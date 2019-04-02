TAMUC – Sports

Lions, McCubbin claim championships at DBU Patriot Classic.

IRVING – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team carded its best round since September and picked up its first win of the season, cruising to a 13-stroke victory at the Dallas Baptist Patriot Classic on Tuesday. Senior Lucas McCubbin was the individual champion, leading three Lions in the top 10 on the leaderboard.

The Lions shot a 4-under par 284 in Tuesday’s round on the way to a 54-hole total of 885 (299-302-284, +21) for their best score on a par 72 course this season.”We started the day off steady, and it just got better and better throughout the day,” said assistant coach Lauren Mason. “Being seven shots off the lead going into today and finishing a clear 13 shots ahead when we ended shows just how good this team can be. They had their foot on the accelerator and didn’t take it off. This win is a great confidence booster heading into our last tournament of the spring before the postseason.

“It was only a matter of time before they got the win and they did just that today in great fashion … it was great to watch. To have a first-place medalist with Lucas McCubbin’s first college win, a player finish third with Zach Burch’s lowest finish ever in a college tournament, and sixth is a great sign as a coach. Joe Wolcik moved up 44 places today with his 4-under 68. I am excited to see what this team is capable of in their next tournament, and hopefully, it continues and sends us far into the postseason.”

McCubbin (Midland) shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday and finished with a score of 215 (-1, 70-73-72) to win by four strokes over St. Edward’s Ben Constancio. He had three birdies in Tuesday’s round and a total of 13 birdies in the tournament. The win is his second top-five finish of the season, third top 10 finish of the year, and first tournament win as a Lion.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) placed third at 4-over par after going 2-under par for a 70 on Tuesday with five birdies. It marks Burch’s first top-five finish of the year and second top 10 placement.

Blake Hartford (Spring – Klein Collins) placed sixth at 5-over par for the tournament (75-72-74, 221) for his second top 10 finish of the season.

Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) had the top round of the day with a 4-under par 68, including an eagle and four birdies. He placed 25th at 229, and Jonathon Welch (League City – Clear Creek) placed 84th at 253 with a 75 in Tuesday’s round including a pair of birdies.

It is the Lions’ penultimate regular-season tournament. They will close the regular season next Monday and Tuesday in Fort Smith, Ark., at the UAFS Hardscrabble Classic.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. A&M-COMMERCE 299 302 284 885 +21 2. St. Edward’s 299 300 299 898 +34 3. Central Missouri 293 303 304 900 +36 Dixie State 299 295 306 900 +36 5. Oklahoma Christian 302 297 306 905 +41 6. Colorado-Colorado Springs 298 304 306 908 +44 7. Dallas Baptist 302 304 303 909 +45 8. Lubbock Christian 305 299 315 919 +55 9. Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 310 317 294 921 +57 10. Colorado Christian 302 316 309 927 +63 11. Cameron 308 315 308 931 +67 12. Oklahoma Baptist 313 308 312 933 +69 13. UT Dallas 305 315 318 938 +74 14. East Texas Baptist 316 333 316 965 +101 15. Northwestern Oklahoma State 319 320 330 969 +105 16. Newman 327 328 321 976 +112 Seminole State College dnc dnc 347 347

A&M-Commerce 299 302 284 885 +21 1st Lucas McCubbin 70 73 72 215 -1 1st Zach Burch 76 74 70 220 +4 t-3rd Blake Hartford 75 72 74 221 +5 t-6th Joe Wolcik 78 83 68 229 +13 t-25th Jonathon Welch 89 89 75 253 +37 t-84th

Pair of top-five finishes pace Lions to runner-up honors at Henderson State Invitational.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – A pair of top five individual finishes led the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team to a runner-up finish at the Henderson State Spring Invitational on Tuesday.

The Lions claimed their eighth consecutive top-five finish of the season and second runner-up trophy with a team score of 901 (305-293-303, +37), finishing eight strokes behind tournament host and champion Henderson State.

“It’s a great day to be a Lion. I’m pretty pleased with the way the ladies played today,” said head coach Matt Ward. “We were a little disappointed because we were hoping we could get the win, but we’ll take second place. It’s been a consistently solid season for these ladies. They’re getting more and more comfortable with being in contention and playing with good competition. They’re understanding what it takes to be a solid team in every event.

“We’ve got a couple more tournaments to go, and I think we’re peaking at the right time. I’m very proud of them and the way things are going, and we’ll try to win another one in Fort Smith next week.”

Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) placed third on the individual leaderboard at 220 (76-70-74, +4) for her fourth top-five finish and seventh top 10 finish of the year in eight events.

Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) was one spot behind on the leaderboard in fourth at 222 (77-71-74, +6), earning her second top-five placement and third top 10 finish of the season.

Lauren Bentley (League City – Clear Creek) placed 13th at 228 (75-74-79, +12), Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Reagan) placed 28th at 232 (77-78-77, +16), and Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) placed 39th at 239 (81-80-78, +23).

The Lions play their final event of the regular season next Monday and Tuesday in Fort Smith, Ark., at the UAFS Hardscrabble Classic. The first NCAA regional rankings of the season will be released this Thursday.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Henderson State 299 297 297 893 +29 2. A&M-COMMERCE 305 293 303 901 +37 3. Missouri Western State 302 300 304 906 +42 4. Central Oklahoma 308 298 301 907 +43 5. Northeastern State 309 307 303 919 +55 6. Oklahoma Baptist 311 309 300 920 +56 Southern Nazarene 306 306 308 920 +56 8. Lindenwood 312 312 309 933 +69 9. Drury 316 316 309 941 +77 10. Southern Arkansas 321 318 315 954 +90 11. Northwestern Oklahoma State 344 344 320 1008 +144 12. Missouri Southern State 370 354 366 1090 +226

A&M-Commerce 305 293 303 901 +37 2nd Sarah Wongsinth 76 70 74 220 +4 3rd Paige-Lee Garris 77 71 74 222 +6 t-4th Lauren Bentley 75 74 79 228 +12 t-13th Makena Thomas 77 78 77 232 +16 t-28th Sophie-Charlott Hempel 81 80 78 239 +23 t-39th

