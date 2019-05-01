TAMUC – Sports

No. 7 Lions hold as the second seed in South Central Region heading into the conference tourney.

INDIANAPOLIS– The No. 7 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the second-ranked team in the third edition of the NCAA South Central Regional rankings, released Wednesday.

A&M-Commerce held its position from last week’s rankings, and the Lions have been ranked in every regular season regional poll since the program’s inception.

A&M-Commerce is one of six teams from the Lone Star Conference in the rankings and all of the teams in the top five come from the LSC. Texas A&M-Kingsville is in the first spot, followed by A&M-Commerce in second. Tarleton is ranked third, West Texas A&M is ranked fourth, Cameron is ranked fifth, and Angelo State is ranked eighth.

The tournament champions of the Lone Star, Heartland, and Rocky Mountain Athletic Conferences, as well as five at-large teams, will advance to the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament, set to begin May 9. The top two seeds in the region are each hosting a four-team double elimination tournament, with the two winners meeting in the Super Regional Tournament the following week.

A&M-Commerce has a record of 37-11 and 23-7 in the LSC. The Lions have a history of 10-7 against teams ranked in the South Central Region, sweeping Angelo State and St. Mary’s, taking two games from both Tarleton and Cameron, and winning one game against West Texas A&M.

The No. 7 Lions are the second seed in the LSC Championship Tournament and have earned a bye into the semifinal round. They will return to action on Friday at 4:00 p.m., facing the winner of West Texas A&M and Angelo State, which will be played earlier in the day. The LSC Championship game will be played on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. All tournament games will be played at Vernie and Blanche Hubert Field in Kingsville.

The final version of the South Central Regional rankings will be released on Monday at 9:00 a.m.

NCAA DII South Central Region Rankings

as of May 1, 2019

Pl. School DII Record In-Region 1. Texas A&M-Kingsville 41-8 39-8 2. A&M-COMMERCE 37-11 37-11 3. Tarleton 36-12 35-12 4. West Texas A&M 31-12 30-12 5. Cameron 33-14 33-14 6. Colorado Mesa 42-7 42-7 7. St. Mary’s 30-23 28-22 8. Angelo State 31-19 27-18 9. Dixie State 37-10 37-10 10. Oklahoma Christian 35-14 35-14

Boateng, Clark named LSC Athletes of the Week.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field athletes Josh Boateng and Rashard Clark have won Lone Star Conference Athlete of the Week honors for the final week of the regular season, as announced by the league offices on Wednesday.

Boateng – a junior from St. George’s, Grenada – wins LSC Athlete of the Week honors for the fifth time this season. Boateng won the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week, continuing to climb the NCAA Division II record book with his performance in the ring at the ACU Oliver Jackson Twilight. Boateng recorded the best mark of 200-1 (61.00m) to win the discus, which made him the fourth-best all-time performer in Division II history. The score would also sit sixth currently at the Division I level and was the fourth-best performance by a collegiate athlete this past weekend. Along with leading the nation in the discus, Boateng is also fourth overall in the shot put and has set the Grenadian national record in both events.

Clark – a senior from Los Angeles, Calif. – wins LSC Athlete of the Week honors for the second time this season. Clark posted the LSC’s fastest 200-meter time this season, winning the event at the ACU Oliver Jackson Twilight at 20.76 seconds. It was the fastest time in Division II this week, and the third-fastest time in Division II this season.

The Lions will participate in the 2019 Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Portales, N.M., this Thursday through Saturday.

