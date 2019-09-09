TAMUC – Sports

Lions move up to 12th in AFCA Coaches’ Poll.
WACO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team moved up one spot to earn the No. 12 national ranking. It is the first regular-season release of the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the AFCA on Monday.
The Lions rolled to an 83-0 win over Selección Nuevo León in the season opener, giving head coach David Bailiff a victory in his first game as the Lions’ head coach. The Lions were dominant in every phase of the game in their first-ever international contest.
Six A&M-Commerce opponents in 2019 are ranked in the top 25 or receiving votes. Tarleton moved up to No. 5, Colorado State-Pueblo held steady at No. 9, and Midwestern State jumped to 16th. West Texas A&M, Angelo State, and Eastern New Mexico are receiving votes. The Lions are the fourth-highest ranked team in Super Region Four.
A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 54 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. This is A&M-Commerce’s 60th all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.
In the polls recognized by Division II as the top rating system, the Lions have been known as a nationally ranked team 109 times since joining Division II in 1981.
The Lions face Division II opposition for the first time in 2019 this weekend, as they hit the road for a matchup with Western Oregon. Kickoff in Monmouth, Ore., is set for 3:05 p.m. CDT, with radio coverage on the Lion Sports Network.
2019 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll
September 9, 2019
|Rank
|School (1st votes)
|Rec.
|Pts.
|Prev.
|1.
|Valdosta St. (Ga.) (31)
|1-0
|799
|1
|2.
|Ferris St. (Mich.)
|1-0
|732
|2
|3.
|Minnesota St.
|1-0
|718
|3
|4.
|Notre Dame (Ohio)
|1-0
|646
|4
|5.
|Tarleton (Texas)
|1-0
|644
|7
|6.
|Ouachita Baptist (Ark.)
|1-0
|643
|5
|7.
|Northwest Missouri St. (1)
|1-0
|624
|6
|8.
|Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.)
|1-0
|578
|8
|9.
|Colorado St.-Pueblo
|1-0
|545
|9
|10.
|Grand Valley St. (Mich.)
|1-0
|488
|12
|11.
|Slippery Rock (Pa.)
|1-0
|441
|10
|12.
|A&M-COMMERCE
|1-0
|400
|13
|13.
|Minnesota-Duluth
|1-0
|397
|14
|14.
|West Georgia
|1-0
|396
|15
|15.
|Indianapolis (Ind.)
|1-0
|355
|16
|16.
|Midwestern St.
|1-0
|331
|20
|17.
|Colorado School of Mines
|1-0
|313
|17
|18.
|Wingate (N.C.)
|1-0
|208
|21
|19.
|West Chester (Pa.)
|1-0
|189
|22
|20.
|West Alabama
|1-0
|173
|24
|21.
|Central Missouri
|1-0
|105
|NR
|22.
|Harding (Ark.)
|0-1
|95
|18
|23.
|Pittsburg St. (Kan.)
|1-0
|84
|NR
|24.
|Indiana (Pa.)
|1-0
|83
|NR
|25.
|Fort Hays St. (Kan.)
|0-1
|67
|11
Dropped Out: Hillsdale (Mich.) (19), Ashland (Ohio) (23), Fairmont St. (W.Va.) (25)
Others Receiving Votes: Bowie St. (Md.), 56; Virginia Union, 40; Ashland (Ohio), 38; Augustana (S.D.), 30; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 24; California (Pa.), 23; Southern Arkansas, 15; Ohio Dominican, 13; West Texas A&M, 13; Colorado Mesa, 12; Angelo St. (Texas), 10; Florida Tech, 10; Emporia St. (Kan.), 9; Kutztown (Pa.), 9; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 9; Albany St. (Ga.), 5; Chadron St. (Neb.), 5; Winona St. (Minn.), 5; Central Washington, 4; Findlay (Ohio), 4; Michigan Tech, 4; Shepherd (W.Va.), 3; St. Cloud State (Minn.), 2; Eastern New Mexico, 1; Fairmont St. (W.Va.), 1; Kentucky St., 1.
