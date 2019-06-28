TAMUC – Sports

Jaslyn Wacker and Princess Davis nominated for 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.·

INDIANAPOLIS– Texas A&M University-Commerce student-athletes Jaslyn Wacker and Princess Davis have been nominated for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year award, as announced by the NCAA on Wednesday.

Established in 1991, the NCAA Woman of the Year award recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service, and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. The NCAA encourages member schools to honor their top graduating female student-athletes each year by submitting their names for consideration for the Woman of the Year award.

“Both Jaslyn and Princess are excellent candidates for this award, and it is an honor to nominate them,” said A&M-Commerce Deputy Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success and Senior Woman Administrator Judy Sackfield. “They both exemplify our Best In Class mission and are outstanding ambassadors for their sport and for our athletic program. Both have distinguished themselves in their academic work, their athletic achievement, and their leadership and commitment to service.”

Wacker– from Austin (Vista Ridge)– finished her Lion Volleyball career as a record holder both on and off the court. After becoming the program’s first Academic All-American during the 2017 season, she repeated that feat in the 2018 season, becoming the first female athlete in A&M-Commerce history to earn multiple Academic All-America awards. On the court, Wacker helped lead the Lions to its first conference tournament championship in 31 years. The team would go on to qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the second consecutive year and advance to the Regional Championship game. Wacker ranks first all-time in sets played and the second in matches played and was a four-time All-Conference honoree. She graduated in May from the honor’s college with her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Accounting.

Davis– from Shreveport, La.– broke multiple records during her senior season, leading the Lion Women’s Basketball team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 12 years. Davis became the all-time minute’s leader and all-time leader in games played in Lion Basketball history. She finishes a career that garnered an All-America nod, three All-Conference awards, and an All-Defensive team award. As a senior, she was named Second Team All-Conference and ranked second in the Lone Star Conference in assists. She graduated in May with her Master of Education degree in Counseling.

The nominees for NCAA Woman of the Year competed in 23 different sports across all three NCAA divisions, including 262 from Division I, 131 from Division II and 192 from Division III.

Next, conferences will select up to two nominees each from the pool of school nominees. Then, the Woman of the Year selection committee, made up of representatives from the NCAA membership, will choose the Top 30 honorees — 10 from each division.

The selection committee will determine the top three honorees from each division from the Top 30 and announce the nine finalists in September. From those nine finalists, the NCAA Committee on Women’s Athletics then will choose the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year.

The Top 30 honorees will be celebrated and the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year will be named at the annual award ceremony Oct. 20 in Indianapolis.

