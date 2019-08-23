TAMUC – Sports

Lion men picked seventh, women predicted to finish 12th in LSC preseason poll.
RICHARDSON– The Texas A&M University-Commerce cross country teams received their preseason rankings in the annual Lone Star Conference preseason polls, as released Thursday. The men’s team was predicted to finish seventh while the women’s team was picked to finish 12th.
The men’s team received 328 points, finishing only four points out of the sixth-place position. The women’s team earned 280 points. The head coach, sports information director, and one media member from each school in the league vote in the poll.
Both teams have a mix of returning runners with an injection of new student-athletes as well. On the women’s side, top finisher Brandi Stalder (Sanger) returns for her senior season, as well as fellow senior Maddie Shubert (Rowlett). Also returning are juniors Shelby White (Eustace) and Mallory Morgan (Katy) and sophomore Taylor Jones (Garland – North Garland).
On the men’s side, Edwin Aparicio (Katy – Cypress Springs) returns for his senior season, as well as juniors Mason Boswell (Katy) and Garvin Chilton (Katy). Also, joining the team are Timon Kemboi (Eldoret, Kenya), who was an All-Region selection in the 800-meters, as well as Jaquavios Diggs (Hewitt – Midway), who competed in the middle distances and AJ Tillman (Rowlett – Sachse), who competed in the distance events. It is their first seasons as cross country student-athletes after spending time with the Lion track & field team.
The Lions begin the 2019 season on their home course, hosting the East Texas Shootout on Sept. 7 at Commerce’s Centennial Park. The women’s 5K will start at 7:45 am, followed by the men’s 8K at 8:15. Following the collegiate races, high school varsity and junior varsity meets will take place. A community 5K race will then be held at 11:00 am.
2019 LSC Men’s Cross Country Preseason Poll
|Rank
|Team (First Place)
|Total
|1
|West Texas A&M (32)
|600
|2
|DBU (6)
|531
|3
|Tarleton
|522
|4
|Lubbock Christian
|458
|5
|Cameron
|432
|6
|Western New Mexico
|332
|7
|A&M-COMMERCE
|328
|8
|Oklahoma Christian
|313
|9
|St. Edward’s
|260
|10
|Eastern New Mexico
|255
|11
|UT Permian Basin
|253
|12
|Texas A&M International
|233
|13
|UT Tyler
|210
|14
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|164
|15
|Angelo State
|149
|16
|UAFS
|128
2019 LSC Women’s Cross Country Preseason Poll
|Rank
|Team (First Place)
|Total
|1
|DBU (34)
|667
|2
|Midwestern State (3)
|622
|3
|Tarleton (3)
|583
|4
|Lubbock Christian
|579
|5
|West Texas A&M (1)
|510
|6
|Eastern New Mexico
|447
|7
|Texas A&M International
|361
|8
|Cameron
|352
|9
|St. Edward’s
|351
|10
|Oklahoma Christian
|310
|11
|Angelo State
|299
|12
|A&M-COMMERCE
|280
|13
|Western New Mexico
|239
|14
|UT Tyler
|213
|15
|UT Permian Basin
|185
|16
|UAFS
|145
|17
|Texas A&M-Kingsville
|130
Josh Manck
Associate Athletics Director for Marketing and Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce
Committed to a “Best in Class” student-athlete experience
Office: 903.886.5131 Mobile: 817.487.5136
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 3011 | Commerce, TX 75429
Physical Address: 2600 Neal Street, Commerce, TX 75429
Connect with us on our Lions’ Den Social Stream.
Marcus Jensen
Director of Athletic Communications | Texas A&M University-Commerce
Office: 903.468.3027 | Mobile: 801.624.8529
Follow us: @Lion_Athletics | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | LionAthletics.com
Committed to a “Best in Class” experience for all.