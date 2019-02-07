TAMUC – Sports

Bailiff announces 52 signees on National Signing Day 2019.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce head football coach David Bailiff introduced 52 signees on National Signing Day in the first signing class for the 20th head coach in the history of Lion Football.

“I was really pleased with our signing class today,” Bailiff said. “I’ve got to thank Yogi Gallegos and Tim Bleil for staying here and pushing things along while I filled out the staff. I think we hit the ground running and came up with some great players.

“I think we filled many spots that we feel we needed to fill. We got some massive interior defensive linemen who are athletic. We got some tall, developmental offensive linemen. At the skill positions, we got some tall, long outside receivers as well as some speed guys at the slot position. A lot of them have excellent track times. We got defensive backs who can excel in both man and zone.

“I think we also got a lot of good students. You’ve never heard a coach say they won because they had a lot of good freshmen – it’s about the senior class – and I think we’ve signed a class the will be able to excel and graduate and get us where we want to go.”

In the coming weeks, we will announce the spring practice schedule.

Biographical information on each signee is available at https://lionathletics.com/signingday/football/football/7/.

2019 A&M-COMMERCE FOOTBALL SIGNEES

Jackson Allen TE 6’4 220 Marion, Texas Marion HS Jake Balderrama OL 6’4 300 Moreno Valley, Calif. Canyon Springs HS/Chaffey College Dennis Barnes S 6’2 190 Lancaster, Texas Lancaster HS Tank Bell DL 6’1 320 Dallas, Texas South Oak Cliff HS Jack Bussey DL 6’2 230 Scurry, Texas Scurry-Rosser HS Alex Carswell DL 6’5 230 Dover, Fla. Strawberry Crest HS/Davenport Axel Ceballos Cruz WR 6’2 165 Alvin, Texas Shadow Creek HS Caleb Cilumba TE 6’3 215 Keller, Texas Prime Prep/Wagner James Clark III OL 6’4 255 Dallas, Texas Bishop Dunne HS Cameron Coleman WR 6’2 190 Fontana, Calif. Summit HS/Mt. San Antonio College Larry Cooper S 6’1 190 Mesquite, Texas Horn HS Greg Craddock WR 6’6 190 Converse, Texas Judson HS/North Texas Rashad Dixon WR 5’11 175 Wylie, Texas Wylie HS Uzo Ebinama LB 5’11 195 Garland, Texas North Garland HS Graham Eeds OL 6’4 305 Arlington, Texas Lamar HS Xzavion Florence S 5’10 180 Dallas, Texas Kimball HS Clifford Funderburk DL 6-3 230 Forney, Texas North Forney HS George Gipson DB 5’10 180 Grand Prairie, Texas Grand Prairie HS Cameron Grant RB 5’10 190 Tyler, Texas John Tyler HS Ibrahim Hassan DB 6’1 180 Irving, Texas MacArthur HS Cedric Hayes WR 6’0 175 Dallas, Texas Carter HS Eric Hebert WR 5’4 145 Manvel, Texas Manvel HS Armando Herrera QB 6’1 190 Moreno Valley, Calif. Redlands E. Valley HS/San Bernardino Valley Coll. Dawson Holley OL 6’7 305 Hurst, Texas L.D. Bell HS Rayshawn James RB 5’10 170 Spring, Texas Westfield HS Kendrion Johnson WR 6’3 190 Whitehouse, Texas Whitehouse HS Chandler Jones OL 6’5 265 Nevada, Texas Community HS Koby Leavatts RB 5’8 180 Cypress, Texas Cy Falls HS Brandon Laird OL 6’3 295 Scurry, Texas Scurry-Rosser HS DeQuavion Ludd LB 6’0 215 Dallas, Texas South Oak Cliff HS Spencer Long RB 5’11 200 Mont Belvieu, Texas Barbers Hill HS Daelan Loyden WR 5’11 150 Round Rock, Texas Stony Point HS Corey Mann LB 6’0 205 Temple, Texas Temple HS/North Texas Champ Mathis DB 5’10 185 DeSoto, Texas DeSoto / Marshall HS Marcus McClanahan WR 5’7 165 Dallas, Texas W.T. White HS Darius Milton DB 5’11 175 Sugar Land, Texas Fort Bend Austin HS/Blinn College De’Rondre Moore WR 6’1 165 Rosenberg, Texas Terry HS Kendrick Murphy OL 6’7 285 Dallas, Texas Thomas Jefferson HS Darius Myers S 5’11 175 Carrollton, Texas Ranchview HS Darian Owens WR 6’0 190 Fresno, Calif. Clovis West HS/Marshall Kendall Paul DB 5’9 155 Dallas, Texas Bishop Dunne HS Jordan Polk DB 5’11 175 Arlington, Texas Lamar HS Roman Punch LB 6’3 205 Rosenberg, Texas Lamar Consolidated HS Kobe Savage DB 6’0 175 Paris, Texas Paris HS Kelvin Scott OL 6’2 295 Spring, Texas Klein Oak HS Lane Scott DL 6’3 285 Garland, Texas Garland HS/Northern Colorado Miklo Smalls QB 6’2 185 Plano, Texas Plano East Senior HS/Independence CC Kenedy Snell RB 5’9 190 Waxahachie, Texas Waxahachie HS/TCU Aniyah Spencer WR 5’9 155 Converse, Texas Judson HS Moise Tezzo WR 5’8 170 Houston, Texas Fort Bend Austin HS Jordan Wells LB 6’2 200 Houston, Texas Episcopal HS Devlen Woods WR 5’7 165 Tyler, Texas John Tyler HS

