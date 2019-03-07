TAMUC – Sports

Friday doubleheader against ENMU advanced to 2:30 p.m. start time.

COMMERCE– The No. 18 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team has announced a schedule alteration. Due to heavy rain predicted on Friday evening, the Lions’ doubleheader against Eastern New Mexico will now begin at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Lions are currently 17-6 on the season and 6-3 in the Lone Star Conference while Eastern New Mexico is 10-7 and 6-3 in conference play. Further schedule updates will be on LionAthletics.com and the Lion Softball twitter page (@Lion_Softball).

Rooks earns First Team honors, and four Lions garner All-Conference awards.

FRISCO– Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball players Willie Rooks, Trey Conrod, Reggie Reid, and Srdan Budimir have earned All-Lone Star Conference honors at the league’s annual basketball awards banquet, held Wednesday. Rooks earned First Team honors while Conrod and Reid both garnered Second Team honors. They named Budimir to the All-Academic team.

Rooks– a senior from Houston (North Forest)– led the Lions in scoring, rebounding and minutes played. He finished fourth in the LSC in scoring average for those who qualified. He also finished tied for first in three-pointers made per game and led the league in minutes played. Rooks also finished sixth in the LSC in field goal percentage, 10th in rebounds and 11th in assists. Rooks averaged 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Rooks scored in double figures in 25 of the Lions’ 28 contests, including the final 16 of the regular season. He also had 16 games with at least five rebounds, including three double-doubles. It is the second All-LSC award of his career.

Conrod– a senior from Kilgore– was a two-time LSC Defensive Player of the Week and finished in the top 10 in the conference in steals per game. He co-led the Lions in steals, ranked second in rebounds, second in points scored, third in assists and third in scoring average. Conrod averaged 12.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He scored in double figures in 20 different outings and had at least five rebounds in 15 separate games. It is the first All-LSC award of his career.

Reid– a senior from Harlem, Ga.– played in the first 20 games of the year for the Lions. The Lion point guard led the Lions in scoring average, averaging 15.9 points per game. He also co-led the team in steals. Reid ranked fourth in the LSC in scoring average and seventh in assists. Reid averaged 15.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.0 steals per game, and recorded the program’s only known triple-double and scored in double figures in 18 different games. It is the second All-LSC award of his career.

Budimir– a senior from Karadjordjevo, Serbia– was a sharpshooter for the Lions, leading the team in three-point percentage. He shot 43 percent from beyond the arc. He averaged 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. Budimir scored in double figures in 10 different outings, including a career-high 24 points and also had ten games with at least five rebounds. The senior electrical engineering major is the president of Responsible Lions and has been named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll twice, Best In Class Honor Roll once, AD’s Honor Roll once, President’s List once, and Dean’s List once.

Rooks, Conrod, Reid, Budimir and the Lions finished tied for second place in the LSC standings and are the second seed in the LSC Championship Tournament. They will face seventh-seed UT Permian Basin in the quarterfinal round on Thursday. The game will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

FIRST TEAM Josh Hawley Tarleton F Jr. Irving, Texas Willie Rooks A&M-COMMERCE G Sr. Houston, Texas Jacob Ledoux UT Permian Basin G Jr. Port Barre, Louisiana Ryan Quaid West Texas A&M G Sr. Fort Collins, Colorado Qua Grant West Texas A&M G Fr. Waxahachie, Texas

SECOND TEAM Ronald Bell Angelo State F Jr. Atlanta, Georgia Tyus Momoh Cameron G Sr. Grand Prairie, Texas Devin Pullum Eastern New Mexico G So. Little Elm, Texas Trey Conrod A&M-COMMERCE F Sr. Kilgore, Texas Reggie Reid A&M-COMMERCE G Sr. Harlem, Georgia

THIRD TEAM Chukuka Emili Eastern New Mexico F Sr. New City, New York Zach Parker Eastern New Mexico G Sr. Biloxi, Mississippi Jajuan Starks MSU Texas G Sr. Fort Wayne, Indiana Darius Mickens Texas A&M-Kingsville G Fr. Willis, Texas Joel Murray West Texas A&M G Fr. Rowlett, Texas

