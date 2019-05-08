TAMUC – Sports

Otto named D2CCA South Central Pitcher of the Year, Schaefer named to Second Tea.

COMMERCE– Texas A&M University-Commerce pitcher Emily Otto has been named the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association South Central Region Pitcher of the Year. Also, Otto was named First Team All-Region, and Madison Schaefer was named Second Team All-Region at third base.

The D2CCA All-Region awards, voted upon by the region’s sports information directors, were released Wednesday.

Otto becomes the first pitcher in program history to be named regional pitcher of the year and is also the first pitcher to earn All-Region status. It is the second year in a row the Lions have had a student-athlete receive a regional player of the year award.

Otto– a sophomore from Richmond (Lamar Consolidated)– became the first pitcher in program history to be named the Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Year. She leads the South Central Region with 26 wins and also leads the region with 11 shutouts. She is holding hitters to a .190 average, has an ERA of 1.84 and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 3.7-to-1.

Otto set numerous single-season records, including wins, strikeouts, shutouts, and complete games. She is a four-time Lone Star Conference Pitcher of the Week and a two-time National Pitcher of the Week. She is also a top-25 finalist for NFCA National Player of the Year and is now eligible for D2CCA National Pitcher of the Year and D2CCA All-America status.

Schaefer – a freshman from Frisco (Independence) ­– had an impressive debut season for the Lions, earning First Team All-LSC honors as well as the gold glove at third base. She is hitting .339 on the season with nine home runs, 38 runs scored, and 28 RBIs, while slugging .687. Also a force on defense, Schaefer has a .969 fielding percentage with 36 putouts and 58 assists and has helped turn four double plays.

Otto, Schaefer and the No. 7 Lions are the second seed in the NCAA South Central Region and will host a four-team double elimination tournament, which begins Thursday. They host third-seed Tarleton, sixth-seed Cameron, and seventh-seed Dixie State. The Lions will open up tournament play on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. against Dixie State. All tournament games will be played at the John Cain Family Softball Field.

Tickets to the NCAA South Central Regional Tournament can be purchased at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office in the Field House or by purchase at the gates of the field.

D2CCA 2019 ALL-SOUTH CENTRAL REGION

Special Awards

Pitcher of the Year: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce

Player of the Year: AnnMarie Torres, Colorado Mesa

1st Team

Pitcher: Emily Otto, Texas A&M-Commerce

Pitcher: Andrea Morales, Rogers State

Pitcher: Jordan Withrow, Tarleton

Catcher: Danelle Day, Rogers State

1st Base: AnnMarie Torres, Colorado Mesa

2nd Base: Haleigh Hoefs, Chadron State

Shortstop: Brenna Busby, Cameron

3rd Base: Stephanie Day, Colorado Christian

Outfield: Georgia Capell, Tarleton

Outfield: Courtney Barnhill, Angelo State

Outfield: Tanna Huie, Tarleton

Utility: Kaila Jacobi, Colorado Mesa

Utility/Pitcher: Shayne Starkey, West Texas A&M

Designated Player: Alexa Samuels, Colorado Mesa

2nd Team

Pitcher: Breanna Smith, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Pitcher: Saidi Castillo, Texas A&M-Kingsville

Pitcher: Kimbri Herring, Colorado Mesa

Catcher: Jessica Gonzalez, Dixie State

1st Base: Kylee Moore, West Texas A&M

2nd Base: Khmari Edwards, Cameron

Shortstop: Kellie Mrofcza, Colorado Mesa

3rd Base: Madison Schaefer, Texas A&M-Commerce

Outfield: Ruby Salzman, West Texas A&M

Outfield: Brooke Doumer, Colorado Mesa

Outfield: Kendall Yasui, Colorado Christian

Utility: Alivia Villarreal, Lubbock Christian

Utility/Pitcher: Darby McGhee, MSU Denver

Designated Player: Kayla Eichler, Oklahoma Christian

Lightning halts Lion surge, as A&M-Commerce moves up to eighth at West Regional.

AMARILLO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team moved up two spots on the team leaderboard before lightning halted play in the latter stages of the second round of the NCAA Division II West Regional tournament at Amarillo Country Club on Tuesday.

The Lion contingent completed 12 to 15 holes of action before the second extended lightning delay of the day ended play. Players who did not complete rounds Tuesday will resume play at 9:00 am, then start their third round of action shortly after that. The top four teams and individuals not on those teams at the end of work Wednesday will qualify for the NCAA Division II National Championships tournament.

“I’m very happy with how the team played today. We were much more comfortable and relaxed, and it showed, and all of the players played better today,” said Lion head golf coach Matt Ward. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get to finish today as we were playing well enough to gain a couple of spots on the leaderboard. I hope it continues tomorrow as they finish round two and play round three Wednesday. I’m looking forward to seeing if they can continue the climb, and I’m confident that they can.”

Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) leads the Lions in 23rd place at +11 and is 3-over through 12 holes of action Tuesday, with a birdie on the fourth hole. Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) was also 3-over through 12 holes and is in 27th place at +12, with a birdie on the third hole of the day.

Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) and Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Reagan) are tied for 37th at +25 and were 4-over for the day, and Lauren Bentley (League City – Clear Creek) is in 60th at +22.

Rank Team 1st 2nd To Par 1. Oklahoma Christian 301 +9 +26 Dallas Baptist 303 +7 +26 3. West Texas A&M 305 +8 +29 4. Cal State San Marcos 310 +11 +37 5. Academy of Art 305 +17 +38 Simon Fraser 309 +13 +38 7. St. Mary’s 316 +15 +47 8. A&M-COMMERCE 323 +14 +53 9. Sonoma State 317 +21 +54 10. St. Edward’s 320 +24 +60 11. Cal State Monterey Bay 327 +22 +65 11. Colorado State-Pueblo 326 +27 +69

A&M-Commerce Sarah Wongsinth +11 t-23rd Sophie-Charlott Hempel +12 t-27th Paige-Lee Garris +15 t-44th Makena Thomas +15 t-44th Lauren Bentley +22 60th

