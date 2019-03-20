Momentum Motorsports Job Openings
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Nortex Tractor Kick the Tires Event 2019
Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header

TAMUC – Sports

5 hours ago

 

Lion men place sixth at Hillcat Classic.

OWASSO, Okla. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team finished the Rogers State Hillcat Classic in sixth place after Tuesday’s final round.

The Lions shot 897 (299-290-308, +45) in the event, which was their first in nearly a month after a weather cancellation earlier this month. Host institution Rogers State won with an 879.

“The course conditions were tough today. This team needs to learn how to overcome adversity and come back after a tough stretch,” said Lion head golf coach Matt Ward. “As we enter into our final stretch before the conference, we have our work cut out for us. We have the talent to play well in these last few tournaments and give ourselves a shot at the postseason.”

Lucas McCubbin (Midland) was the Lions’ top finisher in 11th place at 223 (+10, 75-71-77). Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) had the Lions’ best round of the day with a 75, notching two birdies. He finished in a tie with Garrett Landers (Sulphur Springs) in 36th place at 233 for the tournament.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) and Blake Hartford (Spring – Klein Collins) finished up one stroke behind McCubbin in 13th place at 224 (+11). Both players had two birdies in Tuesday’s round.

The Lions return to action at the DBU Classic at Irving’s Hackberry Creek Country Club on April 1-2..

 Rank   Team Scores  Total   Par 
1.  Rogers State  297  294  288  879   +27
2.  Lubbock Christian  292  294  295  881   +29
3.  Texas A&M International  292  295  297  884   +32
4.  St. Edward’s  300  290  296  886   +34
5.  Arkansas-Fort Smith  296  289  304  889   +37
6.  A&M-COMMERCE  299  290  308  897   +45
7.  UT Permian Basin  299  302  308  909   +57
8.  Christian Brothers  307  298  306  911   +59
9.  Missouri Southern State  302  303  313  918   +66
10.  Fort Lewis  316  308  323  947   +95
11.  Fort Hays State  325  324  332  981   +129

A&M-Commerce 299 290 308   897    +45   6th
Lucas McCubbin 75 71 77   223    +10   t-11th
Zach Burch 71 73 80   224    +11   t-13th
Blake Hartford 75 73 76   224    +11   t-13th
Garrett Landers 78 73 82   233    +20   t-36th
Joe Wolcik 80 78 75   233    +20   t-36th

 

 

Lion women earn seventh-straight top-five finish at Hillcat Classic.

OWASSO, Okla. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team earned its seventh consecutive top-five finish, placing fifth at the Rogers State Hillcat Classic on Tuesday.

The Lions shot 651 (318-333, +75) and had three players place in the top 20 on the individual leaderboard.

“The wind speed and tough pin placements caused some hiccups today, but we are continuing to learn how to overcome adversity,” said Lion head golf coach Matt Ward. “As we begin our big push before the conference, we will be focusing on how to attack the golf course versus hoping to play well. If we can master this, there is no stopping this team from going to the postseason.”

Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) earned her sixth top 10 finish of the season, placing ninth with a score of 159 (+15, 78-81). She had the Lions’ top round Tuesday.

Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) and Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) each earned top 20 finishes, with Garris placing 15th at 161 (76-85, +17) and Hempel placing 17th at 162 (78-84, +18).

Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Reagan) placed 31st at 170, Lauren Bentley (League City – Clear Creek) placed 37th at 174, and Karlee Nichols (Spring Branch – Smithson Valley) placed 44th at 180.

The Lions return to the links on April 1-2 at the Henderson State Spring Invitational in Mountain Home, Ark.

 Rank   Team Scores  Total   Par 
1.  Oklahoma Christian  309  304  613   +37
2.  Newman  308  319  627   +51
3.  Rogers State  310  333  643   +67
4.  Arkansas-Fort Smith  329  319  648   +72
5.  A&M-COMMERCE   318  333  651   +75
6.  Angelo State  330  324  654   +78
7.  Lubbock Christian  348  350  698   +122
8.  Christian Brothers  351  355  706   +130
9.  Texas A&M International  357  358  715   +139
10.  UT Permian Basin  369  354  723   +147
11.  Fort Lewis  362  366  728   +152
12.  Missouri Southern State  411  408  819   +243

A&M-Commerce 318 333   651    +75   5th
Sarah Wongsinth 78 81   159    +15   t-9th
Paige-Lee Garris 76 85   161    +17   t-15th
Sophie-Charlott Hempel 78 84   162    +18   t-17th
Makena Thomas 86 84   170    +26   t-31st
Lauren Bentley 90 84   174    +30   t-37th
Karlee Nichols# 96 84   180    +36   44th

 

 

Schedule Update: Times for home softball series against WNMU changed, the series begins Thursday.

COMMERCE– The No. 15 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team has announced a schedule change. Due to impending rain late in the week, the Lions have advanced their series against Western New Mexico. The Lions and Mustangs will now meet in a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 2:30 p.m. The teams will finish the series with a single game on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

The Lions come into the series with a 22-9 record, including a 10-5 record in the Lone Star Conference. The Mustangs will have a history of 4-18 and 3-9 in conference play.

Tickets to the series are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House or by purchase at the gates of the John Cain Family Softball Field.

Further schedule updates will be found on LionAthletics.com and the Lion Softball Twitter page (@Lion_Softball).

 

Josh Manck
Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce
Committed to a “Best In Class” student-athlete experience.
Office: 903.886.5131 | Mobile: 817.487.5136 |
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3011 | Commerce, TX 75429
Physical Address: 2600 Neal Street | Commerce, TX 75429
Connect with us on our Lions’ Den Social Stream.

Marcus Jensen
Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce
Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529
Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com
Committed to a “Best in Class” student-athlete experience.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     