HONORABLE MENTION Daron Mims Angelo State G Sr. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Kiair Crouch Angelo State G Sr. Atlanta, Georgia James Kirksey Angelo State G Sr. Chester, Pennsylvania Josh Wallace MSU Texas G Jr. Queens, New York Corinthian Ramsey Tarleton G Sr. Arlington, Texas Jesse Hill Tarleton F Sr. Waretown, New Jersey Robert Stevenson Texas A&M-Kingsville C Sr. Houston, Texas Brandon Hall West Texas A&M G Sr. Arlington, Texas Gach Gach West Texas A&M G Sr. Austin, Minnesota Jon-Reese Woodson Western New Mexico F Sr. Corpus Christi, Texas

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM James Kirksey Angelo State G Sr. Chester, Pennsylvania Chukuka Emili Eastern New Mexico F Sr. New City, New York Josh Hawley Tarleton State F Jr. Irving, Texas Robert Stevenson Texas A&M-Kingsville C Sr. Houston, Texas Joel Murray West Texas A&M G Fr. Rowlett, Texas

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Player of the Year: Ryan Quaid, West Texas A&M

Defensive Player of the Year: Josh Hawley, Tarleton

Newcomer of the Year: Jacob Ledoux, UT Permian Basin

Freshman of the Year: Qua Grant, West Texas A&M

Coach of the Year: Tom Brown, West Texas A&M

LSC Academic Player of the Year: Jesse Hill, Tarleton

2019 LSC MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS Cole Lehr Cameron So. F Journalism and Media Production Cache, Oklahoma Tyus Momoh Cameron Sr. G Sports and Exercise Science Grand Prairie, Texas Jesse Hill Tarleton State Sr. F Business Waretown, New Jersey Srdan Budimir A&M-COMMERCE Sr. F Electrical Engineering Karadjordjevo, Serbia Jordan Enriquez Western New Mexico Sr. G Criminal Justice El Paso, Texas

Davis earns Second Team All-Conference honors, and Wright garners Third Team nod.

FRISCO– Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball players Princess Davis and Chania Wright have earned All-Lone Star Conference honors at the league’s annual basketball awards banquet, held Wednesday. Davis earned Second Team All-LSC honors while Wright was named Third Team All-LSC.

Davis­– a redshirt senior from Shreveport, La.– earns her third LSC All-Conference award, after being named Third Team All-LSC as a redshirt junior and Honorable Mention All-LSC honors as a sophomore. The Lion point guard climbed the Lion all-time leader board as every game passed. She became the program’s all-time minutes leader and the leader in games started. In the first game of the LSC Tournament, she will also tie the program record for most games played. Davis also ranks second in program history in assists and third in points scored.

In her senior campaign, Davis led the Lions in scoring and assists, averaging 4.7 dishes per game, the second most in the LSC. She played in all 28 games for the Lions in the regular season, averaging 13.1 points and 4.7 assists per game. She helped lead the Lion offense to average better than 75 points per game, which ranked third in the LSC. Davis scored in double figures in 21 different contests, including reaching the 20 point mark three times. She also had 12 games with at least five assists, including two double-double 10-assist nights, led the team in free throw attempts.

Wright– a sophomore from DeSoto– made an immediate impact in her first season with the Lions. The sharpshooter finished fourth in the LSC with 59 three-pointers made. She shot 36 percent from beyond the arc. Wright led the team with 23 games scoring in double figures, including twice reaching the 20-point mark. She led the team in field goals made, finished second on the team in minutes played and finished third on the team in both assists and steals. It is the first All-LSC award of her career.

Davis, Wright and the Lions finished the regular season tied for third place in the LSC standings. Due to tiebreakers, the Lions are the fifth seed in the LSC Championship tournament and will face fourth-seed Eastern New Mexico in the quarterfinal round on Friday. The game will be at 8:30 p.m. at the Comerica Center in Frisco.

