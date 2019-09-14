TAMUC – Sports

No. 20 Lions knock off West Florida, split the final day of Colorado Premier Challenge.·

DENVER, Colo.– The No. 20 Texas A&M University-Commerce split their two matches at the Colorado Premier Challenge on Saturday. The Lions defeated West Florida 3-1 in the first match before falling in five sets to No. 12 Central Missouri later in the day.

The results bring the Lions to 5-3 on the season, as they finish 2-2 at the Colorado Premier Challenge. The Lions will now get set for their home-opening match, which is also the first game of Lone Star Conference play. The Lions will host Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Field House.

HEAD COACH CRAIG CASE AFTER GAME 1

– On getting some key contributions off the bench: “I thought there were three key people we had, play well today. We started Nicki and Maiya, and they gave us really good energy. Maiya helped us on the defensive side, and Nicki also gave us a spark. And Madison Luther also had a great match. I felt those three were really big difference-makers in the match, and they helped us win.”

– How they got the win: “The biggest difference is we got them out of the system when we were serving and when we were attacking. West Florida is a good attacking team and a good blocking team. But when we got them out of the system, that really got us going. We were aggressive, but we weren’t reckless. If we can continue to find a way to play like that going forward, that will be a good thing for us.”

– On keeping UWF’s runs small: “I thought our setters did a good job of making sure we did not lose too many points in a row. They showed some good urgency, and that was a big difference between what happened yesterday against Regis and what happened today.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (Game 1)

– Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.) led the Lions with 11 kills in the match.

– Shelley Chapron (Houston – St. Pius X) had nine kills, while also recording six blocks and three aces.

– Bina Njikam (Keller) had nine kills and four blocks while Nicki Gonelli (Round Rock – Stony Point) had nine kills and five blocks.

– Madison Luther (Sealy) had seven kills while Maiya Dickie (Huntsville) added five.

– Natalie Sarbeck (Cypress – Cy-Fair) had 21 assists while Shelbi Sheppard (Emory – Rains) had 20 assists and added a pair of aces.

– Savannah Rutledge (The Woodlands – College Park) had 23 digs while Daniela Santos (Caracas, Venezuela) added 11 digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 1)

West Florida took an early lead before the Lions bounced back. Njikam had several kills early, and the Lions scored six points in a row to take a 12-6 lead. After the Argonauts cut the Lion lead to just two, A&M-Commerce again, taking nine of the next 11 points to put the set out of reach. The Lions won the set 25-19.

Multiple errors to begin the second set put the Lions in the hole, as West Florida scored 10 of the first 11 points of the set. The Lions went on a small rally to cut into the Argo lead but could not completely cut into the deficit, falling 25-15 in the set.

The teams traded small rallies as it was an evenly matched beginning to the third set. With the match tied at 8-all, Luther and Gonelli combined for a pair of kills to give the Lions a 13-9 lead. After UWF tied the set again, it was Njikam who had the hot hand, notching multiple kills to give A&M-Commerce back the lead. This time, the Lions were able to sustain the momentum, taking the set 25-21.

It was another even start in the fourth set, as the teams traded mini runs. The Lions then went on a run, with a pair of kills from Luther to take a 10-6 lead. The Argos fought back to cut the Lion lead to one point before the Lions again went on a run. The Lions scored nine of the final 12 points to take the set 25-17.

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (Game 2)

– Shelley Chapron and Sydney Andersen both had 13 kills in the match. Bina Njikam added eight kills.

– Daniela Santos had six aces in the match while Natalie Sarbeck had three aces to go with her team-high 29 assists.

– Savannah Rutledge, Riley Davidson (Commerce) and Santos all had double-digit digs in the match.

– The Lions were held to a .107 hitting percentage while UCM hit .197.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 2)

It was an even start both squads, as midway through the set, the Lions held a 13-12 lead. The Lions then started a run, taking five points in a row to cement their lead. A pair of aces from Sarbeck helped the Lions finish the set, winning 25-17.

The teams traded the first 10 points of the second set before UCM began to go on a run, taking six of the next eight points. The Lions battled back to tie the set at 23 before the Jennies took the final two points to win 25-23.

The Lions got off to a hot start in the third set, taking six of the first nine points. UCM battled back and went on an 8-0 run to take command of the set. The Lions could not cut into the lead, falling 25-19.

The teams traded rallies early in the fourth set before the Lions went on a 7-2 run to lead 15-10 in the set. The Lions then finished the set on a 7-1 run to win the set 25-15.

The Jennies quickly took control of the final set, jumping ahead 9-3 early. The Lions fought back to get within three points but could not get back in, falling 15-9.

No. 20 Lions come back to upset defending national champs and No. 1 Tampa, split the first day at Colorado Premier Challenge.

DENVER, Colo.– The No. 20 Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team split its two matches in the first day of the Colorado Premier Challenge on Friday. The Lions began the day by defeating No. 1 Tampa in five sets, coming back from down 2-0. The Lions would play a second match just two hours later, falling in straight sets to host Regis.

