TAMUC – Sports

No. 10 Lions pick up two 5-1 wins to sweep series against Texas Woman University.

COMMERCE– The No. 10 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team defeated Texas Woman’s University twice on Friday afternoon. The Lions won game one 5-1 behind the support of the sold-out crowd of hundreds of area fans from local school districts during Education Day presented by Alliance Bank. The Lions again won 5-1 in the second game of the day.

The wins bring the Lions to 33-9 on the season and 19-5 in the Lone Star Conference. The Pioneers fall to 10-21 on the season and 8-13 in conference play.

The Lions return to action next week as they head to Stephenville to face Tarleton. The teams will meet in a single game on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1:00 p.m. All games will be played at the Tarleton Softball Complex.

HEAD COACH RICHIE BRUISTER AFTER THE GAME

– On getting the sweep: “I’m really proud. TWU has beat some of the better teams in the conference. I knew they were going to battle. They brought energy and played hard. When a team does that, they have a chance. And they gave us everything we could handle this weekend.”

– On the team’s offensive production: “We got some people on and got some big hits. Moody came in and had a big hit. That’s the kind of team we have and the depth we have. Kilcrease had to come out, and Moody came in and delivered with two outs. And then boom, she hits a single and scores two to go up. That’s the character of our team. That’s why I love our team. They are ready to go. I’m proud of that effort. Muro had a big home run. Slider had a couple of hits. Boley stroked the ball. Hebler had some big hits for us in game one. It was a good weekend and a good team effort.”

– On the defensive performances: “It all starts with defense. You have good pitching and the great defense behind. Katie Dean threw an awesome game in the first game. I’m proud of what she did. Then Otto came in and closed it and then got the win in the second game. Our defense is just fun to watch. There’s a lot of athleticism out there, making plays. It keeps the crowd excited and sparks the offense.”

– On the Education Day crowd: “It was great. I appreciate all the school districts getting involved with us and coming out. To see the stands full with our youth is great. They were screaming and having a good time. They got to come out and see something a lot of them hadn’t seen before. They had a great time. And for us to come out and win in front of a huge crowd is great.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (Game 1)

– Kinsie Hebler (Cypress – Cy Fair) had a two-run home run and a two-RBI double. She had four RBIs and had three hits.

– Bri Sims (Rowlett) had two hits, including an RBI single.

– Kimber Neal (Humble – Atascocita) scored twice. Vanessa Muro (Oak Hills, Calif.) and Ciera Nunez (Amarillo – Randle) both scored once.

– Chealsea Slider (Texarkana – Texas HS) and Avery Boley (Fort Worth – Nolan Catholic) also had hits.

– Katie Dean (Whitesboro) pitched 6.1 innings, striking out three to earn her ninth win of the season. Emily Otto (Richmond – Lamar Consolidated) pitched the final 0.2 innings, striking out both batters she faced to earn her second save of the year.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 1)

The Lions took the lead in the first inning. After Hebler walked, Avina entered to pinch run. She advanced on a stolen base and scored on a single from Sims. The Lions led 1-0 after one.

After Dean struck out a batter in the second, the Lions added two more runs in the second. Slider hit a double, Neal walked, and both scored on the double from Hebler. The Lions led 3-0.

The Lions added two more in the fourth inning. Neal drew another walk and scored on a home run from Hebler. The Lions led 5-0 after four complete.

TWU brought its lone run across in the seventh inning. A walk and two singles brought in a runner. Otto then came into pitch and struck out both batters she faced to earn the save.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (Game 2)

– Vanessa Muro hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning. She had a pair of hits and also scored twice.

– Emily Otto earned her 22nd win of the season and pitched her 18th complete game of the year. She struck out a season-high nine batters and allowed just three hits with no walks.

– Ta’Lyn Moody (Mansfield – Legacy) had a two-RBI single in the second inning to give the Lions the lead for good. Avery Boley also had an RBI, a hit and scored a run.

– Chealsea Slider had two hits, and Kinsie Hebler also had a hit.

– Vanessa Avina (Haltom City) and Ciera Nunez also scored runs.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 2)

TWU scored its lone run of the game on the first pitch of the game as the Pioneers hit a leadoff home run. Otto recovered by striking out two in the first inning.

The Lions took the lead in the second inning. Boley and Muro hit singles. Avina entered for Boley, and both Avina and Muro scored on a single in the gap from Moody. The Lions led 2-1 after two complete innings.

Otto struck out two more in the third and another in the fourth before the Lions added to their lead again. Boley drew a walk and scored on a line-drive home run from Muro. The Lions led 4-1.

The Lions added another run in the fifth as Boley hit a sacrifice fly. Otto struck out two more in the sixth and did not give up another runner as the Lions won the game.

Marcus Jensen

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529

Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com

Committed to a “Best in Class” student-athlete experience.