TAMUC – Sports

Rawlings and Austin added to Lion men’s basketball staff.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce head men’s basketball coach Jaret von Rosenberg has announced the addition of Ted Rawlings and Jovan Austin as assistant coaches to the Lion staff.

Rawlings and Austin join third-year assistant coach Coleman Furst on the staff as the Lions prepare for 2019-2020, which will be the third under von Rosenberg’s leadership.

“These two guys complete a well-balanced staff both regionally and within their skill sets,” von Rosenberg stated. “As we look for in our players, they are both winners and have achieved great things in their careers to date. I couldn’t be more excited for what they are going to bring to our university, program, and myself as coaches.”

Rawlings had previously served as the director of basketball operations at George Mason since June 2016. In his time at Mason, Rawlings was responsible for planning all aspects of team travel as well as assisting in the daily logistics of practice, facility scheduling, film exchange, and camp sessions. He was part of a staff that guided the Patriots to their highest-ever Atlantic 10 Conference finish, their first 20-win season in four years, their first A-10 Tournament win, and a ranking as one of the 20 most-improved teams in the nation.

Rawlings arrived in Fairfax after spending two seasons in the same role at Brown University. Before his arrival at Brown, Rawlings served as a men’s basketball assistant coach for two seasons at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia under head coach David Pauley, where he coached Division II National Player of the Year Garret Kerr.

Rawlings also served as recruiting coordinator and director of player development at the University of the Sciences, evaluating prospects while building relationships with potential student-athletes and high school programs. Rawlings started his coaching career serving as an assistant coach and recruiting assistant with Haverford College’s men’s basketball team during the 2011-12 season.

“Ted has a background of coaching at the highest level, and he’s excelled in every role he’s had in college basketball. He’s one of the best in the nation. and his vast experience makes him perfect here,” Von Rosenberg said.

Austin was previously a graduate assistant at New Mexico State from 2017-19. His first season in Las Cruces saw the Aggies claim both the regular-season and conference tournament championship while earning an NCAA Tournament berth. His second year with the Aggies saw similar success as the team won both the regular-season and tournament titles and made its second-straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

Austin completed his collegiate playing career at A&M-Commerce in 2017 under head coach Sam Walker, averaging 9.0 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.6 steals to help lead the Lions to the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Before Commerce, Austin played at Bowling Green for head coach Chris Jans, who he would work for at New Mexico State. He also played at Angelo State and was an all-conference selection at Paris Junior College. The Grand Prairie native was a district offensive MVP at South Grand Prairie HS.

“Jovan has extensive success and familiarity with the Lone Star Conference, and his ties throughout the region and especially the Metroplex will give us an edge in recruiting. He’s phenomenal at connecting with the players and getting the most out of each individual player,” Von Rosenberg said.

“I am extremely fortunate to be able to assemble a selfless staff who puts winning and graduating student-athletes over everything else. I’m looking forward to the upcoming summer and the 2019-20 season with this staff in place and the success we can have.”