WEEKLY AWARDS

Men’s Track

M-20 Demontravous Jones, Angelo State

M-27 4×100 Relay (Quinton Sansing, Tyrin Lewis, Jordan Atkinson, Nathan Stotts), West Texas A&M

A-3 Quinton Sansing, West Texas A&M

A-10 Valentin Charles, Texas A&M-Kingsville

A-17 Rashard Clark, Texas A&M-Commerce

A-24 Quinton Sansing, West Texas A&M (2)

M-1 Rashard Clark, Texas A&M-Commerce (2)

Men’s Field

M-20 Decio Andrade, Angelo State

M-27 Josh Boateng, Texas A&M-Commerce – Abraham Seaneke, West Texas A&M

A-3 Harry Maslen, Angelo State – Josh Boateng, Texas A&M-Commerce (2) – Abraham Seaneke, West Texas A&M (2)

A-10 Decio Andrade, Angelo State (2) – Josh Boateng, Texas A&M-Commerce (3)

A-17 Josh Boateng, Texas A&M-Commerce (4)

A-24 Abraham Seaneke, West Texas A&M (3)

M-1 Josh Boateng, Texas A&M-Commerce (5)

Women’s Track

M-20 Karlea Duhon, Angelo State

M-27 Danee Bustos, Eastern New Mexico

A-3 Minna Svaerd, Texas A&M-Commerce

A-10 4×100 relay (Kaitlyn Mathews, Hannah Porter, Sarah Porter, and Tare’ Ward), Angelo State

A-17 Eboni Coby, Texas A&M-Commerce

A-24 Eboni Coby, Texas A&M-Commerce (2)

M-1 Leah Lewis, DBU

Women’s Field

M-20 Daisy Osakue, Angelo State

M-27 Racheal Somoye, Texas A&M-Kingsville – Zada Swoopes, West Texas A&M

A-3 Daisy Osakue, Angelo State (2) – Fatim Affessi, West Texas A&M

A-10 Fatim Affessi, West Texas A&M (2)

A-17 Jasmine McQuirter, Tarleton

A-24 Fatim Affessi, West Texas A&M (3)

M-1 Daisy Osakue, Angelo State (3)

Montgomery, Waites earn LSC All-Academic honors.

RICHARDSON – Texas A&M University-Commerce’s track and field seniors Trevor Montgomery and Maggie Waites have been named to the Lone Star Conference’s All-Academic teams, as announced by the LSC offices before this weekend’s Championships meet.

Montgomery – a senior human performance major from Whitney – earns LSC All-Academic honors for the fourth time in his career with cross country selections in 2016 and 2017, and an indoor track and field honor in 2018. He has been named to the President’s List three times, the Dean’s List four times, the Best In Class honor roll three times, Athletics Director’s List four times, and LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll seven times. During this outdoor season, he ran his collegiate best in the 1,500 meters at the East Texas Invitational (4:11.23) and ranks eighth in the LSC descending order list in the 10,000 meters.

Waites – a senior biological sciences major, from Vicksburg, Miss., earns her first LSC All-Academic honor. She had previously won all-region and all-LSC honors in the 2017 indoor season. She has been named to the President’s List four times, the Dean’s List three times, the Best In Class honor roll four times, Athletics Director’s List three times, and LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll seven times. Waites currently ranks fourth in the LSC in the pole vault, with a top clearance of 3.45 meters (11-3 ¾).

The Lions will participate in the 2019 Lone Star Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Portales, N.M., this Thursday through Saturday.

2019 LSC OUTDOOR TRACK AND FIELD ALL-ACADEMIC AWARDS

MEN’S ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Player Team Yr. Major Hometown Isaiah Martin Angelo State Grad Coaching, Rec., Sport and Fitness Admin. San Antonio, Texas Harry Maslen Angelo State Sr. Chemistry Ilkley, West Yorkshire Steffen Riestenpatt Cameron Jr. Biology Bissendorf, Germany Trent Phelps Dallas Baptist Sr. Kinesiology Tyler, Texas Ezra Bagwell Eastern New Mexico Sr. Electronics Engineering Clayton, N.M. Jacob Nava Lubbock Christian So. Finance Abilene, Texas Josh Ybarra Lubbock Christian Jr. Business Administration San Antonio, Texas Trevor Montgomery Texas A&M-Commerce Sr. Human Performance Whitney, Texas Lane Michna Texas A&M-Kingsville Jr. Agribusiness Lorena, Texas Giovanni Pieters West Texas A&M Sr. Master of Business Admin. Aalter, Belgium Briggs Wittlake West Texas A&M So. Biology Amarillo, Texas