Lion Volleyball announces the addition of Lauren Flowers to the coaching staff.

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball program is pleased to announce the hiring of Lauren Flowers as the team’s new assistant coach. A&M-Commerce head volleyball coach Craig Case announced the hire this week.

“We are thrilled to add Lauren to our coaching staff,” Case said. “She is a highly-respected assistant coach in our region and league, and I think she will have an immediate impact on our program. Her familiarity with our league and regional opponents is an instant benefit. She already knows how to win on the court and in recruiting against those opponents. With where we are trying to take our program, that type of experience is critical when hiring an assistant.”

Flowers comes to the Lions after spending two seasons as an assistant coach at fellow Lone Star Conference affiliate UT Permian Basin. During the 2018 season, Flowers helped the Falcons to the most significant turnaround in program history. The team qualified for the LSC Tournament for the first time and made its first playoff appearance since the 2011 season. The team was able to defeat a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time in program history. During her first season at UTPB, Flowers was instrumental in the team’s recruiting efforts, which helped lead to the 2018 season turnaround, including hiring a junior college All-American and a future First Team All-Conference player.

Before her time at UTPB, Flowers served as an assistant coach for two seasons at Western New Mexico under head coach Jim Callender. During WNMU’s first season in the LSC in 2016, Flowers helped coach LSC Defensive Player of the Year and All-Region selection Shannon Rich as the Mustangs qualified for the LSC Tournament. They selected two Mustangs as All-Conference and All-Academic players. In her first season at WNMU, Flowers helped the Mustangs finish second in the RMAC standings as the team narrowly missed a berth into the NCAA Tournament. Flowers helped coach the top hitting team in the RMAC with four All-Conference players as Callender went on to be named RMAC Coach of the Year. Flowers began her coaching career at Bethany High School in Bethany, Okla.

“I’m thrilled and honored to be joining Lion Volleyball,” Flowers said. “The ‘Best in Class’ experience was extremely apparent from the moment I stepped on campus. I’d like to thank everyone I met during the hiring process to make me and my family feel welcome. I’m excited to get to work and continue building upon a strong foundation set by Coach Case and Coach Carthel.”

Before her coaching career, Flowers played at Azuza Pacific, where she helped the Cougars finish fifth overall in the 2011 NAIA National Tournament. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Liberal Studies in 2014.

Lauren married her husband, Steven Flowers, in June 2014. The couple coached together at both WNMU and UTPB.

Josh Manck

Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Committed to a “Best In Class” student-athlete experience.

Office: 903.886.5131 | Mobile: 817.487.5136 |

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3011 | Commerce, TX 75429

Physical Address: 2600 Neal Street | Commerce, TX 75429

Connect with us on our Lions’ Den Social Stream.

Marcus Jensen

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529

Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com