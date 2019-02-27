TAMUC – Sports

Lions finish Rattler Invitational in 13th place.
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team completed the St. Mary’s Rattler Invitational in 13th place on Tuesday. The event was the first of five regular-season in the spring for the Lions.
The Lions shot 913 (314-298-301, +49) on the par 72, 6,906-yard layout. Host institution St. Mary’s won the event.
“Today was disappointing,” said head coach Matt Ward. “We had things going pretty well about halfway through the round. We were a couple under as a team, and then we hit a four-group backup on a tee.
“I think we lost our rhythm and momentum and it really hurt us on some holes coming in. We gave back a lot of strokes coming in and ended up losing a couple of positions in the field. Now, it’s time to get back to work and get ready for Lubbock next week. ”
Lucas McCubbin (Midland) was the Lions’ top finisher, placing 16th at 220 (73-72-75, +4). He carded three birdies in Tuesday’s final round.
Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) had the Lions’ best score in the final round at 74. He finished in 44th at 228 (80-74-74, +12) with three birdies in Tuesday’s action.
Blake Hartford (Spring – Klein Collins) placed 55th place at 231, Garrett Landers (Sulphur Springs) placed 71st at 238, and Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) placed 75th at 240.
The Lions are next in action on March 4-5 in Lubbock at the Arbor Hotels Classic, hosted by Lubbock Christian.
|Rank
|Team
|Scores
|Total
|Par
|1.
|St. Mary’s
|293
|288
|275
|856
|-8
|2.
|Oklahoma Christian
|296
|295
|293
|884
|+20
|3.
|Southeastern Oklahoma St.
|296
|294
|297
|887
|+23
|4.
|Western N.M.
|294
|297
|299
|890
|+26
|5.
|MSU Texas
|301
|298
|293
|892
|+28
|Southwestern Oklahoma St.
|309
|290
|293
|892
|+28
|7.
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|295
|306
|292
|893
|+29
|Dallas Baptist
|298
|306
|289
|893
|+29
|9.
|Lubbock Christian
|302
|303
|299
|904
|+40
|10.
|Northeastern State
|305
|305
|300
|910
|+46
|11.
|Texas A&M International
|297
|312
|302
|911
|+47
|12.
|St. Edward’s
|305
|312
|295
|912
|+48
|13.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|314
|298
|301
|913
|+49
|Cameron
|296
|317
|300
|913
|+49
|15.
|Indianapolis
|304
|316
|294
|914
|+50
|16.
|West Texas A&M
|300
|319
|300
|919
|+55
|17.
|Regis
|315
|315
|314
|944
|+80
|A&M-Commerce
|314
|298
|301
|913
|+49
|t-13th
|Lucas McCubbin
|73
|72
|75
|220
|+4
|t-16th
|Zach Burch
|80
|74
|74
|228
|+12
|t-44th
|Blake Hartford
|79
|77
|75
|231
|+15
|t-55th
|Garrett Landers
|85
|75
|78
|238
|+22
|t-71st
|Joe Wolcik
|82
|81
|77
|240
|+24
|t-75th
