TAMUC – Sports

Lion men picked seventh, women predicted to finish 12th in LSC preseason poll.

RICHARDSON– The Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country teams received their preseason rankings in the annual Lone Star Conference preseason polls, as released Thursday. The men’s team was predicted to finish seventh while the women’s team was picked to finish 12th.

The men’s team received 328 points, finishing only four points out of the sixth-place position. The women’s team earned 280 points. The head coach, sports information director, and one media member from each school in the league vote in the poll.

Both teams have a mix of returning runners with an injection of new student-athletes as well. On the women’s side, top finisher Brandi Stalder (Sanger) returns for her senior season, as well as fellow senior Maddie Shubert (Rowlett). Also returning are juniors Shelby White (Eustace) and Mallory Morgan (Katy) and sophomore Taylor Jones (Garland – North Garland).

On the men’s side, Edwin Aparicio (Katy – Cypress Springs) returns for his senior season, as well as juniors Mason Boswell (Katy) and Garvin Chilton (Katy). Also, joining the team are Timon Kemboi (Eldoret, Kenya), who was an All-Region selection in the 800-meters, as well as Jaquavios Diggs (Hewitt – Midway), who competed in the middle distances and AJ Tillman (Rowlett – Sachse), who competed in the distance events. It is their first seasons as cross country student-athletes after spending time with the Lion track & field team.

The Lions begin the 2019 season on their home course, hosting the East Texas Shootout on Sept. 7 at Commerce’s Centennial Park. The women’s 5K will start at 7:45 am, followed by the men’s 8K at 8:15. Following the collegiate races, high school varsity and junior varsity meets will take place. A community 5K race will then be held at 11:00 am.

2019 LSC Men’s Cross Country Preseason Poll

Rank Team (First Place) Total 1 West Texas A&M (32) 600 2 DBU (6) 531 3 Tarleton 522 4 Lubbock Christian 458 5 Cameron 432 6 Western New Mexico 332 7 A&M-COMMERCE 328 8 Oklahoma Christian 313 9 St. Edward’s 260 10 Eastern New Mexico 255 11 UT Permian Basin 253 12 Texas A&M International 233 13 UT Tyler 210 14 Texas A&M-Kingsville 164 15 Angelo State 149 16 UAFS 128

2019 LSC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll

Rank Team (First Place) Total 1 DBU (34) 667 2 Midwestern State (3) 622 3 Tarleton (3) 583 4 Lubbock Christian 579 5 West Texas A&M (1) 510 6 Eastern New Mexico 447 7 Texas A&M International 361 8 Cameron 352 9 St. Edward’s 351 10 Oklahoma Christian 310 11 Angelo State 299 12 A&M-COMMERCE 280 13 Western New Mexico 239 14 UT Tyler 213 15 UT Permian Basin 185 16 UAFS 145 17 Texas A&M-Kingsville 130