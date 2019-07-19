TAMUC – Sports

Lion Women’s Golf wins LSC Academic Championship with record GPA.

Lions post league’s highest team GPA since the award began in 2013-14.

RICHARDSON – The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team was recognized as the Academic Champion of the Lone Star Conference for 2018-19, as announced Thursday.

The Lion women’s golf team posted a grade point average of 3.809 to win the academic conference championship. This was the top grade point average posted by any team in the LSC this season and the highest team GPA in any season in the LSC since the award was created. The previous top team GPA was Tarleton women’s golf’s 3.703 in 2017-18.

The academic conference championship is the Lions’ ninth since the award was initiated in 2013-14. Women’s golf has won the academic conference championship four times.

“The women’s team had a fantastic competitive season for 2018-19, and this is the icing on the cake to a record-breaking year,” said interim head coach Lauren Mason. “I am so proud to be able to coach such a well-rounded group of student-athletes. We will reach for the sky next year, as these student-athletes are capable of achieving anything they set their mind to.”

“Our women’s golf team committed themselves to having an excellent year and winning the LSC academic championship proves they met their goal,” said deputy director of athletics and senior woman administrator Judy Sackfield. “Their work in the Thrower Center and success in the classroom is truly Best In Class. To achieve the highest team grade point average in LSC history is an amazing accomplishment, and I commend these women for their work in the classroom and on the course this year.”

A&M-Commerce Academic LSC Champions

2013-14 Women’s Golf 2014-15 Women’s Golf 2014-15 Softball 2015-16 Women’s Golf 2015-16 Softball 2016-17 Men’s Basketball 2017-18 Soccer 2017-18 Volleyball 2018-19 Women’s Golf

Srdan Budimir named to NABC Honors Court.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce senior Srdan Budimir has been named to the 2018-19 Honors Court by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, as announced this week.

Budimir (Karadjordjevo, Serbia) is an electrical engineering major who completed his basketball eligibility this season. He is the president of Responsible Lions and has been named to the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll four times, Best In Class honor roll twice, Athletics Director’s List twice, President’s List twice, and Dean’s List once. He was a Lone Star Conference All-Academic selection in 2019 and shot 38.4 percent from three-point range in his two seasons in the blue and gold.

“Srdan had a great career here as a student-athlete who is a fantastic student and basketball player,” said head basketball coach Jaret von Rosenberg. “On top of being a part of 46 wins and two NCAA Tournament teams in his two seasons, this award demonstrates why he is truly a Best in the Class ambassador of our men’s basketball program, Lion Athletics, and our tremendous University.”

The NABC Honors Court honors those men’s collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season. The NABC Honors Court recognizes the talents and gifts that these men possess off the court and the hard work they exhibit in the classroom.

To be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows:

Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.

Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher after the 2018-19 academic year.

Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.

Member of a NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with a NABC member coach.

