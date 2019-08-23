Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice

TAMUC – Sports

5 hours ago

 

Lion men picked seventh, women predicted to finish 12th in LSC preseason poll.

RICHARDSON– The Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country teams received their preseason rankings in the annual Lone Star Conference preseason polls, as released Thursday. The men’s team was predicted to finish seventh while the women’s team was picked to finish 12th.

The men’s team received 328 points, finishing only four points out of the sixth-place position. The women’s team earned 280 points. The head coach, sports information director, and one media member from each school in the league vote in the poll.

Both teams have a mix of returning runners with an injection of new student-athletes as well. On the women’s side, top finisher Brandi Stalder (Sanger) returns for her senior season, as well as fellow senior Maddie Shubert (Rowlett). Also returning are juniors Shelby White (Eustace) and Mallory Morgan (Katy) and sophomore Taylor Jones (Garland – North Garland).

On the men’s side, Edwin Aparicio (Katy – Cypress Springs) returns for his senior season, as well as juniors Mason Boswell (Katy) and Garvin Chilton (Katy). Also, joining the team are Timon Kemboi (Eldoret, Kenya), who was an All-Region selection in the 800-meters, as well as Jaquavios Diggs (Hewitt – Midway), who competed in the middle distances and AJ Tillman (Rowlett – Sachse), who competed in the distance events. It is their first seasons as cross country student-athletes after spending time with the Lion track & field team.

The Lions begin the 2019 season on their home course, hosting the East Texas Shootout on Sept. 7 at Commerce’s Centennial Park. The women’s 5K will start at 7:45 am, followed by the men’s 8K at 8:15. Following the collegiate races, high school varsity and junior varsity meets will take place. A community 5K race will then be held at 11:00 am.

2019 LSC Men’s Cross Country Preseason Poll

Rank Team (First Place) Total
1 West Texas A&M (32) 600
2 DBU (6) 531
3 Tarleton 522
4 Lubbock Christian 458
5 Cameron 432
6 Western New Mexico 332
7 A&M-COMMERCE 328
8 Oklahoma Christian 313
9 St. Edward’s 260
10 Eastern New Mexico 255
11 UT Permian Basin 253
12 Texas A&M International 233
13 UT Tyler 210
14 Texas A&M-Kingsville 164
15 Angelo State 149
16 UAFS 128

2019 LSC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll

Rank Team (First Place) Total
1 DBU (34) 667
2 Midwestern State (3) 622
3 Tarleton (3) 583
4 Lubbock Christian 579
5 West Texas A&M (1) 510
6 Eastern New Mexico 447
7 Texas A&M International 361
8 Cameron 352
9 St. Edward’s 351
10 Oklahoma Christian 310
11 Angelo State 299
12 A&M-COMMERCE   280
13 Western New Mexico 239
14 UT Tyler 213
15 UT Permian Basin 185
16 UAFS 145
17 Texas A&M-Kingsville 130

 

 

Josh Manck

Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Committed to a “Best in Class” student-athlete experience

Office: 903.886.5131 Mobile: 817.487.5136

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3011 | Commerce, TX 75429

Physical Address: 2600 Neal Street, Commerce, TX 75429

Connect with us on our Lions’ Den Social Stream.

 

Marcus Jensen

Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce

Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529

Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com

Committed to a “Best in Class” experience for all.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     