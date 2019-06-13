TAMUC – Sports

A&M-Commerce places 22nd in Learfield Cup standings, matching highest finish in school history.·

CLEVELAND, Ohio– Texas A&M University-Commerce has placed 22nd in the 2018-19 NCAA Division II Learfield Director’s Cup standings, as announced by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics on Wednesday.

“What a wonderful way to cap our historic year of competitive success,” said A&M-Commerce Director of Athletics Tim McMurray. “Our 11 NCAA postseason appearances are a testament to the hard work of our 448 talented student-athletes, the coaches who lead and mentor them, and our tremendous campus and alumni community who support our Best in Class mission. It is most convicting that our best days are still ahead for Lion Athletics, and we take that very seriously.”

The ranking matches the highest finish ever by A&M-Commerce in the Learfield Cup standings, which was established in 2017-18. Only six years ago, the Lions did not appear in the Director’s Cup standings and have now finished in the top 25 for two straight years after previously finishing outside the top 50 in every ranking.

A&M-Commerce’s 482.00 points are the highest point total in school history. The Lions received points for their accomplishments in volleyball, football, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, women’s indoor and outdoor track & field, men’s indoor and outdoor track & field, women’s golf, and softball.

“During my first year at A&M-Commerce, I have been repeatedly impressed by the quality of our student-athletes as leaders in the classroom, on the courts and fields, and in our campus and regional communities,” said University President Dr. Mark Rudin. “What is equally impressive is the slate of head coaches and their respective staffs that have guided this record success. It is always a great day to be a Lion!”

The Learfield Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) and USA Today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships. A maximum of 100 points per sport is issued for a school winning a national championship. The Lions recorded points in an astounding 10 of the 14 games offered at A&M-Commerce. The Learfield Directors’ Cup includes all sports across the NCAA’s spectrum of sport offerings, with each school allowed to count a maximum of 15 different sports.

2018-19 NCAA Division II Learfield Director’s Cup standings