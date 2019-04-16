TAMUC – Sports

Schedule Update: St. Edward’s doubleheader canceled due to weather.

COMMERCE– The No. 8 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team has announced a schedule change. Due to severe weather forecasts, the Lions’ doubleheader scheduled for Wednesday against St. Edward’s has been canceled. There is not a reschedule.

Lions are currently 35-10 on the season. They lead the nation in fielding percentage and rank second in the country in home runs per game. A&M-Commerce also ranks in the top 10 in Division II in slugging percentage, on base percentage and scoring. The Lions have a record of 21-6 in the Lone Star Conference, which is the best record in the league.

The No. 8 Lions will return to action on April 26 for their final series of the regular season. A&M-Commerce will host Cameron in a three-game series. The teams will play a single game on Friday, April 26 at 6:00 p.m. and a doubleheader on Saturday, April 27 beginning at 1 p.m. All games will be at the John Cain Family Softball Field.

Tickets to the series against Cameron are available at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House or by purchase at the gates of the field.

Further schedule updates will be on LionAthletics.com and the Lion Softball Twitter page (@Lion_Softball).

