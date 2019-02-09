TAMUC – Sports

No. 9 Lions blast New Mexico Highlands 27-3, blank St. Mary’s 3-0 on the first day of the tournament.

SAN ANTONIO– The No. 9 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team picked up two wins in the first day of the St. Mary’s College Classic. The Lions defeated New Mexico Highlands 27-3 in the morning before knocking off host St. Mary’s 3-0 in the afternoon. Temperatures through the day hovered at 40 degrees or below, with significant winds affecting both games.

The wins bring the Lions to 7-1 on the season.

The Lions return to action tomorrow for two more games in San Antonio. The Lions will face Drury University at 12:15 p.m. before facing Regis at 4:45 p.m. Both games will be played at the St. Mary’s Softball Complex.

HEAD COACH RICHIE BRUISTER AFTER THE GAMES

On the historic scoring output in game one: “We knew it was time for our offense to break out. It was only a matter of time. And we did today, which was wonderful. They kept it warm for us because it was certainly cold. It was great to see that offense come out.”

On the play of Kayla Kilcrease and Jodie Hill: “They came up with some clutch hitting. We got some people on base, and they came through with some big hits. It’s great to come up with that timely hitting. Anywhere through our lineup, people can get it done. It just happened to be them. It was great to see them come alive.”

On the pitching performances: “Very happy for Dean to come out and play that way for us, especially with how cold it was. That’s the coldest conditions I’ve ever played in. She kept people off balance and had some good defense behind her. It was exciting to see how she performed. Then Otto came out tonight, and we had a 20 mile per hour sustained wind out of the north. It felt like 25 degrees. For her to pitch the way that she did was outstanding. She kept us in the ball game, and we finally scored a few runs to give her some insurance there. Those were two outstanding pitching performances.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (N.M. Highlands)

– Bri Sims (Rowlett) continued her hot streak, going 3-for-3 with three runs scored and six RBIs. She had the game-winning RBI and also had a two-run homer.

– Kayla Kilcrease (Kerens) hit a grand slam in the second inning, her second career grand slam. She finished with three runs scored and five RBIs.

– Katie Dean (Whitesboro) pitched 4.0 innings, striking out three without giving up an earned run.

– The Lions scored 27 runs, setting a program record for most in a single game. The mark was one run shy of tying the LSC record. The Lions also set the program single-inning record, bringing in 16 runs in the second inning.

– 10 different Lions had RBIs, and 15 players scored runs. The Lions hit .600 as a team while also drawing 11 walks.

– The Lions had 22 different players play in the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED (N.M. Highlands)

After surrendering a double early in the first, Dean worked her way out of the inning. She forced a double-play grounder and also had a strikeout. The Lions then took the lead in the bottom of the first. After walks and steals from both Ciera Nunez (Amarillo – Randall) and Kilcrease, Sims came to the plate and singled to the left, bringing in two runs. The Lions led 2-1 after one complete inning.

The Cowgirls brought a run across in the top of the second inning before the Lions went to work. The Lions tore the game open in the second, scoring 16 runs. The first four runners reached base with three singles and a walk. Kilcrease then came to the plate and blasted a pitch over the fence for a grand slam. After another base on balls, Sims then went to the plate and hit a two-run homer of her own. Jodie Hill (Heavener, Okla.) had a triple that drove in two more runs. Sims had another two-run single and Hill had another one RBI. In all, seven different Lions had RBIs in the inning. The Lions led 18-1 after two complete.

After a quick top of the third inning from Dean, the Lions again went to work in the bottom. Chealsea Slider (Texarkana, Ark.) had a single drive in a run, Avery Boley (Fort Worth – Nolan Catholic) had a sacrifice fly, and Vanessa Muro (Oak Hills, Calif.) had an RBI single. After three complete, the Lions led 22-1.

The Lions brought five more runs across in the fifth inning, including an RBI single from Ta’Lyn Moody (Mansfield) and a base-clearing 3-RBI double for Laney Searcy (Houston – Cypress Falls). The Lions led 27-1 after four complete innings. NMHU scored two runs in the fifth inning.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (St. Mary’s)

– Jodie Hill (Heavener, Okla.) gave the Lions the lead in the second inning with a solo home run.

– Emily Otto (Richmond – Lamar Consolidated) pitched a complete game shutout. Otto had four strikeouts and surrendered just two hits. It was her 16th career entire game.

– Kimber Neal (Humble – Atascocita) had two hits, drove in a run and scored a run.

– Kayla Kilcrease (Kerens) had two hits and an RBI. Ciera Nunez (Amarillo – Randall) also scored a run.

HOW IT HAPPENED (St. Mary’s)

The Lions had two baserunners reach in the top of the first. Neal and Kilcrease were in scoring position but could not be brought around. In the bottom of the first, Otto retired the side in order, including a swinging strike. The game was scoreless after one complete.

Hill led off the second inning and took hold of a pitch. Despite the wind blowing in, Hill’s bat creamed the throw over the left-center wall to give the Lions the lead. Otto got two more swinging strikeouts in the bottom of the inning as the Lions held a 1-0 lead after two innings.

The teams went scoreless in both the third and fourth innings. The Lion defense continued to play well as the Rattlers were held to just one hit over that same span.

The Lions bolstered their lead in the fifth inning. Nunez doubled and was brought in on the double by Neal. After stealing third, Neal came home on a single from Kilcrease. Otto continued her hot streak, holding the Rattlers without a hit. After five complete innings, the Lions held a 3-0 lead.

Otto continued to be an unsolvable riddle for the Rattlers as she again held St. Mary’s without a hit. She held the Rattlers without connecting in the final three innings as the Lions left with the shutout.

Marcus Jensen

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529

Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com