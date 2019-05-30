TAMUC – Sports

Celeste Vela to represent Mexican National Team at NORCECA Challenge Cup.

CHÂTEAUGUAY, Quebec, Canada – Texas A&M University-Commerce rising sophomore Celeste Vela has been selected to represent the Mexico national team at this weekend’s NORCECA Challenge Cup near Montréal.

The 2018 Lone Star Conference Freshman of the Year has previously represented her country at the under-18 level and will make her first appearance at the senior national level. Mexico will play Puerto Rico on Friday evening and host country Canada on Saturday evening. The winner of the three-team round-robin tournament will advance to qualifying stages for the FIVB Volleyball Nations League.

“We’re very excited for Celeste to be able to represent Mexico,” said A&M-Commerce head volleyball coach Craig Case. “She’s a Best In Class person, student-athlete and teammate. We’re proud of her, and we know she’ll do great. It’s an honor to have her represent our program on the international stage.”

Vela had an outstanding freshman season for the Lions in 2018 with nine triple-doubles, which was the fourth most in all of Division II and the most by any freshman, averaging 9.3 kills, 17.9 assists and 8.5 digs per match during the season. She had 22 double-doubles on the year, finishing the season with 333 kills, a .210 hitting percentage, 643 assists, and 307 digs.