LSC Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Academic Athlete of the Year: Ezra Bagwell, Eastern New Mexico

WOMEN’S ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Player Team Yr. Major Hometown Jordan Nash Angelo State Grad Coaching, Rec., Sport and Fitness Admin. Grandview, Texas Taylor Hall Angelo State Grad Coaching, Rec., Sport and Fitness Admin. Abilene, Texas Leah Lewis Dallas Baptist Jr. Education College Station, Texas Micaela Lamb Dallas Baptist Sr. Accounting Glendora, Calif. Caroline Bachman Eastern New Mexico So. Biology Grants, N.M. Mercy Yermo MSU Texas Jr. Humanities & Exer. Physiology Bandera, Texas Gretzel Jimenez Tarleton Jr. Physical Therapy China Spring, Texas Maggie Waites Texas A&M-Commerce Sr. Biological Sciences Vicksburg, Miss. Racheal Somoye Texas A&M-Kingsville Sr. Business Administration Houston, Texas Madeleine Maltais Texas A&M-Kingsville Jr. Chemical Engineering Corpus Christi, Texas Fatim Affessi West Texas A&M Jr. Psychology Geneva, Switzerland

LSC Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Academic Athlete of the Year: Racheal Somoye, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Lions jump to No. 7 in NFCA rankings entering the postseason.·

LOUISVILLE, Ky.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is the No. 7 team in the nation in this week’s National Fastpitch Coaches Association coaches poll, as released Wednesday. It is the fifth consecutive week the Lions have been ranked in the top 10, improving from their No. 8 ranking from last week. A&M-Commerce has been nationally ranked in 25 successive NFCA polls.

The Lions are coming off of a 2-1 week, winning the season series against Cameron. A&M-Commerce finished the regular season with a 37-11 record and tied the program record with 23 wins in the Lone Star Conference. The Lions finished the regular season in second place in the LSC standings, the highest finish in program history.

A&M-Commerce finished the regular season as the best fielding team in the nation. They also finished in the top 10 in the country in home runs per game, on-base percentage, scoring, and slugging percentage.

A&M-Commerce is one of four teams from the LSC in this week’s rankings. A&M-Kingsville is ranked No. 3, followed by A&M-Commerce at No. 7, West Texas A&M at No. 9 and Tarleton at No. 19.

The No. 7 Lions are the second seed in the LSC Championship Tournament and have earned a bye into the semifinal round. They will return to action on Friday at 4:00 p.m., facing the winner of West Texas A&M and Angelo State, which will be played earlier in the day. The LSC Championship game will be played on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. All tournament games will be played at Vernie and Blanche Hubert Field in Kingsville.

2019 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – May 1 (Week 11)

Rank School Totals 2019 Record Previous Week 1 Central Oklahoma (13) 394 41-5 1 2 West Florida (1) 382 43-8 2 3 Texas A&M Kingsville (2) 370 41-8 3 4 Florida Tech 347 39-10 5 5 North Georgia 341 39-11 4 6 Winona State 321 45-5 7 7 A&M-COMMERCE 300 37-11 8 8 Grand Valley State 288 40-8 10 9 West Texas A&M 260 31-12 6 10 Concordia Irvine 254 44-6 12 11 Colorado Mesa 234 42-7 11 12 Indianapolis 211 42-12 13 13 UC San Diego 196 31-12 9 14 Arkansas Tech 195 41-13 18 15 UAH 175 37-13 16 16 Augustana 167 47-8 14 17 Southern Arkansas 129 45-10 19 18 Valdosta State 125 33-14 15 19 Tarleton 115 38-12 19 20 LIU Post 79 44-8 RV 21 Chico State 69 29-13 23 22 Southern Indiana 58 33-17 22 23 Carson-Newman 54 28-10 RV 24 Saint Anselm 37 34-14 RV 25 Mississippi College 35 38-12 25

Kinsie Hebler, Emily Otto sweep LSC Player of the Week awards.·

RICHARDSON– Texas A&M University-Commerce softball players Kinsie Hebler and Emily Otto have earned the Lone Star Conference Player of the Week awards. Hebler was named Hitter of the Week and Otto was named Pitcher of the Week. The awards were announced by the conference office on Tuesday.

