“I was really pleased with our signing class today,” Bailiff said. “I’ve got to thank Yogi Gallegos and Tim Bleil for staying here and pushing things along while I filled out the staff. I think we hit the ground running and came up with some great players.
“I think we filled many spots that we feel we needed to fill. We got some massive interior defensive linemen who are athletic. We got some tall, developmental offensive linemen. At the skill positions, we got some tall, long outside receivers as well as some speed guys at the slot position. A lot of them have excellent track times. We got defensive backs who can excel in both man and zone.
“I think we also got a lot of good students. You’ve never heard a coach say they won because they had a lot of good freshmen – it’s about the senior class – and I think we’ve signed a class the will be able to excel and graduate and get us where we want to go.”
In the coming weeks, we will announce the spring practice schedule.
Biographical information on each signee is available at https://lionathletics.com/signingday/football/football/7/.
2019 A&M-COMMERCE FOOTBALL SIGNEES
|Jackson Allen
|TE
|6’4
|220
|Marion, Texas
|Marion HS
|Jake Balderrama
|OL
|6’4
|300
|Moreno Valley, Calif.
|Canyon Springs HS/Chaffey College
|Dennis Barnes
|S
|6’2
|190
|Lancaster, Texas
|Lancaster HS
|Tank Bell
|DL
|6’1
|320
|Dallas, Texas
|South Oak Cliff HS
|Jack Bussey
|DL
|6’2
|230
|Scurry, Texas
|Scurry-Rosser HS
|Alex Carswell
|DL
|6’5
|230
|Dover, Fla.
|Strawberry Crest HS/Davenport
|Axel Ceballos Cruz
|WR
|6’2
|165
|Alvin, Texas
|Shadow Creek HS
|Caleb Cilumba
|TE
|6’3
|215
|Keller, Texas
|Prime Prep/Wagner
|James Clark III
|OL
|6’4
|255
|Dallas, Texas
|Bishop Dunne HS
|Cameron Coleman
|WR
|6’2
|190
|Fontana, Calif.
|Summit HS/Mt. San Antonio College
|Larry Cooper
|S
|6’1
|190
|Mesquite, Texas
|Horn HS
|Greg Craddock
|WR
|6’6
|190
|Converse, Texas
|Judson HS/North Texas
|Rashad Dixon
|WR
|5’11
|175
|Wylie, Texas
|Wylie HS
|Uzo Ebinama
|LB
|5’11
|195
|Garland, Texas
|North Garland HS
|Graham Eeds
|OL
|6’4
|305
|Arlington, Texas
|Lamar HS
|Xzavion Florence
|S
|5’10
|180
|Dallas, Texas
|Kimball HS
|Clifford Funderburk
|DL
|6-3
|230
|Forney, Texas
|North Forney HS
|George Gipson
|DB
|5’10
|180
|Grand Prairie, Texas
|Grand Prairie HS
|Cameron Grant
|RB
|5’10
|190
|Tyler, Texas
|John Tyler HS
|Ibrahim Hassan
|DB
|6’1
|180
|Irving, Texas
|MacArthur HS
|Cedric Hayes
|WR
|6’0
|175
|Dallas, Texas
|Carter HS
|Eric Hebert
|WR
|5’4
|145
|Manvel, Texas
|Manvel HS
|Armando Herrera
|QB
|6’1
|190
|Moreno Valley, Calif.
|Redlands E. Valley HS/San Bernardino Valley Coll.
|Dawson Holley
|OL
|6’7
|305
|Hurst, Texas
|L.D. Bell HS
|Rayshawn James
|RB
|5’10
|170
|Spring, Texas
|Westfield HS
|Kendrion Johnson
|WR
|6’3
|190
|Whitehouse, Texas
|Whitehouse HS
|Chandler Jones
|OL
|6’5
|265
|Nevada, Texas
|Community HS
|Koby Leavatts
|RB
|5’8
|180
|Cypress, Texas
|Cy Falls HS
|Brandon Laird
|OL
|6’3
|295
|Scurry, Texas
|Scurry-Rosser HS
|DeQuavion Ludd
|LB
|6’0
|215
|Dallas, Texas
|South Oak Cliff HS
|Spencer Long
|RB
|5’11
|200
|Mont Belvieu, Texas
|Barbers Hill HS
|Daelan Loyden
|WR
|5’11
|150
|Round Rock, Texas
|Stony Point HS
|Corey Mann
|LB
|6’0
|205
|Temple, Texas
|Temple HS/North Texas
|Champ Mathis
|DB
|5’10
|185
|DeSoto, Texas
|DeSoto / Marshall HS
|Marcus McClanahan
|WR
|5’7
|165
|Dallas, Texas
|W.T. White HS
|Darius Milton
|DB
|5’11
|175
|Sugar Land, Texas
|Fort Bend Austin HS/Blinn College
|De’Rondre Moore
|WR
|6’1
|165
|Rosenberg, Texas
|Terry HS
|Kendrick Murphy
|OL
|6’7
|285
|Dallas, Texas
|Thomas Jefferson HS
|Darius Myers
|S
|5’11
|175
|Carrollton, Texas
|Ranchview HS
|Darian Owens
|WR
|6’0
|190
|Fresno, Calif.
