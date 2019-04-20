TAMUC – Sports

Lion women head to postseason ranked No. 9 in West Super Region.

INDIANAPOLIS – For the third straight week, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team is ranked in the official NCAA Division II Regional Rankings. The rank as announced by the NCAA on Thursday places the Lions ninth in the West Super Region.

The top 12 teams in the Super Region on April 29 will be selected to compete in the West Super Regional Tournament at Amarillo Country Club on May 6-8. The Lions have had individual competitors in previous regional tournaments, but have not sent a team entry.

The Lions finished in the top five of every event this season, including winning both the team and individual championships at the UAFS Hardscrabble Invitational to close the regular season.

The Lions are next in action at the Lone Star Conference Championships next week on April 22-23 at the Diamondback Golf Club in Abilene.

West Super Regional Rankings

as of April 18, 2019

1 Dallas Baptist 2 Cal State San Marcos 3 West Texas A&M 4 St. Mary’s 5 Academy of Art 6 Oklahoma Christian 7 St. Edward’s 8 Sonoma State 9 A&M-COMMERCE 10 Cal State Monterey Bay 11 MSU Texas 12 Colorado State-Pueblo 13 Rogers State 14 Concordia Portland

