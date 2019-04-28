TAMUC – Sports

Lions post three top marks in LSC, closing the regular season at Oliver Jackson Twilight.

Boateng becomes the first Lion to eclipse 200-foot mark in the discus throw.

ABILENE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field teams closed out the regular season with another set of strong performances at Abilene Christian’s Oliver Jackson Twilight on Thursday night.

Three Lone Star Conference-leading marks were posted on the men’s side, including yet another monster throw from Josh Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada) in the men’s discus throw.

“I’m really proud of this team. Our staff tried to be calculated in the events we entered our student-athletes in this week. Being eight days out from the beginning of the LSC Championships, we wanted to give athletes opportunities for great performances but also maximize recovery,” said head coach George Pincock following the meet. “Stadrian and Rashard put together very nice races, and i know they were happy about that – especially after their week at Mt. SAC. Josh is on a roll, and each week he improves just a bit. He had a great night and broke into the 200-foot club. Overall, we are excited and feel good about the upcoming up championships.”

Boateng extended his school and Grenada national record in the discus, becoming the first Lion to ever go over 200 feet at 61.00 meters (200-1), notching the fourth-longest throw in Division II history all-time.

In the men’s sprints, the Lions posted the top mark in the LSC in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Stadrian Taylor (Lancaster) crossed the line in the 100-meter dash at 10.30 seconds for the second-fastest time in the nation this season. Rashard Clark (Los Angeles, Calif.) crossed the line in the 200-meter dash at 20.76 seconds for the third-fastest time in the country this season.

Also posting provisional qualifying marks were Dorian Andrews (Dallas – Skyline) in the men’s 110 meter hurdles at 14.20 seconds and the women’s 4×100 meter relay team of Mackenzie Clark (Garland – Naaman Forest), Markaaisha Richardson (Amarillo – Tascosa), Eboni Coby (Lancaster), and Ro’Nisha Simpson (Tatum) at 46.09 seconds.

The Lions will now prepare for the 2019 LSC Championships at Eastern New Mexico in Portales, N.M., on May 2-4.

AUTOMATIC QUALIFYING MARK

Men’s Discus Throw – Josh Boateng – 61.00m (200-1)

Fourth-Best in Division II History

PROVISIONAL QUALIFYING MARKS

Women’s 4×100 Meter Relay – Mackenzie Clark, Markaaisha Richardson, Eboni Coby, Ro’Nisha Simpson – 46.09

Men’s 100 Meter Dash – Stadrian Taylor – 10.30

Leads LSC this season

Men’s 200 Meter Dash – Rashard Clark – 20.76

Leads LSC this season

Men’s 110 Meter Hurdles – Dorian Andrews – 14.20

