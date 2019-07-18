TAMUC – Sports

Lion Athletics expands partnership with PepsiCo.

The partnership includes presenting sponsorship of Student-Athlete Nutrition Center and Aquafina, Muscle Milk, and Gatorade products

COMMERCE – In conjunction with Texas A&M University-Commerce extending their campus-wide agreement with PepsiCo, Lion Athletics is pleased to announce an expanded partnership with PepsiCo, including its Gatorade, Muscle Milk, and Aquafina products, to provide a best-in-class nutritional and student-athlete wellness environment.

A cornerstone element of this innovative partnership is PepsiCo’s presenting sponsorship for the Student-Athlete Nutrition Center, located adjacent to the Student-Athlete Performance Center in Whitley Gym. This space provides replenishment, rehydration, and nutritional supplements for student-athletes in a responsive manner at the conclusion of their workouts.

“Our growing partnership with PepsiCo over the last year has been a point of difference for us,” said Director of Athletics Tim McMurray. “With this expanded agreement, we will now deliver a true Best In Class experience for all Lion student-athletes. We appreciate our partners at PepsiCo who recognize the importance of student-athlete wellness. Their investment in our most precious resource will allow us to expand our array of student-athlete services and education.”

Aquafina, Muscle Milk, and Gatorade products will be available to student-athletes as part of this dynamic collaboration. PepsiCo’s additional investment in Lion Athletics also will allow for the addition of an experienced sports nutritionist on a part-time basis, beginning this August. The position will work directly with Senior Director of Sports Performance Joe Caldwell, Director of Sports Performance Lance Farmer, and all Lion head coaches. This key position will assist in developing programs and meal plans to educate student-athletes on best practices for nutrition, conditioning, and overall wellness activities.

“We’re thrilled to support A&M-Commerce Lion student-athletes and have the opportunity to offer our diverse product offerings,” said Mike McGraw, Director of Foodservice Sales, PepsiCo Central South. “This is one small way we can help the communities where we operate to thrive.”