TAMUC – Sports

Lions finish Rattler Invitational in 13th place.

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team completed the St. Mary’s Rattler Invitational in 13th place on Tuesday. The event was the first of five regular-season in the spring for the Lions.

The Lions shot 913 (314-298-301, +49) on the par 72, 6,906-yard layout. Host institution St. Mary’s won the event.

“Today was disappointing,” said head coach Matt Ward. “We had things going pretty well about halfway through the round. We were a couple under as a team, and then we hit a four-group backup on a tee.

“I think we lost our rhythm and momentum and it really hurt us on some holes coming in. We gave back a lot of strokes coming in and ended up losing a couple of positions in the field. Now, it’s time to get back to work and get ready for Lubbock next week. ”

Lucas McCubbin (Midland) was the Lions’ top finisher, placing 16th at 220 (73-72-75, +4). He carded three birdies in Tuesday’s final round.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) had the Lions’ best score in the final round at 74. He finished in 44th at 228 (80-74-74, +12) with three birdies in Tuesday’s action.

Blake Hartford (Spring – Klein Collins) placed 55th place at 231, Garrett Landers (Sulphur Springs) placed 71st at 238, and Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) placed 75th at 240.

The Lions are next in action on March 4-5 in Lubbock at the Arbor Hotels Classic, hosted by Lubbock Christian.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. St. Mary’s 293 288 275 856 -8 2. Oklahoma Christian 296 295 293 884 +20 3. Southeastern Oklahoma St. 296 294 297 887 +23 4. Western N.M. 294 297 299 890 +26 5. MSU Texas 301 298 293 892 +28 Southwestern Oklahoma St. 309 290 293 892 +28 7. Arkansas-Fort Smith 295 306 292 893 +29 Dallas Baptist 298 306 289 893 +29 9. Lubbock Christian 302 303 299 904 +40 10. Northeastern State 305 305 300 910 +46 11. Texas A&M International 297 312 302 911 +47 12. St. Edward’s 305 312 295 912 +48 13. A&M-COMMERCE 314 298 301 913 +49 Cameron 296 317 300 913 +49 15. Indianapolis 304 316 294 914 +50 16. West Texas A&M 300 319 300 919 +55 17. Regis 315 315 314 944 +80

A&M-Commerce 314 298 301 913 +49 t-13th Lucas McCubbin 73 72 75 220 +4 t-16th Zach Burch 80 74 74 228 +12 t-44th Blake Hartford 79 77 75 231 +15 t-55th Garrett Landers 85 75 78 238 +22 t-71st Joe Wolcik 82 81 77 240 +24 t-75th

