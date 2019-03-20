TAMUC – Sports

Lion men place sixth at Hillcat Classic.
OWASSO, Okla. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team finished the Rogers State Hillcat Classic in sixth place after Tuesday’s final round.
The Lions shot 897 (299-290-308, +45) in the event, which was their first in nearly a month after a weather cancellation earlier this month. Host institution Rogers State won with an 879.
“The course conditions were tough today. This team needs to learn how to overcome adversity and come back after a tough stretch,” said Lion head golf coach Matt Ward. “As we enter into our final stretch before the conference, we have our work cut out for us. We have the talent to play well in these last few tournaments and give ourselves a shot at the postseason.”
Lucas McCubbin (Midland) was the Lions’ top finisher in 11th place at 223 (+10, 75-71-77). Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) had the Lions’ best round of the day with a 75, notching two birdies. He finished in a tie with Garrett Landers (Sulphur Springs) in 36th place at 233 for the tournament.
Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) and Blake Hartford (Spring – Klein Collins) finished up one stroke behind McCubbin in 13th place at 224 (+11). Both players had two birdies in Tuesday’s round.
The Lions return to action at the DBU Classic at Irving’s Hackberry Creek Country Club on April 1-2..
|Rank
|Team
|Scores
|Total
|Par
|1.
|Rogers State
|297
|294
|288
|879
|+27
|2.
|Lubbock Christian
|292
|294
|295
|881
|+29
|3.
|Texas A&M International
|292
|295
|297
|884
|+32
|4.
|St. Edward’s
|300
|290
|296
|886
|+34
|5.
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|296
|289
|304
|889
|+37
|6.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|299
|290
|308
|897
|+45
|7.
|UT Permian Basin
|299
|302
|308
|909
|+57
|8.
|Christian Brothers
|307
|298
|306
|911
|+59
|9.
|Missouri Southern State
|302
|303
|313
|918
|+66
|10.
|Fort Lewis
|316
|308
|323
|947
|+95
|11.
|Fort Hays State
|325
|324
|332
|981
|+129
|A&M-Commerce
|299
|290
|308
|897
|+45
|6th
|Lucas McCubbin
|75
|71
|77
|223
|+10
|t-11th
|Zach Burch
|71
|73
|80
|224
|+11
|t-13th
|Blake Hartford
|75
|73
|76
|224
|+11
|t-13th
|Garrett Landers
|78
|73
|82
|233
|+20
|t-36th
|Joe Wolcik
|80
|78
|75
|233
|+20
|t-36th
Lion women earn seventh-straight top-five finish at Hillcat Classic.
OWASSO, Okla. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team earned its seventh consecutive top-five finish, placing fifth at the Rogers State Hillcat Classic on Tuesday.
The Lions shot 651 (318-333, +75) and had three players place in the top 20 on the individual leaderboard.
“The wind speed and tough pin placements caused some hiccups today, but we are continuing to learn how to overcome adversity,” said Lion head golf coach Matt Ward. “As we begin our big push before the conference, we will be focusing on how to attack the golf course versus hoping to play well. If we can master this, there is no stopping this team from going to the postseason.”
Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) earned her sixth top 10 finish of the season, placing ninth with a score of 159 (+15, 78-81). She had the Lions’ top round Tuesday.
Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) and Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) each earned top 20 finishes, with Garris placing 15th at 161 (76-85, +17) and Hempel placing 17th at 162 (78-84, +18).
Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Reagan) placed 31st at 170, Lauren Bentley (League City – Clear Creek) placed 37th at 174, and Karlee Nichols (Spring Branch – Smithson Valley) placed 44th at 180.
The Lions return to the links on April 1-2 at the Henderson State Spring Invitational in Mountain Home, Ark.
|Rank
|Team
|Scores
|Total
|Par
|1.
|Oklahoma Christian
|309
|304
|613
|+37
|2.
|Newman
|308
|319
|627
|+51
|3.
|Rogers State
|310
|333
|643
|+67
|4.
|Arkansas-Fort Smith
|329
|319
|648
|+72
|5.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|318
|333
|651
|+75
|6.
|Angelo State
|330
|324
|654
|+78
|7.
|Lubbock Christian
|348
|350
|698
|+122
|8.
|Christian Brothers
|351
|355
|706
|+130
|9.
|Texas A&M International
|357
|358
|715
|+139
|10.
|UT Permian Basin
|369
|354
|723
|+147
|11.
|Fort Lewis
|362
|366
|728
|+152
|12.
|Missouri Southern State
|411
|408
|819
|+243
|A&M-Commerce
|318
|333
|651
|+75
|5th
|Sarah Wongsinth
|78
|81
|159
|+15
|t-9th
|Paige-Lee Garris
|76
|85
|161
|+17
|t-15th
|Sophie-Charlott Hempel
|78
|84
|162
|+18
|t-17th
|Makena Thomas
|86
|84
|170
|+26
|t-31st
|Lauren Bentley
|90
|84
|174
|+30
|t-37th
|Karlee Nichols#
|96
|84
|180
|+36
|44th
Schedule Update: Times for home softball series against WNMU changed, the series begins Thursday.
COMMERCE– The No. 15 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team has announced a schedule change. Due to impending rain late in the week, the Lions have advanced their series against Western New Mexico. The Lions and Mustangs will now meet in a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 2:30 p.m. The teams will finish the series with a single game on Friday at 1:00 p.m.
The Lions come into the series with a 22-9 record, including a 10-5 record in the Lone Star Conference. The Mustangs will have a history of 4-18 and 3-9 in conference play.
Tickets to the series are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House or by purchase at the gates of the John Cain Family Softball Field.
Further schedule updates will be found on LionAthletics.com and the Lion Softball Twitter page (@Lion_Softball).
