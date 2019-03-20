TAMUC – Sports

Lion men place sixth at Hillcat Classic.

OWASSO, Okla. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team finished the Rogers State Hillcat Classic in sixth place after Tuesday’s final round.

The Lions shot 897 (299-290-308, +45) in the event, which was their first in nearly a month after a weather cancellation earlier this month. Host institution Rogers State won with an 879.

“The course conditions were tough today. This team needs to learn how to overcome adversity and come back after a tough stretch,” said Lion head golf coach Matt Ward. “As we enter into our final stretch before the conference, we have our work cut out for us. We have the talent to play well in these last few tournaments and give ourselves a shot at the postseason.”

Lucas McCubbin (Midland) was the Lions’ top finisher in 11th place at 223 (+10, 75-71-77). Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) had the Lions’ best round of the day with a 75, notching two birdies. He finished in a tie with Garrett Landers (Sulphur Springs) in 36th place at 233 for the tournament.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) and Blake Hartford (Spring – Klein Collins) finished up one stroke behind McCubbin in 13th place at 224 (+11). Both players had two birdies in Tuesday’s round.

The Lions return to action at the DBU Classic at Irving’s Hackberry Creek Country Club on April 1-2..

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Rogers State 297 294 288 879 +27 2. Lubbock Christian 292 294 295 881 +29 3. Texas A&M International 292 295 297 884 +32 4. St. Edward’s 300 290 296 886 +34 5. Arkansas-Fort Smith 296 289 304 889 +37 6. A&M-COMMERCE 299 290 308 897 +45 7. UT Permian Basin 299 302 308 909 +57 8. Christian Brothers 307 298 306 911 +59 9. Missouri Southern State 302 303 313 918 +66 10. Fort Lewis 316 308 323 947 +95 11. Fort Hays State 325 324 332 981 +129

A&M-Commerce 299 290 308 897 +45 6th Lucas McCubbin 75 71 77 223 +10 t-11th Zach Burch 71 73 80 224 +11 t-13th Blake Hartford 75 73 76 224 +11 t-13th Garrett Landers 78 73 82 233 +20 t-36th Joe Wolcik 80 78 75 233 +20 t-36th

Lion women earn seventh-straight top-five finish at Hillcat Classic.

OWASSO, Okla. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team earned its seventh consecutive top-five finish, placing fifth at the Rogers State Hillcat Classic on Tuesday.

The Lions shot 651 (318-333, +75) and had three players place in the top 20 on the individual leaderboard.

“The wind speed and tough pin placements caused some hiccups today, but we are continuing to learn how to overcome adversity,” said Lion head golf coach Matt Ward. “As we begin our big push before the conference, we will be focusing on how to attack the golf course versus hoping to play well. If we can master this, there is no stopping this team from going to the postseason.”

Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) earned her sixth top 10 finish of the season, placing ninth with a score of 159 (+15, 78-81). She had the Lions’ top round Tuesday.

Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) and Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) each earned top 20 finishes, with Garris placing 15th at 161 (76-85, +17) and Hempel placing 17th at 162 (78-84, +18).

Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Reagan) placed 31st at 170, Lauren Bentley (League City – Clear Creek) placed 37th at 174, and Karlee Nichols (Spring Branch – Smithson Valley) placed 44th at 180.

The Lions return to the links on April 1-2 at the Henderson State Spring Invitational in Mountain Home, Ark.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Oklahoma Christian 309 304 613 +37 2. Newman 308 319 627 +51 3. Rogers State 310 333 643 +67 4. Arkansas-Fort Smith 329 319 648 +72 5. A&M-COMMERCE 318 333 651 +75 6. Angelo State 330 324 654 +78 7. Lubbock Christian 348 350 698 +122 8. Christian Brothers 351 355 706 +130 9. Texas A&M International 357 358 715 +139 10. UT Permian Basin 369 354 723 +147 11. Fort Lewis 362 366 728 +152 12. Missouri Southern State 411 408 819 +243

A&M-Commerce 318 333 651 +75 5th Sarah Wongsinth 78 81 159 +15 t-9th Paige-Lee Garris 76 85 161 +17 t-15th Sophie-Charlott Hempel 78 84 162 +18 t-17th Makena Thomas 86 84 170 +26 t-31st Lauren Bentley 90 84 174 +30 t-37th Karlee Nichols# 96 84 180 +36 44th

Schedule Update: Times for home softball series against WNMU changed, the series begins Thursday.

COMMERCE– The No. 15 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team has announced a schedule change. Due to impending rain late in the week, the Lions have advanced their series against Western New Mexico. The Lions and Mustangs will now meet in a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 2:30 p.m. The teams will finish the series with a single game on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

The Lions come into the series with a 22-9 record, including a 10-5 record in the Lone Star Conference. The Mustangs will have a history of 4-18 and 3-9 in conference play.

Tickets to the series are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House or by purchase at the gates of the John Cain Family Softball Field.

Further schedule updates will be found on LionAthletics.com and the Lion Softball Twitter page (@Lion_Softball).

