TAMUC – Sports

Otto named D2CCA South Central Pitcher of the Year, Schaefer named to Second Tea.
COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce pitcher Emily Otto has been named the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association South Central Region Pitcher of the Year. Also, Otto was named First Team All-Region, and Madison Schaefer was named Second Team All-Region at third base.
The D2CCA All-Region awards, voted upon by the region’s sports information directors, were released Wednesday.
Otto becomes the first pitcher in program history to be named regional pitcher of the year and is also the first pitcher to earn All-Region status. It is the second year in a row the Lions have had a student-athlete receive a regional player of the year award.
Otto– a sophomore from Richmond (Lamar Consolidated)– became the first pitcher in program history to be named the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Year. She leads the South Central Region with 26 wins and also leads the region with 11 shutouts. She is holding hitters to a .190 average, has an ERA of 1.84 and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.7-to-1.
Otto set numerous single-season records, including wins, strikeouts, shutouts, and complete games. She is a four-time Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week and a two-time National Pitcher of the Week. She is also a top-25 finalist for NFCA National Player of the Year and is now eligible for D2CCA National Pitcher of the Year and D2CCA All-America status.
Schaefer – a freshman from Frisco (Independence) – had an impressive debut season for the Lions, earning First Team All-LSC honors as well as the gold glove at third base. She is hitting .339 on the season with nine home runs, 38 runs scored, and 28 RBIs, while slugging .687. Also a force on defense, Schaefer has a .969 fielding percentage with 36 putouts and 58 assists and has helped turn four double plays.
Otto, Schaefer and the No. 7 Lions are the second seed in the NCAA South Central Region and will host a four-team double elimination tournament, which begins Thursday. They host third-seed Tarleton, sixth-seed Cameron, and seventh-seed Dixie State. The Lions will open up tournament play on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Dixie State. All tournament games will be played at the John Cain Family Softball Field.
Tickets to the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament can be purchased at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House or by purchase at the gates of the field.
D2CCA 2019 ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL REGION
Special Awards
Pitcher of the Year: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce
Player of the Year: AnnMarie Torres, Colorado Mesa
1st Team
Pitcher: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce
Pitcher: Andrea Morales, Rogers State
Pitcher: Jordan Withrow, Tarleton
Catcher: Danelle Day, Rogers State
1st Base: AnnMarie Torres, Colorado Mesa
2nd Base: Haleigh Hoefs, Chadron State
Shortstop: Brenna Busby, Cameron
3rd Base: Stephanie Day, Colorado Christian
Outfield: Georgia Capell, Tarleton
Outfield: Courtney Barnhill, Angelo State
Outfield: Tanna Huie, Tarleton
Utility: Kaila Jacobi, Colorado Mesa
Utility/Pitcher: Shayne Starkey, West Texas A&M
Designated Player: Alexa Samuels, Colorado Mesa
2nd Team
Pitcher: Breanna Smith, Texas A&M-Kingsville
Pitcher: Saidi Castillo, Texas A&M-Kingsville
Pitcher: Kimbri Herring, Colorado Mesa
Catcher: Jessica Gonzalez, Dixie State
1st Base: Kylee Moore, West Texas A&M
2nd Base: Khmari Edwards, Cameron
Shortstop: Kellie Mrofcza, Colorado Mesa
3rd Base: Madison Schaefer, Texas A&M-Commerce
Outfield: Ruby Salzman, West Texas A&M
Outfield: Brooke Doumer, Colorado Mesa
Outfield: Kendall Yasui, Colorado Christian
Utility: Alivia Villarreal, Lubbock Christian
Utility/Pitcher: Darby McGhee, MSU Denver
Designated Player: Kayla Eichler, Oklahoma Christian
Lightning halts Lion surge, as A&M-Commerce moves up to eighth at West Regional.
AMARILLO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team moved up two spots on the team leaderboard before lightning halted play in the latter stages of the second round of the NCAA Division II West Regional tournament at Amarillo Country Club on Tuesday.
The Lion contingent completed 12 to 15 holes of action before the second extended lightning delay of the day ended play. Players who did not complete rounds Tuesday will resume play at 9:00 am, then start their third round of action shortly after that. The top four teams and individuals not on those teams at the end of work Wednesday will qualify for the NCAA Division II National Championships tournament.
“I’m very happy with how the team played today. We were much more comfortable and relaxed, and it showed, and all of the players played better today,” said Lion head golf coach Matt Ward. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to finish today as we were playing well enough to gain a couple of spots on the leaderboard. I hope it continues tomorrow as they finish round two and play round three Wednesday. I’m looking forward to seeing if they can continue the climb, and I’m confident that they can.”
Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) leads the Lions in 23rd place at +11 and is 3-over through 12 holes of action Tuesday, with a birdie on the fourth hole. Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) was also 3-over through 12 holes and is in 27th place at +12, with a birdie on the third hole of the day.
Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) and Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Reagan) are tied for 37th at +25 and were 4-over for the day, and Lauren Bentley (League City – Clear Creek) is in 60th at +22.
|Rank
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|To Par
|1.
|Oklahoma Christian
|301
|+9
|+26
|Dallas Baptist
|303
|+7
|+26
|3.
|West Texas A&M
|305
|+8
|+29
|4.
|Cal State San Marcos
|310
|+11
|+37
|5.
|Academy of Art
|305
|+17
|+38
|Simon Fraser
|309
|+13
|+38
|7.
|St. Mary’s
|316
|+15
|+47
|8.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|323
|+14
|+53
|9.
|Sonoma State
|317
|+21
|+54
|10.
|St. Edward’s
|320
|+24
|+60
|11.
|Cal State Monterey Bay
|327
|+22
|+65
|11.
|Colorado State-Pueblo
|326
|+27
|+69
|A&M-Commerce
|Sarah Wongsinth
|+11
|t-23rd
|Sophie-Charlott Hempel
|+12
|t-27th
|Paige-Lee Garris
|+15
|t-44th
|Makena Thomas
|+15
|t-44th
|Lauren Bentley
|+22
|60th
Josh Manck
Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce
Committed to a “Best In Class” student-athlete experience.
Office: 903.886.5131 | Mobile: 817.487.5136 |
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3011 | Commerce, TX 75429
Physical Address: 2600 Neal Street | Commerce, TX 75429
Connect with us on our Lions’ Den Social Stream.
Marcus Jensen
Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce
Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529
Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com
Committed to a “Best in Class” student-athlete experience.