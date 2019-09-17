TAMUC – Sports

Lions ranked No. 21 in AVCA poll heading into the conference season.·

COMMERCE– The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is the No. 21 ranked team in the nation, according to the American Volleyball Coaches Association coaches poll as announced Monday. Dating back to last season the Lions are nationally ranked in 15 consecutive polls.

The Lions are coming off of a 2-2 weekend at the Colorado Premier Challenge. A&M-Commerce defeated Tampa in their first match, the former No. 1 team in the AVCA poll. The Lions also defeated West Florida, who is receiving votes in the coaches’ poll. The Lions also played matches against Regis and Central Missouri, and both nationally ranked in this week’s poll.

The No. 21 Lions will play their first home game of the season on Friday, as they open up Lone Star Conference play against Texas A&M-Kingsville. The match will be at 6:00 pm at the Field House. The Lions will then host Texas A&M International on Saturday at 2:00 pm.

Season tickets for all 12 Lion Volleyball home matches can are at WeAreLionsTix.com, by calling (903) 468-8756, or by visiting the Lion Sales & Service Box Office inside the Field House during business hours.

2019 AVCA Division II Top-25 Coaches Poll – Sept. 16 (Week 2)

Rk Name (First Place) Pts. Record Prev. 1 Cal State San Bernardino (35) 1137 7-0 2 2 Western Washington (6) 1092 8-0 3 3 Washburn (3) 1062 8-0 4 4 Minnesota Duluth (1) 955 7-1 5 5 Lewis 891 7-1 5 T6 Concordia-St. Paul 870 6-2 10 T6 Nebraska-Kearney 870 8-0 8 8 Northern State 780 7-1 7 9 Southwest Minnesota State 744 6-2 15 10 Ferris State 640 6-2 11 11 Tarleton State 614 5-3 9 12 Central Missouri 538 5-3 12 13 Tampa 507 4-4 1 14 Hillsdale 491 7-1 19 15 NW Missouri State 409 7-1 18 16 Barry 379 5-3 13 17 Rockhurst 361 5-3 17 18 Regis 301 6-2 NR 19 St. Cloud State 292 8-0 NR 20 Wayne State (Neb.) 265 8-0 22 21 A&M-COMMERCE 222 5-3 20 22 Wheeling 210 5-3 14 23 Palm Beach Atlantic 180 5-3 16 24 Sioux Falls 165 8-0 NR T25 Upper Iowa 142 8-0 NR T25 Wingate 142 7-0 24

Lions hold at 12th in AFCA Coaches’ Poll after the win at WOU.

WACO – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team held steady at No. 12 in the national ranking. It was in the second regular-season release of the American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the AFCA on Monday.

The Lions moved to 2-0 on the season with a 34-27 road win at Western Oregon. E.J. Thompson (Cy-Ranch) had three rushing touchdowns, while Miklo Smalls (Plano – East) had a highlight touchdown pass to Chance Cooper (Leander – Rouse).

Five A&M-Commerce opponents in 2019 are ranked in the top 25 or receiving votes. Tarleton moved up to No. 4, Colorado State-Pueblo held steady at No. 9, and Midwestern State stayed at 16th. West Texas A&M and Eastern New Mexico are receiving votes. The Lions are the fourth-highest ranked team in Super Region Four.

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 55 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. It is A&M-Commerce’s 61st all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

In the polls recognized by Division II as the top rating system, the Lions have been known as a nationally ranked team 110 times since joining Division II in 1981.

A&M-Commerce hosts CommUniverCity Day and Family Weekend on Saturday, September 21, when the Lions host Eastern New Mexico for a 6 p.m. kickoff in the Lone Star Conference opener for both teams. Tickets for the game are available at the box office, online at WeAreLionsTix.com, or by calling (903) 468-8756.

2019 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll

Rank School’s (1st votes) Rec. Pts. Prev. 1. Valdosta St. (Ga.) (31) 2-0 799 1 2. Ferris St. (Mich.) (1) 2-0 768 2 3. Minnesota St. 2-0 730 3 4. Tarleton (Texas) 2-0 678 5 5. Notre Dame (Ohio) 2-0 649 4 6. Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) 2-0 637 6 7. Northwest Missouri St. 2-0 614 7 8. Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) 2-0 571 8 9. Colorado St.-Pueblo 2-0 541 9 10. Grand Valley St. (Mich.) 2-0 505 10 11. Slippery Rock (Pa.) 2-0 465 11 12. A&M-COMMERCE 2-0 415 12 13. Minnesota-Duluth 2-0 401 13 14. Indianapolis (Ind.) 2-0 378 15 15. West Georgia 2-0 376 14 16. Midwestern St. (Texas) 2-0 313 16 17. Colorado School of Mines 2-0 293 17 18. West Chester (Pa.) 2-0 218 19 19. Wingate (N.C.) 2-0 214 18 20. West Alabama 2-0 190 20 21. Central Missouri 2-0 164 21 22. Pittsburg St. (Kan.) 2-0 136 23 23. Harding (Ark.) 1-1 84 22 24. Indiana (Pa.) 2-0 81 24 25. Bowie St. (Md.) 2-0 38 NR

Dropped Out: Fort Hays St. (Kan.) (25)

Others Receiving Votes: West Texas A&M, 31; Ashland (Ohio), 25; Florida Tech, 14; Carson-Newman (Tenn.), 10; Kutztown (Pa.), 10; St. Cloud State (Minn.), 8; Saginaw Valley St. (Mich.), 7; Eastern New Mexico, 5; Shepherd (W.Va.), 5; Colorado Mesa, 4; Southern Arkansas, 4; Virginia Union, 4; California (Pa.), 3; Missouri S&T, 3; Missouri Western St., 2; Truman St. (Mo.), 2; West Florida, 2; Fairmont St. (W.Va.), 1; Henderson St. (Ark.), 1; Ohio Dominican, 1.

