TAMUC – Sports

No. 5 Lions pick up two wins over conference foe UTPB.·

ODESSA– The No. 5 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team picked up two wins against UT Permian Basin on Friday. The Lions won the first game 7-0 and the second game 10-1 in five innings. The Lions hit five home runs throughout the day and had 23 hits between the two games.

The wins bring the Lions to 15-2 on the season and 5-0 in the Lone Star Conference. UTPB falls to 2-11 and 0-2 in conference play.

The teams will meet again on Saturday in the final game of the series. First pitch will be at 1 p.m. at the UTPB Softball Field in Odessa.

HEAD COACH RICHIE BRUISTER AFTER THE GAMES

– On the team’s long ball hitting: “We made some good adjustments at the plate. We took the ball where it was pitched, and good things happened. The wind was blowing out as well, which always helps. I was glad to see us get a hold of some pitches today.”

– On the defensive success: “It starts in the circle. Both Katie and Emily did well today. Then the defense behind them made plays. I’m very proud of the way we played tonight.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (Game 1)

– Kayla Kilcrease (Kerens) hit a pair of home runs, one in the third and one in the fifth. She had four RBIs in the game.

– Jodie Hill (Heavener, Okla.) hit a solo home run and had two hits. Serina Aguilar (Houston – Spring Woods) had three hits.

– Madison Schaefer (Frisco – Independence) hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.

– Chealsea Slider (Texarkana – Texas High) had an RBI single with two hits. Kynslee Noriega (Kyle – Lehman) Allie Thompson (Lindale) and Ciera Nunez (Amarillo – Randall) each scored a run.

– Emily Otto (Richmond – Lamar Consolidated) pitched a complete game shutout, striking out seven against just one walk.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 1)

Aguilar had the lone hit for either team in the first two innings. Otto got out of a jam in the first inning after giving up a pair of walks. After two complete, the game was scoreless.

The Lions got the scoring started in the third inning. With two outs, Kilcrease found a pitch she liked and sent it packing, hitting it over the center field fence. It was another hitless inning for UTPB, and the Lions took a 1-0 lead into the fourth.

After Otto struck out two more in the fourth inning, the Lions broke the game open in the fifth. Schaefer led the inning off with a home run to center. Nunez then singled and scored on Kilcrease’s second dinger of the afternoon. Otto fanned two more in the bottom of the inning, and the Lions took a 4-0 lead into the sixth inning.

The Lions added to their lead in the sixth. Aguilar led off with a single. After two more Lions reached base, Kilcrease brought in another run on a sacrifice fly. Otto struck out another as the Lions retired UTPB in order, taking a 5-0 lead into the seventh.

The Lions added even more in the seventh as Hill led off with a home run and Aguilar hit a single and two walks loaded the bases. Slider singled to bring in another baserunner, and the Lions led 7-0. UTPB loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the inning, but the Lion defense kept a run from coming across.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (Game 2)

– Bri Sims (Rowlett) hit a three-run homer in the fourth inning. She had two hits and four RBIs.

– Chealsea Slider doubled and tripled in the game, driving in two runs.

– Madison Schaefer had two hits, scored two runs and drove in two runs. Jodie Hill also drove in a run.

– Ta’Lyn Moody (Mansfield – Legacy) had three hits and scored three times. Kayla Kilcrease also had two hits and scored twice.

– Serina Aguilar and Ciera Nunez both scored runs.

– Katie Dean (Whitesboro) pitched the complete game, striking out three while just giving up two hits and only one run.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 2)

Kilcrease and Moody both reached with singles to lead off the game. Kilcrease scored on a throwing error and Moody scored on a single from Sims. Dean struck out one and forced two ground outs. The Lions led 2-0 after one complete.

UTPB got its lone run of the game in the bottom of the second. After two strikeouts from Dean to lead off, a walk was followed by a single that scored a run. The Lions led 2-1 after two.

The Lions added three runs in the third inning. Moody singled and stole a base. After an error put another runner on, Moody scored on a sacrifice fly from Hill. Schaefer and Aguilar then scored on a triple from Slider while Dean forced three consecutive groundouts in the bottom of the frame. The Lions led 5-1 after three innings.

The Lions added five more runs in the fourth. Schaefer hit a two-RBI double to score Nunez and Kilcrease. Moody and Schaefer then scored on a home run by Sims to send the Lions led 10-1 after four. Dean retired the Falcons in order in the fifth to seal the run-rule shortened game.