Hebler– a junior from Cypress (Cy-Fair)­­– earns her first Hitter of the Week award of the season and the third award of her career. Hebler had one of the best weeks of her junior year last week. She hit .667 with two home runs, two doubles, and eight RBIs, helping the Lions to a series win against Cameron. Hebler had two doubles and two RBIs in the first game of the series. She then had a single and reached on a walk in game two. She finished the series with three hits, including two home runs. Her final home run was a walk-off grand slam, her second grand slam of the season.

Otto– a sophomore from Richmond (Lamar Consolidated)– earns her fourth Pitcher of the Week award of the season, the most of any pitcher in the LSC. Otto continued her stellar play with two wins last week against Cameron. She pitched a two-hit shutout in the first game of the series, recording 12 outs in a row to finish the game. Otto then pitched a complete game in the final game of the series, allowing only one earned run to earn her 25th win of the season. Otto finished the regular season as the league leader in innings pitched, wins, complete games and shutouts.

Hebler, Otto and the No. 8 Lions are the second seed in the LSC Tournament and will earn a bye into the semifinal round. They return to action on Friday at 4:00 pm, facing the winner of West Texas A&M and Angelo State, which will be played on Friday at 11:00 am. All LSC tournament games will be played at Vernie and Blanche Hubert Field in Kingsville.

2019 LONE STAR CONFERENCE SOFTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Hitter of the Week

Feb. 5: Bri Sims, Texas A&M-Commerce

Feb. 13: Mykayla Stroud, Angelo State

Feb. 19: Courtney Barnhill, Angelo State

Feb. 26: Ruby Salzman, West Texas A&M

Mar. 5: Lauren Kelly, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Mar. 12: Georgia Capell, Tarleton

Mar. 19: Courtney Barnhill, Angelo State (2)

Mar. 26: Kimber Neal, Texas A&M-Commerce

Apr. 2: Claire Chernosky, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Apr. 9: Avery Boley, Texas A&M-Commerce

Apr. 16: Avery Zeigler, Angelo State

Apr. 23: Georgia Capell, Tarleton (2)

Apr. 30: Kinsie Hebler, Texas A&M-Commerce

Pitcher of the Week

Feb. 5: Saidi Castillo, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Feb. 13: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce

Feb. 19: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce (2)

Feb. 26: Shayne Starkey, West Texas A&M

Mar. 5: Saidi Castillo, Texas A&M-Kingsville (2)

Mar. 12: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce (3)

Mar. 19: Bailey Turner, Texas Woman’s

Mar. 26: Saidi Castillo, Texas A&M-Kingsville (3)

Apr. 2: Breanna Smith, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Apr. 9: Jordan Withrow, Tarleton

Apr. 16: Bethany Hines, Cameron

Apr. 23: Breanna Smith, Texas A&M-Kingsville (2)

Apr. 30: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce (4)

Josh Boateng named USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week.

NEW ORLEANS – Texas A&M University-Commerce, junior thrower Josh Boateng, has been named the Division II Male Athlete of the Week by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association, as announced Tuesday.

Boateng – a junior from St. George’s, Grenada – continued to climb the NCAA Division II record book with his performance in the ring at the ACU Oliver Jackson Twilight. Boateng recorded the best mark of 61.00 meters (200-1) to win the discus, which made him the fourth-best all-time performer in Division II history. The score would also sit sixth currently at the Division I level and was the fourth-best performance by a collegiate athlete this past weekend.

“Josh has been throwing great all season,” said Lion head track and field coach George Pincock. “It’s an honor for him to win this award and I know he is very proud. I also know that he won’t be satisfied and will continue to work hard through the postseason.”

Along with leading the nation in the discus, Boateng is also fourth overall in the shot put and has set the Grenadian national record in both events.

Boateng’s selection marks the first time in school history that any athlete has won a National Athlete of the Week award during the outdoor season.

