TAMUC – Sports

Blake Hartford named Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar.

NORMAN, Okla. – Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golfer Blake Hartford has been named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar by the Golf Coaches Association of America, as announced Wednesday.

Hartford (Klein – Collins) is a two-time All-Lone Star Conference honoree, earning first-team honors in 2018 and second-team honors in 2019, while also being named LSC All-Academic in 2019. He has won four LSC Golfer of the Week honors and was the 2018 LSC Individual Champion.

As a junior in 2019, Hartford averaged 73.88 strokes per round and was champion of the UAFS Hardscrabble Invitational. He had two top-five finishes and four top 10 finishes with seven rounds under par, helping the Lions to a pair of tournament wins.

In addition to his strong on-course credentials, Hartford met rigorous academic requirements for this award, while majoring in mathematics. He has been named to the President’s List three times, Dean’s List once, Best In Class honor roll three times, Lion Honor Roll once, and LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll four times.

To be eligible for Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a junior or senior academically. They must compete in at least three full years at the collegiate level, participate in 50-percent of his team’s competitive rounds, have a stroke-average under 78.0 in Division II, and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2. A recipient must also be of high moral character and be in good standing at his college or university. He is one of 112 honorees in Division II.