FIRST TEAM Marquita Daniels Angelo State G Sr. Atlanta, Georgia Treyanna Clay Eastern New Mexico F Sr. Tucson, Arizona Mackenzie Hailey Tarleton F Jr. Burleson, Texas Lexy Hightower West Texas A&M G Jr. Amarillo, Texas Tyesha Taylor West Texas A&M C Sr. Temple, Texas

SECOND TEAM De’Anira Moore Angelo State C Jr. Allen, Texas McKinley Bostad Tarleton G Sr. Kennedale, Texas Katie Webster Tarleton F Sr. Rockwall, Texas Princess Davis A&M-COMMERCE G Sr. Shreveport, Louisiana Carissa Moody Texas Woman’s G Jr. Plano, Texas

THIRD TEAM Dezirae Hampton Angelo State G Sr. Arlington, Texas Kaylee Allen Tarleton G Sr. Cincinnati, Ohio Chania Wright A&M-COMMERCE G So. Desoto, Texas Brynae Thompson Texas A&M-Kingsville G Jr. Cypress, Texas Deleyah Harris West Texas A&M G Sr. Omaha, Nebraska

HONORABLE MENTION Maighan Hedge Cameron G Fr. Melbourne, Australia Ava Battese Cameron G Jr. Elgin, Oklahoma Alivia Lewis Eastern New Mexico F So. Albuquerque, New Mexico Shelby Jones Eastern New Mexico C Sr. Clovis, New Mexico Hannah Reynolds MSU Texas C So. Prosper, Texas Elizabeth Cathcart MSU Texas F Jr. Spring Branch, Texas Cloe Lane Texas A&M-Kingsville F Sr. Kansas City, Missouri Khali Pippins-Tryon UT Permian Basin G Sr. Dallas, Texas Megan Gamble West Texas A&M G Jr. Omaha, Nebraska Ciara Fields Western New Mexico G Sr. El Paso, Texas

ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM Marquita Daniels Angelo State G Sr. Atlanta, Georgia Treyanna Clay Eastern New Mexico F Sr. Tucson, Arizona Hannah Reynolds Midwestern State C So. Prosper, Texas Mackenzie Hailey Tarleton State F Jr. Burleson, Texas Delayah Harris West Texas A&M G Sr. Omaha, Nebraska

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

Player of the Year: Lexy Hightower, West Texas A&M

Defensive Player of the Year: Marquita Daniels, Angelo State

Newcomer of the Year: Treyanna Clay, Eastern New Mexico

Freshman of the Year: Maighan Hedge, Cameron

Coach of the Year: Kristen Mattio, West Texas A&M

LSC Academic Player of the Year: Katie Webster, Tarleton State

ALL-ACADEMIC Parfitt McNair Cameron Sr. G Masters of Psychology Manhattan, Kansas Alivia Lewis Eastern New Mexico So. F Animal and Dairy Sciences Albuquerque, New Mexico Liz Cathcart MSU Texas Jr. F Marketing Spring Branch, Texas Katie Webster Tarleton State Sr. F Kinesiology Rockwall, Texas Lexy Hightower West Texas A&M Jr. G Electronic Media/Broadcasting Amarillo, Texas

The Lions are in the No. 5 spot in Regional Rankings heading into the conference tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS– The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team is ranked fifth in the third edition of the NCAA South Central Regional rankings. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Heartland and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences. The rankings were released Wednesday by the NCAA.

A&M-Commerce is one of three teams from the Lone Star Conference in the rankings. West Texas A&M is ranked first, followed by the Lions in fifth and Angelo State in sixth. The tournament champions of the LSC, HC, and RMAC, as well as five at-large teams, will advance to the NCAA Division II Regional Tournament, hosted by the team that finishes the season in the No. 1 spot. The regional tournament is set to begin on March 16.

The Lions are currently 21-7 overall with a 19-7 Division II mark, and a Lone Star Conference record of 13-5. The Lions finished the regular season tied for second in the LSC standings.

The Lions are the second seed in the LSC Championship tournament. They will face seven-seed UT-Permian Basin in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on Thursday with the game beginning at 2:30 p.m. at the Comerica Center in Frisco. The semifinal round will be played on Saturday with the championship game on Sunday.

The official NCAA Tournament field will be announced on Sunday at 9:30 p.m.

