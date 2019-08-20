TAMUC – Sports

Lions predicted to finish second in LSC Preseason Poll, Shelley Chapron repeats as preseason Defensive Player of the Year.

RICHARDSON– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team has been predicted to finish second in the annual Lone Star Conference preseason poll. Also, middle blocker Shelley Chapron has been named the preseason Defensive Player of the Year for the second straight season. The survey and superlatives were released by the LSC on Monday.

The Lions are coming off one the best seasons in program history. The team finished the year with a 30-6 record while finishing in second place in the LSC. The group caught fire in the LSC Tournament, winning three straight matches to win the program’s second-ever LSC Tournament Championship. The team earned its second consecutive berth into the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Regional Championship match.

Chapron, a senior from Houston (St. Pius X) had another tremendous season as she earned Honorable Mention All-America honors for the second year in a row. She earned First Team All-Region honors and First Team All-Conference honors as well. During the Lions’ run to the LSC Tournament Championship, Chapron was a vital contributor, earning the Tournament Most Valuable Player award.

In addition to Chapron, the Lions return several starters and key contributors from last season’s squad, including LSC Freshman of the Year Celeste Vela, Second Team All-Chonoree Bina Njikam and Honorable Mention All-LSC libero Savannah Rutledge.

Tarleton is predicted to finish first in the LSC poll, earning 39 first-place votes. The Lions received two first-place votes, finishing with 755 points. Angelo State, University of Arkansas-Fort Smith, and UT Permian Basin also earned first-place votes. The preseason poll included votes from the conference head coaches and sports information directors, as well as a member of the media from each school.

The Lions begin the season on Sept. 6, when they will travel to Arkadelphia, Ark. for a tournament co-hosted by Henderson State and Ouachita Baptist. After eight matches on the road to begin the year, the Lions will host Texas A&M-Kingsville on Sept. 20 in their first home match of the season, as well as the first week of conference play.

The LSC is utilizing a divisional scheduling model. Each team will play one match home and away against each of the other teams within their six-team division, and a single game versus eight other conference teams. Divisional champions will be determined by regular-season games within the division. The postseason tournament winner will be designated the LSC Tournament Champion. They will earn the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Lions’ divisional opponents are UT Tyler, Cameron, Midwestern State, UAFS, and Texas Woman’s.

A&M-Commerce will host 12 home matches during the regular season, including 11 games against LSC opponents. Season tickets for Lion Volleyball home matches can be purchased at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office inside the Field House during business hours.

2019 Lone Star Conference Volleyball Preseason Poll

Rk. School (First Place) Points 1. Tarleton (39) 802 2. A&M-COMMERCE (2) 755 3. Angelo State (2) 717 4. West Texas A&M 628 5. UAFS (1) 586 6. Lubbock Christian 550 7. Texas Woman’s 526 8. Texas A&M-Kingsville 479 9. St. Mary’s 426 10. St. Edward’s 410 11. UT Permian Basin (1) 363 12. Eastern New Mexico 307 13. Dallas Baptist 295 14. UT Tyler 239 15. Western New Mexico 205 16. Midwestern State 201 17. Texas A&M International 105 18. Cameron 101

LSC 2019 Volleyball Preseason Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Adriana Darthuy, Tarleton

Defensive Player of the Year: Shelley Chapron, A&M-Commerce

Setter of the Year: Meghan Parker, Angelo State