The results bring the Lions to 4-2 on the season. A&M-Commerce now awaits its bracket to determine the team’s two opponent for Saturday. The complete schedule for the Colorado Premier Challenge will be announced shortly. The Lions’ opponents will be announced on the Lion Volleyball Twitter page (@Lion_Volleyball).

HEAD COACH CRAIG CASE AFTER GAME 1

– On the team regaining momentum after losing the first two sets: “I think we played really frustrated after losing that first set. We had some chances to win that first set. In that third set, we settled down. Tampa had some miscues, and we were able to capitalize. Once we did, we have the type of team that believes that we can keep doing it.”

– On the team’s overall play: “I thought we competed really hard and had really good focus. Tampa is a very good team and is incredible on the defensive side of the ball. And they are very efficient offensively. When you can defeat a team that plays that way, you know you are a good team. We have to continue to find ways to play that way.”

– On some individual performances: “Sydney Andersen played incredibly. And Shelley helped bring us home there late. Our setters were dialed in late and were making really good decisions. And we had some great play from off the bench. No matter who we put in, they were ready to go.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (Game 1)

– It is the second season in a row the Lions have defeated the defending national champions. The Lions defeated Concordia-St. Paul, also in five sets, at the Colorado Premier Challenge in 2018.

– The Lions hit .191 in the match, including hitting .500 in the deciding fifth set. The Lion defense forced Tampa into 28 hitting errors.

– Shelley Chapron (Houston – St. Pius X) led the team with 19 kills, including 13 kills in the final two sets. She also had a team-high five blocks.

– Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.) had 18 kills, including six kills in the third set. She also had four blocks.

– Bina Njikam (Keller) had eight kills while Maiya Dickie (Huntsville) had six.

– Natalie Sarbeck (Cypress – Cy-Fair) led the team with 33 assists, while Shelbi Sheppard (Emory – Rains) had 20.

– Riley Davidson (Commerce) led the team with 13 digs while adding four kills. Savannah Rutledge (The Woodlands – College Park) added nine digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 1)

The Lions got off to a hot start, scoring the first four points of the match. Tampa responded with five points in a row to take the lead away. It was part of an 8-1 run that gave the Spartans a lead. Tampa pushed its lead to as many as four before the Lions began to push back, making a late run to tie the set at 22. The Lions took a 25-24 lead before Tampa took three points in a row to take the set 27-25.

The Spartans took control of the second set early, quickly jumping out to an 11-point lead. The Lions tried to fight back, taking three points in a row. But it was not enough, as Tampa took the second set 25-13.

A&M-Commerce regained its footing in the third set, grabbing the lead early. The Spartans battled back, taking six points in a row to regain the lead. Tampa led by as many as six in the set before the Lions made a push. The Lion defense began to impact the Tampa hitters, causing multiple attack errors. The Lions cut into the lead and tied the match at 23-all. After Tampa took a point to serve for the match, the Lions rallied with three-point in a row to win the set 26-24.

The Lions again got off to a hot start to begin the fourth set, taking six points in a row to grab an early lead. The Lions led 12-5 midway through the set. Tampa battled back with six points in a row of their own. However, the Lions responded with another rally, pushing the set out of reach. A&M-Commerce won the set 25-21.

It was back and forth to begin the final set, as the teams split the first eight points. A&M-Commerce then slowly built a lead, taking six of the next eight points. The Lions ended with fury, making the final four points to win the set 15-8.

HEAD COACH CRAIG CASE AFTER GAME 2

– On the team’s play: “We just came off of a really emotionally draining match. That was a really emotional match for our team, and then Regis is really good, and they are at home. You combine an emotional, exhausting rollercoaster, then you play a team as good as Regis, you have your work cut out for you.”

– On what the team can learn from the match: “Regis played with a high level of urgency the whole match. They did what all good teams do, they learned about us from watching our first match. And they never let up; they kept their foot on the gas the whole time because they saw that we can come back on someone. They exposed some of our weaknesses in the match. We have to learn from that match. I’m really confident that this match will make us better. If it makes us better, it was worth it.”

INSIDE THE BOX SCORE (Game 2)

– Sydney Andersen and Bina Njikam each had six kills to lead the Lions.

– Natalie Sarbeck led the team with nine assists. Riley Davidson had 13 digs.

– The Lions were held to a .011 hitting percentage in the match.

HOW IT HAPPENED (Game 2)

The Lions got off to a good start in the first set, taking a 7-3 lead early on. Regis battled back, and the teams were tied at 12-all midway through. The Rangers then went on a run, pushing their lead to as many as seven. The Lions could not overcome the deficit and fell 25-19.

It was an even start to begin the second set, as the team traded points throughout the first half of the set, as the teams were tied at 13. The Rangers then had a mini-rally, taking three points in a row. The Lions attempted to battle back but could not overcome the hole, falling 25-21.

Regis got off to a hot start in the third set, taking five of the first seven points. The Lions fought back to cut the lead to 13-12 at the midway mark. The Rangers then began to pull away, winning the set 25-19 slowly.