NCAA DII South Central Region Rankings

as of March 6, 2019

Pl. School DII Record In-Region 1 West Texas A&M 26-3 23-3 2 St. Edward’s 21-3 20-3 3 Colorado School of Mines 22-4 22-4 4 Lubbock Christian 17-8 17-8 5 A&M-COMMERCE 19-7 19-7 6 Angelo State 17-7 16-6 7 Dallas Baptist 17-9 17-7 8 Newman 16-8 16-8 9 Dixie State 18-8 18-8 10 Colorado Mesa 16-9 16-9

Lions remain in No. 8 spot in Regional Rankings heading into the conference tournament.

INDIANAPOLIS– The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team is ranked eighth in the third edition of the NCAA South Central Regional rankings. The South Central Region consists of the Lone Star, Heartland and Rocky Mountain Athletic conferences. The rankings were released Wednesday by the NCAA.

A&M-Commerce is one of five teams from the Lone Star Conference in the rankings. West Texas A&M is ranked first, followed by Angelo State in fourth, Tarleton in fifth, Eastern New Mexico in seventh and the Lions in the eighth. The tournament champions of the LSC, HC, and RMAC, as well as five at-large teams, will advance to the NCAA Division II Regional Tournament, hosted by the team that finishes the season in the No. 1 spot. The regional tournament is set to begin on March 15.

The Lions are currently 19-9 overall with an 18-9 Division II mark, and a Lone Star Conference record of 14-6. The Lions finished the regular season tied for third in the LSC standings.

The Lions are the fifth seed in the LSC Championship tournament. They will face fourth-seed Eastern New Mexico in the quarterfinal round of the tournament on Friday with the game beginning at 8:30 p.m. at the Comerica Center in Frisco. The semifinal round will be played on Saturday with the championship game on Sunday.

Sunday, they will announce the official NCAA Tournament field at 9:00 p.m.

NCAA DII South Central Region Rankings

as of March 6, 2019

Pl. School DII Record In-Region 1 West Texas A&M 25-3 23-3 2 Lubbock Christian 22-5 20-3 3 Colorado Mesa 22-3 22-4 4 Angelo State 22-4 17-8 5 Tarleton 20-7 19-6 6 Westminster 19-7 18-6 7 Eastern New Mexico 18-8 18-8 8 A&M-COMMERCE 18-9 18-9 9 Newman 14-9 13-9 10 St. Mary’s 17-9 15-9

Lions fall to No. 18 in NFCA National Poll.

LOUISVILLE, Ky.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is now the No. 18 ranked team in the nation in this week’s National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches’ poll. The rankings were released on Wednesday by the NFCA, and the Lions fell from the No. 2 spot from last week’s rankings. The Lions national ranking is the 17th consecutive poll.

The Lions are coming off of a 1-4 week. They split their home series against St. Edward’s before dropping three games to A&M-Kingsville, who appears in this week’s rankings.

The Lions are currently 17-6 on the season and 6-3 in conference play. There are four teams in the LSC with national rankings. West Texas A&M ranks ninth, A&M-Kingsville is 15th, and Angelo State is 20th.

2019 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – March 6 (Week 3)

Rank School Totals 2019 Record Previous Week 1 Southern Arkansas (16) 400 17-3 3 2 West Florida 365 21-1 10 3 Concordia Irvine 358 11-1 5 4 North Georgia 350 17-5 7 5 Valdosta State 320 13-3 4 6 Chico State 315 14-3 8 7 Carson-Newman 292 13-0 11 8 Central Oklahoma 283 16-1 15 9 West Texas A&M 261 15-4 21 10 Florida Tech 239 16-4 9 11 Grand Valley State 229 5-1 14 12 Colorado Mesa 220 14-4 17 12 St. Anselm 220 7-3 1 14 UC San Diego 199 15-3 13 15 Texas A&M-Kingsville 166 19-2 NR 16 UAH 162 15-6 16 17 Indianapolis 147 11-3 19 18 A&M-COMMERCE 133 17-6 2 19 Cal State San Bernardino 97 9-2 20 20 Angelo State 95 16-7 6 21 Wingate 79 16-2 NR 22 Augustana 65 5-3 24 23 Southern New Hampshire 51 5-1 23 24 Wayne State University 42 7-2 RV 25 Newberry 41 15-3 RV

