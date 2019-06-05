TAMUC- Sports

Lions rank No. 16 in 2019 NFCA postseason rankings.·

LOUISVILLE, Ky.– The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team is ranked No. 16 in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association postseason rankings, released Wednesday. The Lions were nationally ranked in every poll during the 2019 season.

The Lions had another high season during the 2019 year. They won 40 games for the second consecutive season, finishing in second place in the Lone Star Conference and second place in the South Central Regional rankings, both program bests. The team advanced to the LSC Championship game for the first time in program history and hosted the NCAA Regional Tournament for the first time in program history.

A&M-Commerce had one of the top defenses in the nation, leading all of Division II in fielding percentage. Nationally, the team also finished in the top-15 in home runs per game, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, scoring, and shutouts. The pitching staff set single-season records for lowest ERA, lowest opponent batting average, fewest walks allowed, most strikeouts, and most shutouts.

The team also had several individuals earn accolades. Emily Otto became the first pitcher in program history to receive an All-America award, being named Third Team All-American by the D2CCA. She was also named D2CCA South Central Region Pitcher of the Year and the LSC Pitcher of the Year. She and Madison Schaefer were named to both the D2CCA and NFCA All-Region teams. A total of nine Lions were called to the LSC All-Conference teams, and four players received Gold Glove awards.

2019 NFCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll – June 5 (Final)

Rank School Totals 2019 Final Record Previous Poll 1 Augustana (16) 400 61-10 15 2 Texas A&M Kingsville 384 52-10 3 3 Grand Valley State 361 51-10 7 4 Young Harris 351 44-20 NR 5 West Florida 340 54-11 2 6 West Chester 311 40-22 RV 7 UC San Diego 308 37-17 14 8 LIU Post 297 51-13 23 9 Central Oklahoma 272 48-8 1 10 Florida Tech 243 42-12 4 11 Cameron 216 37-18 RV 12 Concordia Irvine 210 47-8 9 13 Lincoln Memorial 208 38-15 RV 14 Indianapolis 196 49-17 13 15 Winona State 176 53-9 6 16 A&M-COMMERCE 147 40-14 8 17 Saint Anselm 144 41-10 20 18 North Georgia 129 45-13 5 19 Shepherd 114 42-18 NR 20 Arkansas Tech 98 47-15 12 21 Chico State 80 31-17 22 22 Tarleton 77 40-15 19 23 Tampa 46 34-13 RV 24 Southern Arkansas 36 46-13 18 25 Southern Indiana 26 35-21 RV

Marcus Jensen

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529

Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com

Committed to a “Best in Class” student-athlete experience.