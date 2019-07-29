TAMUC – Sports

Lions predicted to finish third in 2019 LSC Preseason Football Poll.

McKinney – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is predicted to finished third in the Lone Star Conference in 2019, as announced at the LSC’s Annual Football Media Day on Monday.

The Lions went 10-3 and were regional semifinalists in 2018, marking their fourth straight NCAA playoff run and sixth consecutive postseason appearance.

The 2019 A&M-Commerce squad will be in its first season under head coach David Bailiff, who is entering his 15th season as a collegiate head coach. Bailiff along with all-star candidates Amon Simon (Humble – Atascocita) and Dominique Ramsey (Converse – Judson) represented the Lions at Media Day festivities at McKinney ISD’s Stadium and Community Center.

A&M-Commerce earned 169 points with one first-place vote in voting conducted by the league’s head coaches, media, and sports information directors. Tarleton is predicted to finish first and Midwestern State second. Behind the Lions is Eastern New Mexico in fourth, Angelo State in fifth, West Texas A&M in the sixth, Texas A&M-Kingsville in seventh, UT Permian Basin in the eighth, and Western New Mexico in ninth.

Season tickets are available for the Lions’ five-game home schedule. It kicks off Saturday, September 7, when the Lions host Selección Nuevo León for a 6:00 pm start on Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium. Tickets are available online at WeAreLionsTix.com or by calling Lion Sales and Service at (903) 468-8756.

All chairback season ticket holders are encouraged to consider philanthropic support of our 424 talented student-athletes with a gift to the Lion Champions Fund. For information on the LCF, please contact Taylor Phelps at (903) 886-5554.

2019 Lone Star Conference Preseason Football Poll

Pl Team 1st TOTAL 1 Tarleton 19 217 2 Midwestern State 2 185 3 A&M-COMMERCE 1 169 4 Eastern New Mexico 130 5 Angelo State 2 122 6 West Texas A&M 119 7 Texas A&M-Kingsville 88 8 UT Permian Basin 1 67 9 Western New Mexico 28

