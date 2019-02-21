TAMUC – Sports

Clark’s Track Athlete of the Year honor highlights All-LSC indoor accolades for Lions.
RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce senior Rashard Clark repeated as the Lone Star Conference Male Indoor Track Athlete of the Year, as announced by the LSC office Thursday.
The Los Angeles, Calif., native was the champion of the 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash, and anchor leg on the winner 4×400-meter relay team on the way to 22.5 points in the LSC Championship meet last weekend in Lubbock. He has automatic qualifying times for the national meet in all three of those events.
The Lion men have had the winner of the LSC Male Indoor Track Athlete of the Year in each of the last four seasons. Luis Romero won in 2016 and 2017, with Clark winning in 2018 and 2019.
Clark leads five Lion men and two Lion women on the All-LSC First Team. There are three Lion men and five Lion women on the All-LSC Second Team, and three Lion men and two Lion women on the All-LSC Third Team. All told, 20 Lions earned All-LSC honors.
The All-LSC first team is made up of event winners, including all members of the winning relay teams, and athletes scoring 14 or more points at the LSC Championships meet. The second team is athletes scoring 8-13.9 points, and the third team is athletes scoring 6-7.9 points.
The men’s first team with the shot put championship named Josh Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada), as well as D’Lance Sharp (Commerce), Stadrian Taylor (Lancaster), and Gabriel Peterson (Lancaster) from the 4×400-meter relay team.
Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) collected 22 points in the meet and was champion of the 400-meter dash with a meet-record time, as well as the pole vault. She is joined on the All-LSC first team by Eboni Coby (Lancaster), who scored 15 points with a school record in the 60-meter dash.
Chelsea Cheek (Baytown – Lee) and Markaaisha Richardson (Amarillo – Tascosa) scored 12 points each, Mackenzie Clark (Garland – Naaman Forest) netted 11 points, Hailey Wanoreck (Beaumont – Hamshire-Fannett) scored 10 points, and Talia Lujua (Getxo, Spain) scored eight points to earn All-LSC second team for the women.
Sir Morgan Loudd (Waco – La Vega) scored 11 points in the horizontal jumps, Jordan Wilson (Blytheville, Ark.) scored eight points, and Hudson Hall (Gregory-Portland) scored eight points to earn All-LSC second team for the men.
The All-LSC third team has Steeven Martinez (Mesquite – Poteet) with seven points, Eric Age (Lancaster) with six points, and Dorian Andrews (Dallas – Skyline) with six points for the men’s group. The Lion women are represented on the All-LSC third team by Atiana Alexander (San Antonio – Northside Taft) and Kylie Ferguson (Grandview) with six points apiece.
The field for the NCAA Division II, Indoor Track and Field Championships is announced on Tuesday, February 26. The National Championship will be at Pittsburg State University on March 8 and 9.
2019 LSC INDOOR TRACK & FIELD ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS
NOTE: The all-conference first team shall consist of event winners, including all members of the winning relay teams, and athletes scoring 14 or more points at the Conference Championships Meet. The all-conference second team shall consist of athletes scoring 8-13.9 points. The all-conference third team shall consist of athletes scoring 6-7.9 points.
MEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE PERFORMERS
SPECIAL AWARDS
Outstanding Male Track Athlete: Rashard Clark, A&M-Commerce
Outstanding Male Field Athlete: Trpimir Siroki, Angelo State
Men’s Track & Field Coach of the Year: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M
|First Team
|Athlete
|School
|Year
|Points
|Event winner
|Trpimir Siroki
|Angelo State
|FR
|23
|High Jump
|Rashard Clark
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SR
|22.5
|200 meters, 400 meters, 4×400 Relay
|Abraham Seaneke
|West Texas A&M
|SR
|20
|Long Jump, Triple Jump
|Stetson Rayas
|Dallas Baptist
|SR
|20
|5000 meters, Mile
|Alexandros Spyridonidis
|Angelo State
|FR
|19.5
|Quinton Sansing
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|18
|Richard Cervantes
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SR
|18
|Weight Throw
|Tyrin Lewis
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|16
|Valentin Charles
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SR
|14
|Heptathlon
|Briggs Wittlake
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|14
|Keynan Abdi
|Lubbock Christian
|FR
|14
|3000 meters
|D’Lance Sharp
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SR
|12.5
|4×400 Relay
|Ayman Zahafi
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SO
|10.5
|800 meters
|Josh Boateng
|A&M-COMMERCE
|JR
|10
|Shot Put
|Trivett Jones
|Angelo State
|JR
|10
|Pole Vault
|Edward Simmons
|Angelo State
|SR
|10
|60 meters
|Lorenzo Johnson
|West Texas A&M
|SR
|10
|60 hurdles
|Justin Botello
|Tarleton State
|SO
|8.5
|Distance Medley Relay
|Stadrian Taylor
|A&M-COMMERCE
|JR
|6.5
|4×400 Relay
|Gabriel Peterson
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SO
|5.5
|4×400 Relay
|Nicholas Mosqueda
|Tarleton State
|FR
|4.5
|Distance Medley Relay
|Anterius Brown
|Tarleton State
|JR
|3.75
|Distance Medley Relay
|Brandon Reasoner
|Tarleton State
|SO
|2.5
|Distance Medley Relay
|Second Team
|Emmanuel Too
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|13.5
|Ezekiel Kipchirchir
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|13
|Z’Antyler Foster-Hooks
|Angelo State
|FR
|11
|Daniel Haymes
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|11
|Harry Maslen
|Angelo State
|SR
|11
|Jorge Rios
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|JR
|11
|Sir Morgan Loudd
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SO
|11
|Jaylen Tryon
|Lubbock Christian
|JR
|8.25
|Rascellis Williams
|Tarleton State
|SR
|8
|Nicolai Hartling
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|8
|Michael Rodriguez
|Angelo State
|JR
|8
|Jordan Wilson
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SO
|8
|Maxime Lapeyrie
|Angelo State
|SO
|8
|Hudson Hall
|A&M-COMMERCE
|JR
|8
|Third Team
|Ivar Moinat
|Eastern New Mexico
|JR
|7
|Tyler Pickens
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|7
|Steeven Martinez
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SR
|7
|AJ Perez
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SO
|6
|Eric Age
|A&M-COMMERCE
|JR
|6
|Matthew Walsh
|Angelo State
|FR
|6
|Axcel Santana
|Angelo State
|FR
|6
|Cannon Andrews
|Angelo State
|SO
|6
|Dorian Andrews
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SO
|6
|Jarred Elizondo
|Tarleton State
|JR
|6
WOMEN’S ALL-CONFERENCE PERFORMERS
SPECIAL AWARDS
Outstanding Female Track Athlete: Valda Kabia, West Texas A&M
Outstanding Female Field Athlete: Fatim Affessi, West Texas A&M
Women’s Track & Field Coach of the Year: Matt Stewart, West Texas A&M
|First Team
|Athlete
|School
|Year
|Points
|Event winner
|Jordan Nash
|Angelo State
|SR
|25
|60 hurdles, Pentathlon
|Valda Kabia
|West Texas A&M
|SR
|22.5
|60 meters, 200 meters, 4×400 Relay
|Minna Svaerd
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SO
|22
|400 meters, Pole Vault
|Fatim Affessi
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|20
|Long Jump, Triple Jump
|Leah Lewis
|Dallas Baptist
|JR
|18
|5000 meters
|Tianna McKinney
|West Texas A&M
|SR
|16.5
|4×400 Relay
|Mercy Rotich
|Eastern New Mexico
|JR
|16
|3000 meters
|Danee Bustos
|Eastern New Mexico
|SR
|15.75
|Eboni Coby
|A&M-COMMERCE
|SR
|15
|Erman Jepleting
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|14.5
|Mile
|Amira Cunningham
|Lubbock Christian
|JR
|14
|LaGae Brigance
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SR
|11
|High Jump
|Kayla Wilson
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|10.5
|4×400 Relay
|Zada Swoopes
|West Texas A&M
|SO
|10
|Shot Put
|Rachael Somoye
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|SR
|10
|Weight Throw
|Shania Ford
|Angelo State
|SO
|10
|800 meters
|Nele Heinrich
|West Texas A&M
|JR
|8.5
|4×400 Relay
|Hannah Moore
|Dallas Baptist
|SO
|7.5
|Distance Medley Relay
|Micaela Lamb
|Dallas Baptist
|SR
|7.5
|Distance Medley Relay
|Martha Brown
|Dallas Baptist
|SR
|3
|Distance Medley Relay