TAMUC – Sports

Burton named Austin College Alumni Coach of the Year.

SHERMAN – Texas A&M University-Commerce head women’s basketball coach Jason Burton received Austin College’s Kedric Couch Alumni Coach of the Year, as announced Friday.

Burton is a 2007 graduate of Austin College and will receive his award at the school’s annual Legends Weekend on Saturday, August 3.

Burton recently completed his fifth season as the Lions head women’s basketball coach, leading A&M-Commerce to its first appearance in the NCAA Regional Tournament since the 2006-07 season, and just its second-ever appearance. The team won 20 games for the second time in three seasons, and for only the third time in program history with a record of 20-11, including a 14-6 record in conference, tying the most conference wins in a single season in program history. The Lions finished at or above .500 for the fifth consecutive year, setting a program record for consecutive winning seasons.

Burton’s 88 wins and .599 winning percentage are both program highs for a women’s basketball coach during their first five seasons at A&M-Commerce. He has the third-most wins by a coach in program history and has the highest winning percentage of any coach in program history. Also, he now holds the coaching record for most Lone Star Conference wins in program history.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by my alma mater and to be a part of this special group of coaches. It is a true testament to the hard work our players and staff have put in since I’ve been here at A&M-Commerce, and this year we were able to take the next step and get back to the NCAA Tournament,” Burton said. “I was blessed to get my start at Austin College, and both play and coach with great people. I got introduced to coaching by two great coaches in Chris Oestreich and Sam Walker, and I can’t thank those guys enough.

“Our success at A&M-Commerce has been possible because I’ve continued to be surrounded by an elite staff, a Best in Class administration, and I get to coach the best players in the world. I appreciate and thank David Norman and the administration at Austin College for this honor. I can’t wait to keep building on what we have here.”