TAMUC – Sports

Svaerd, Coby, and Clark pace Lions to top 15 finishes at NCAA Division II Championships.

Lion women place 11th for a program record finish.

KINGSVILLE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field programs recorded a trio of top-three finishes in the final day of action at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The Lion women scored 23 team points to finish in 11th place, while the Lion men scored 19 team points to place 14th. The 11th place and the point total is the highest-ever for the Lion women.

Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) was the national runner-up in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at 59.21 seconds, recording her season’s best.

Eboni Coby (Lancaster) finished in third place in the women’s 100-meter dash at 11.39 seconds for a wind-legal collegiate best, then place third in the women’s 200-meter dash at 23.64 seconds.

In men’s action, Rashard Clark (Los Angeles, Calif.) completed his collegiate career with a third-place finish in the 400-meter dash at 46.64 seconds, and a seventh-place finish in the 200-meter dash at 21.35 seconds.

Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) earned second-team All-American honors in the women’s javelin throw, placing 12th at 44.13 meters (144-9).

Brown’s discus National Championships highlights Friday action for Lions at Outdoor Nationals.

KINGSVILLE – Texas A&M University-Commerce senior Joseph Brown won the Division II discus throw National Championship to lead the efforts for the Lions in the second day of action at the Outdoor Track and Field National Championships on Friday.

Brown (Mansfield) launched a toss of 59.54 meters (195-4) on his final collegiate throw to claim the National Championship after sitting in third place in the standings entering that throw. Along with an eighth-place finish for Josh Boateng (St. George’s, Grenada) of 52.73 meters (173-0), the Lions claimed 11 points and sat in sixth place entering the final day of action.

Brown’s title gives the Lions nine individual Division II national champions outdoors, and 24 total outdoor championships. He is the first discus national champion and the second throwing national champion after Gerald Blansitt’s 1957 NAIA shot put national championship.

Chelsea Cheek (Baytown – Lee) claimed fifth place in the women’s high jump for her first career podium finish. She cleared 1.69 meters (5-6 ½) to earn three team points to put the Lions in 28th place in the team standings entering the final day.

The Lions also qualified runners for the 200-meter dash in both the men’s and women’s competition. Eboni Coby (Lancaster) won her heat at 23.90 seconds and takes the third-fastest qualifying time into the finals, and Rashard Clark (Los Angeles, Calif.) won his heat at 21.28 seconds.

Both genders have four chances to pick up points in the final day of action Saturday. Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) starts the day with the women’s javelin throw, followed by Boateng in the men’s shot put. The 4×100 meter relay and Clark’s 200 meter and 400-meter efforts will look to push the Lion men towards the top echelon of the team standings once again. Susa, Coby in the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash, and Minna Svaerd (Karlstad, Sweden) in the 400-meter hurdles will drive the Lion women’s efforts for the top finish in program history.

REMAINING SCHEDULE

SATURDAY, MAY 25

11:30 a.m. – Women’s Javelin Throw (Finals)

5:05 p.m. – Men’s Shot Put (Finals)

5:20 p.m. – Men’s 4×100 Meter Relay (Finals)

6:25 p.m. – Men’s 400 Meter Dash (Finals)

6:35 p.m. – Women’s 100 Meter Dash (Finals)

7:20 p.m. – Women’s 400 Meter Hurdles (Finals)

7:45 p.m. – Women’s 200 Meter Dash (Finals)

7:55 p.m. – Men’s 200 Meter Dash (Finals)

Josh Manck

Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Committed to a “Best In Class” student-athlete experience.

Office: 903.886.5131 | Mobile: 817.487.5136 |

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3011 | Commerce, TX 75429

Physical Address: 2600 Neal Street | Commerce, TX 75429

Connect with us on our Lions’ Den Social Stream.