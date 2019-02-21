TAMUC – Sports

Clark’s Track Athlete of the Year honor highlights All-LSC indoor accolades for Lions.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce senior Rashard Clark repeated as the Lone Star Conference Male Indoor Track Athlete of the Year, as announced by the LSC office Thursday.

The Los Angeles, Calif., native was the champion of the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and anchor leg on the winner 4×400-meter relay team on the way to 22.5 points in the LSC Championship meet last weekend in Lubbock. He has automatic qualifying times for the national meet in all three of those events.

The Lion men have had the winner of the LSC Male Indoor Track Athlete of the Year in each of the last four seasons. Luis Romero won in 2016 and 2017, with Clark winning in 2018 and 2019.

Clark leads five Lion men and two Lion women on the All-LSC First Team. There are three Lion men and five Lion women on the All-LSC Second Team, and three Lion men and two Lion women on the All-LSC Third Team. All told, 20 Lions earned All-LSC honors.

The All-LSC first team is made up of event winners, including all members of the winning relay teams, and athletes scoring 14 or more points at the LSC Championships meet. The second team is athletes scoring 8-13.9 points, and the third team is athletes scoring 6-7.9 points.

The men’s first team with the shot put championship named Josh Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada), as well as D’Lance Sharp (Commerce), Stadrian Taylor (Lancaster), and Gabriel Peterson (Lancaster) from the 4×400-meter relay team.

Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) collected 22 points in the meet and was champion of the 400-meter dash with a meet-record time, as well as the pole vault. She is joined on the All-LSC first team by Eboni Coby (Lancaster), who scored 15 points with a school record in the 60-meter dash.

Chelsea Cheek (Baytown – Lee) and Markaaisha Richardson (Amarillo – Tascosa) scored 12 points each, Mackenzie Clark (Garland – Naaman Forest) netted 11 points, Hailey Wanoreck (Beaumont – Hamshire-Fannett) scored 10 points, and Talia Lujua (Getxo, Spain) scored eight points to earn All-LSC second team for the women.

Sir Morgan Loudd (Waco – La Vega) scored 11 points in the horizontal jumps, Jordan Wilson (Blytheville, Ark.) scored eight points, and Hudson Hall (Gregory-Portland) scored eight points to earn All-LSC second team for the men.

The All-LSC third team has Steeven Martinez (Mesquite – Poteet) with seven points, Eric Age (Lancaster) with six points, and Dorian Andrews (Dallas – Skyline) with six points for the men’s group. The Lion women are represented on the All-LSC third team by Atiana Alexander (San Antonio – Northside Taft) and Kylie Ferguson (Grandview) with six points apiece.

The field for the NCAA Division II, Indoor Track and Field Championships is announced on Tuesday, February 26. The National Championship will be at Pittsburg State University on March 8 and 9.

2019 LSC INDOOR TRACK & FIELD ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS

NOTE: The all-conference first team shall consist of event winners, including all members of the winning relay teams, and athletes scoring 14 or more points at the Conference Championships Meet. The all-conference second team shall consist of athletes scoring 8-13.9 points. The all-conference third team shall consist of athletes scoring 6-7.9 points.

MEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE PERFORMERS

SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Male Track Athlete: Rashard Clark, A&M-Commerce

Outstanding Male Field Athlete: Trpimir Siroki, Angelo State

Men’s Track & Field Coach of the Year: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M

First Team Athlete School Year Points Event winner Trpimir Siroki Angelo State FR 23 High Jump Rashard Clark A&M-COMMERCE SR 22.5 200 meters, 400 meters, 4×400 Relay Abraham Seaneke West Texas A&M SR 20 Long Jump, Triple Jump Stetson Rayas Dallas Baptist SR 20 5000 meters, Mile Alexandros Spyridonidis Angelo State FR 19.5 Quinton Sansing West Texas A&M SO 18 Richard Cervantes Texas A&M-Kingsville SR 18 Weight Throw Tyrin Lewis West Texas A&M JR 16 Valentin Charles Texas A&M-Kingsville SR 14 Heptathlon Briggs Wittlake West Texas A&M SO 14 Keynan Abdi Lubbock Christian FR 14 3000 meters D’Lance Sharp A&M-COMMERCE SR 12.5 4×400 Relay Ayman Zahafi Texas A&M-Kingsville SO 10.5 800 meters Josh Boateng A&M-COMMERCE JR 10 Shot Put Trivett Jones Angelo State JR 10 Pole Vault Edward Simmons Angelo State SR 10 60 meters Lorenzo Johnson West Texas A&M SR 10 60 hurdles Justin Botello Tarleton State SO 8.5 Distance Medley Relay Stadrian Taylor A&M-COMMERCE JR 6.5 4×400 Relay Gabriel Peterson A&M-COMMERCE SO 5.5 4×400 Relay Nicholas Mosqueda Tarleton State FR 4.5 Distance Medley Relay Anterius Brown Tarleton State JR 3.75 Distance Medley Relay Brandon Reasoner Tarleton State SO 2.5 Distance Medley Relay Second Team Emmanuel Too West Texas A&M JR 13.5 Ezekiel Kipchirchir West Texas A&M JR 13 Z’Antyler Foster-Hooks Angelo State FR 11 Daniel Haymes West Texas A&M JR 11 Harry Maslen Angelo State SR 11 Jorge Rios Texas A&M-Kingsville JR 11 Sir Morgan Loudd A&M-COMMERCE SO 11 Jaylen Tryon Lubbock Christian JR 8.25 Rascellis Williams Tarleton State SR 8 Nicolai Hartling West Texas A&M JR 8 Michael Rodriguez Angelo State JR 8 Jordan Wilson A&M-COMMERCE SO 8 Maxime Lapeyrie Angelo State SO 8 Hudson Hall A&M-COMMERCE JR 8 Third Team Ivar Moinat Eastern New Mexico JR 7 Tyler Pickens West Texas A&M JR 7 Steeven Martinez A&M-COMMERCE SR 7 AJ Perez Texas A&M-Kingsville SO 6 Eric Age A&M-COMMERCE JR 6 Matthew Walsh Angelo State FR 6 Axcel Santana Angelo State FR 6 Cannon Andrews Angelo State SO 6 Dorian Andrews A&M-COMMERCE SO 6 Jarred Elizondo Tarleton State JR 6

WOMEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE PERFORMERS

SPECIAL AWARDS

Outstanding Female Track Athlete: Valda Kabia, West Texas A&M

Outstanding Female Field Athlete: Fatim Affessi, West Texas A&M

Women’s Track & Field Coach of the Year: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M