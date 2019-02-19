TAMUC – Sports

Emily Otto repeats as LSC Pitcher of the Week.·

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce softball player Emily Otto has been named the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week. The conference office announced the award on Tuesday. It is the second consecutive week Otto has won the award, and the third time in her career.

Otto­– a sophomore from Richmond (Lamar Consolidated)– was sensational once again for the Lions, pitching three complete games, including a no-hitter and two shutout outings against MSU Texas. Otto gave up just one earned run and struck out 18 batters, giving up only five hits for the week in 19.0 innings.

Otto pitched a complete seven innings against No. 20 Arkansas Tech on Wednesday, holding ATU to just two hits while recording six strikeouts and no walks. Otto followed that with a seven-inning shutout against MSU on Friday, striking out five. Otto saved the best for last, pitching a seven-strikeout five-inning no-hitter on Saturday to help the Lions complete the sweep of MSU. Otto for the week held hitters to a meager .079 average as she had an ERA of 0.37 over 19.0 innings and had a six-to-one strikeout to walk ratio. She currently leads the LSC in lowest ERA, lowest opponent batting average, most wins, most complete games, most shutouts and fewest runs allowed.

Otto and the No. 9 Lions return to action on Wednesday as they host Texas A&M-International in a doubleheader. The first game is 2:00 p.m. at the John Cain Family Softball Field. Tickets are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House or by purchase at the gate of the John Cain Family Softball Field.

2019 LONE STAR CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Hitter of the Week

Feb. 5: Bri Sims, Texas A&M-Commerce

Feb. 13: Mykayla Stroud, Angelo State

Feb. 19: Mykayla Stroud, Angelo State

Pitcher of the Week

Feb. 5: Saidi Castillo, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Feb. 13: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce

Feb. 19: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce

Marcus Jensen

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529

Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com

Committed to a “Best in Class” student-athlete experience.