|Clovis West HS/Marshall
|Kendall Paul
|DB
|5’9
|155
|Dallas, Texas
|Bishop Dunne HS
|Jordan Polk
|DB
|5’11
|175
|Arlington, Texas
|Lamar HS
|Roman Punch
|LB
|6’3
|205
|Rosenberg, Texas
|Lamar Consolidated HS
|Kobe Savage
|DB
|6’0
|175
|Paris, Texas
|Paris HS
|Kelvin Scott
|OL
|6’2
|295
|Spring, Texas
|Klein Oak HS
|Lane Scott
|DL
|6’3
|285
|Garland, Texas
|Garland HS/Northern Colorado
|Miklo Smalls
|QB
|6’2
|185
|Plano, Texas
|Plano East Senior HS/Independence CC
|Kenedy Snell
|RB
|5’9
|190
|Waxahachie, Texas
|Waxahachie HS/TCU
|Aniyah Spencer
|WR
|5’9
|155
|Converse, Texas
|Judson HS
|Moise Tezzo
|WR
|5’8
|170
|Houston, Texas
|Fort Bend Austin HS
|Jordan Wells
|LB
|6’2
|200
|Houston, Texas
|Episcopal HS
|Devlen Woods
|WR
|5’7
|165
|Tyler, Texas
|John Tyler HS
Lion Volleyball announces the addition of Lauren Flowers to the coaching staff.
COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball program is pleased to announce the hiring of Lauren Flowers as the team’s new assistant coach. A&M-Commerce head volleyball coach Craig Case announced the hire this week.
“We are thrilled to add Lauren to our coaching staff,” Case said. “She is a highly-respected assistant coach in our region and league, and I think she will have an immediate impact on our program. Her familiarity with our league and regional opponents is an instant benefit. She already knows how to win on the court and in recruiting against those opponents. With where we are trying to take our program, that type of experience is critical when hiring an assistant.”
Flowers comes to the Lions after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at fellow Lone Star Conference affiliate UT Permian Basin. During the 2018 season, Flowers helped the Falcons to the most significant turnaround in program history. The team qualified for the LSC Tournament for the first time and made its first playoff appearance since the 2011 season. The team was able to defeat a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time in program history. During her first season at UTPB, Flowers was instrumental in the team’s recruiting efforts, which helped lead to the 2018 season turnaround, including hiring a junior college All-American and a future First Team All-Conference player.
Before her time at UTPB, Flowers served as an assistant coach for two seasons at Western New Mexico under head coach Jim Callender. During WNMU’s first season in the LSC in 2016, Flowers helped coach LSC Defensive Player of the Year and All-Region selection Shannon Rich as the Mustangs qualified for the LSC Tournament. They selected two Mustangs as All-Conference and All-Academic players. In her first season at WNMU, Flowers helped the Mustangs finish second in the RMAC standings as the team narrowly missed a berth into the NCAA Tournament. Flowers helped coach the top hitting team in the RMAC with four All-Conference players as Callender went on to be named RMAC Coach of the Year. Flowers began her coaching career at Bethany High School in Bethany, Okla.
“I’m thrilled and honored to be joining Lion Volleyball,” Flowers said. “The ‘Best in Class’ experience was extremely apparent from the moment I stepped on campus. I’d like to thank everyone I met during the hiring process to make me and my family feel welcome. I’m excited to get to work and continue building upon a strong foundation set by Coach Case and Coach Carthel.”
Before her coaching career, Flowers played at Azuza Pacific, where she helped the Cougars finish fifth overall in the 2011 NAIA National Tournament. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies in 2014.
Lauren married her husband, Steven Flowers, in June 2014. The couple coached together at both WNMU and UTPB.
