TAMUC – Sports

A&M-Commerce wins Lone Star Conference SAAC Cup for the third straight year.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce Student-Athlete Advisory Council was named the winner of the 2018-19 Lone Star Conference SAAC Cup on Sunday at the LSC SAAC Retreat. A&M-Commerce hosted this year’s SAAC Retreat for the first official LSC student-athlete event as a 19-institution conference.

The win is the Lions’ third consecutive SAAC Cup, and the fourth in the last five academic years. The SAAC Cup is awarded annually to the school with the most points based on LSC Community Service Month Participation, Make-A-Wish Participation, Conference SAAC Meeting Attendance, Campus SAAC Meetings, SAAC Legislative Grids, another charitable fundraising, and other community service projects.

“This is a very special achievement for all of our Lion student-athletes,” said Alex Shillow, A&M-Commerce SAAC President and NCAA Division II National SAAC Chair. “Winning the SAAC Cup in the last three years shows how we constantly pursue excellence at A&M-Commerce. The award is great, but the true meaning is the moments when we get to do Make-A-Wish reveals field days, education days, and the numerous other activities where we interact with our community. Our passion is the investment we have in our community and for our student-athletes around us. We truly make a difference, and I’m so proud of this group of dedicated leaders. This just highlights all those moments that we have and get to share with the world.”

“I am overjoyed with the hard work and dedication the Student-Athlete Advisory Council had throughout the 2018-19 school year,” said A&M-Commerce SAAC co-advisor Victoria Kisluk. “They set their goals high every year, and seemingly, they surpass them. To win the SAAC Cup three times in a row and four out of the last five years is truly a testament to their hard work and evolution as a group. The fruits of their Best in Class efforts was evident in the two Make-A-Wish reveals they hosted this year, and winning the Cup was the icing on the cake.”

