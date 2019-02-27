TAMUC – Sports

cypress basin hospice
Lions finish Rattler Invitational in 13th place.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team completed the St. Mary’s Rattler Invitational in 13th place on Tuesday. The event was the first of five regular-season in the spring for the Lions.

The Lions shot 913 (314-298-301, +49) on the par 72, 6,906-yard layout. Host institution St. Mary’s won the event.

“Today was disappointing,” said head coach Matt Ward. “We had things going pretty well about halfway through the round. We were a couple under as a team, and then we hit a four-group backup on a tee.

“I think we lost our rhythm and momentum and it really hurt us on some holes coming in. We gave back a lot of strokes coming in and ended up losing a couple of positions in the field. Now, it’s time to get back to work and get ready for Lubbock next week. ”

Lucas McCubbin (Midland) was the Lions’ top finisher, placing 16th at 220 (73-72-75, +4). He carded three birdies in Tuesday’s final round.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) had the Lions’ best score in the final round at 74. He finished in 44th at 228 (80-74-74, +12) with three birdies in Tuesday’s action.

Blake Hartford (Spring – Klein Collins) placed 55th place at 231, Garrett Landers (Sulphur Springs) placed 71st at 238, and Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) placed 75th at 240.

The Lions are next in action on March 4-5 in Lubbock at the Arbor Hotels Classic, hosted by Lubbock Christian.

 Rank  Team Scores  Total  Par
1.  St. Mary’s  293  288  275  856   -8
2.  Oklahoma Christian  296  295  293  884   +20
3.  Southeastern Oklahoma St.  296  294  297  887   +23
4.  Western N.M.  294  297  299  890   +26
5.  MSU Texas  301  298  293  892   +28
 Southwestern Oklahoma St.  309  290  293  892   +28
7.  Arkansas-Fort Smith  295  306  292  893   +29
 Dallas Baptist  298  306  289  893   +29
9.  Lubbock Christian  302  303  299  904   +40
10.  Northeastern State  305  305  300  910   +46
11.  Texas A&M International  297  312  302  911   +47
12.  St. Edward’s  305  312  295  912   +48
13.  A&M-COMMERCE   314  298  301  913   +49
 Cameron  296  317  300  913   +49
15.  Indianapolis  304  316  294  914   +50
16.  West Texas A&M  300  319  300  919   +55
17.  Regis  315  315  314  944   +80

A&M-Commerce 314 298 301   913    +49   t-13th
Lucas McCubbin 73 72 75   220    +4   t-16th
Zach Burch 80 74 74   228    +12   t-44th
Blake Hartford 79 77 75   231    +15   t-55th
Garrett Landers 85 75 78   238    +22   t-71st
Joe Wolcik 82 81 77   240    +24   t-75th

