TAMUC – Sports

Lions, McCubbin claim championships at DBU Patriot Classic.

IRVING – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team carded its best round since September and picked up its first win of the season, cruising to a 13-stroke victory at the Dallas Baptist Patriot Classic on Tuesday. Senior Lucas McCubbin was the individual champion, leading three Lions in the top 10 on the leaderboard.

The Lions shot a 4-under par 284 in Tuesday’s round on the way to a 54-hole total of 885 (299-302-284, +21) for their best score on a par 72 course this season.”We started the day off steady, and it just got better and better throughout the day,” said assistant coach Lauren Mason. “Being seven shots off the lead going into today and finishing a clear 13 shots ahead when we ended shows just how good this team can be. They had their foot on the accelerator and didn’t take it off. This win is a great confidence booster heading into our last tournament of the spring before the postseason.

“It was only a matter of time before they got the win and they did just that today in great fashion … it was great to watch. To have a first-place medalist with Lucas McCubbin’s first college win, a player finish third with Zach Burch’s lowest finish ever in a college tournament, and sixth is a great sign as a coach. Joe Wolcik moved up 44 places today with his 4-under 68. I am excited to see what this team is capable of in their next tournament, and hopefully, it continues and sends us far into the postseason.”

McCubbin (Midland) shot an even-par 72 on Tuesday and finished with a score of 215 (-1, 70-73-72) to win by four strokes over St. Edward’s Ben Constancio. He had three birdies in Tuesday’s round and a total of 13 birdies in the tournament. The win is his second top-five finish of the season, third top 10 finish of the year, and first tournament win as a Lion.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) placed third at 4-over par after going 2-under par for a 70 on Tuesday with five birdies. It marks Burch’s first top-five finish of the year and second top 10 placement.

Blake Hartford (Spring – Klein Collins) placed sixth at 5-over par for the tournament (75-72-74, 221) for his second top 10 finish of the season.

Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) had the top round of the day with a 4-under par 68, including an eagle and four birdies. He placed 25th at 229, and Jonathon Welch (League City – Clear Creek) placed 84th at 253 with a 75 in Tuesday’s round including a pair of birdies.

It is the Lions’ penultimate regular-season tournament. They will close the regular season next Monday and Tuesday in Fort Smith, Ark., at the UAFS Hardscrabble Classic.

 Rank   Team Scores  Total   Par 
1.  A&M-COMMERCE   299  302  284  885   +21
2.  St. Edward’s  299  300  299  898   +34
3.  Central Missouri  293  303  304  900   +36
 Dixie State  299  295  306  900   +36
5.  Oklahoma Christian  302  297  306  905   +41
6.  Colorado-Colorado Springs  298  304  306  908   +44
7.  Dallas Baptist  302  304  303  909   +45
8.  Lubbock Christian  305  299  315  919   +55
9.  Johnson & Wales (Fla.)  310  317  294  921   +57
10.  Colorado Christian  302  316  309  927   +63
11.  Cameron  308  315  308  931   +67
12.  Oklahoma Baptist  313  308  312  933   +69
13.  UT Dallas  305  315  318  938   +74
14.  East Texas Baptist  316  333  316  965   +101
15.  Northwestern Oklahoma State  319  320  330  969   +105
16.  Newman  327  328  321  976   +112
 Seminole State College  dnc  dnc  347  347  

A&M-Commerce 299 302 284   885    +21   1st
Lucas McCubbin 70 73 72   215    -1   1st
Zach Burch 76 74 70   220    +4   t-3rd
Blake Hartford 75 72 74   221    +5   t-6th
Joe Wolcik 78 83 68   229    +13   t-25th
Jonathon Welch 89 89 75   253    +37   t-84th

 

 

Pair of top-five finishes pace Lions to runner-up honors at Henderson State Invitational.

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. – A pair of top five individual finishes led the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team to a runner-up finish at the Henderson State Spring Invitational on Tuesday.

The Lions claimed their eighth consecutive top-five finish of the season and second runner-up trophy with a team score of 901 (305-293-303, +37), finishing eight strokes behind tournament host and champion Henderson State.

“It’s a great day to be a Lion. I’m pretty pleased with the way the ladies played today,” said head coach Matt Ward. “We were a little disappointed because we were hoping we could get the win, but we’ll take second place. It’s been a consistently solid season for these ladies. They’re getting more and more comfortable with being in contention and playing with good competition. They’re understanding what it takes to be a solid team in every event.

“We’ve got a couple more tournaments to go, and I think we’re peaking at the right time. I’m very proud of them and the way things are going, and we’ll try to win another one in Fort Smith next week.”

Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) placed third on the individual leaderboard at 220 (76-70-74, +4) for her fourth top-five finish and seventh top 10 finish of the year in eight events.

Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) was one spot behind on the leaderboard in fourth at 222 (77-71-74, +6), earning her second top-five placement and third top 10 finish of the season.

Lauren Bentley (League City – Clear Creek) placed 13th at 228 (75-74-79, +12), Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Reagan) placed 28th at 232 (77-78-77, +16), and Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) placed 39th at 239 (81-80-78, +23).

The Lions play their final event of the regular season next Monday and Tuesday in Fort Smith, Ark., at the UAFS Hardscrabble Classic. The first NCAA regional rankings of the season will be released this Thursday.

 Rank   Team Scores  Total   Par 
1.  Henderson State  299  297  297  893   +29
2.  A&M-COMMERCE   305  293  303  901   +37
3.  Missouri Western State  302  300  304  906   +42
4.  Central Oklahoma  308  298  301  907   +43
5.  Northeastern State  309  307  303  919   +55
6.  Oklahoma Baptist  311  309  300  920   +56
 Southern Nazarene  306  306  308  920   +56
8.  Lindenwood  312  312  309  933   +69
9.  Drury  316  316  309  941   +77
10.  Southern Arkansas  321  318  315  954   +90
11.  Northwestern Oklahoma State  344  344  320  1008   +144
12.  Missouri Southern State  370  354  366  1090   +226

A&M-Commerce 305 293 303   901    +37   2nd
Sarah Wongsinth 76 70 74   220    +4   3rd
Paige-Lee Garris 77 71 74   222    +6   t-4th
Lauren Bentley 75 74 79   228    +12   t-13th
Makena Thomas 77 78 77   232    +16   t-28th
Sophie-Charlott Hempel 81 80 78   239    +23   t-39th

 

