TAMUC – Sports

A&M-Commerce and Under Armour announce 10-year partnership extension.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce and Under Armour today announced a 10-year campus-wide partnership extension which designates Under Armour as the official outfitter of the Lions’ varsity intercollegiate athletic programs through 2029.

As part of the updated agreement, the Baltimore-based global leader in performance footwear, apparel, and equipment will provide the Lions’ 14 varsity sports with on-field and off-field training gear, in addition to outfitting the coaching and athletics department staff.

“When you are locking arms with any partner for an extended time, it requires lockstep collaboration, a shared championship vision, and a commitment to putting our student-athletes and coaches in a position to elevate our current success,” said A&M-Commerce director of athletics Tim McMurray. “With this extension, Under Armour and Texas A&M University-Commerce have successfully done that. We appreciate both Under Armour and Athletic Supply’s innovative approach to brand alignment and showcasing our student-athletes on and off the playing surfaces.”

A&M-Commerce and Under Armour began their partnership in 2016 with a campus-wide agreement which was the first of its kind in Division II. Since the initiation, both A&M-Commerce and Under Armour have benefitted as each brand has grown in prominence.

The updated agreement expands on the existing framework, giving the University and the athletics department increased branding opportunities, integration of joint story-telling efforts, marketing campaigns, social media initiatives, in-store campus promotions, and grassroots activation opportunities.

Additionally, Under Armour will sponsor the Lion Student-Athlete of the Week and Lion Student-Athlete of the Month programs when the 2019-20 academic year begins.