TAMUC – Sports

Rain ends WT Invitational; Lion women finish in the second.

AMARILLO – Persistent rain halted and ultimately canceled the second round of the West Texas A&M Fall Invitational on Tuesday, reverting results to action on Monday. The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team placed second of 13 teams, earning their 14th consecutive top-five team finish in a regular-season tournament.

The Lions shot a 22-over par 310 in Monday’s 18-hole round and finished 11 strokes back of host school West Texas A&M.

Paige-Lee Garris (West Palm Beach, Fla.) was the Lions’ leader in seventh place with a 4-over par 76. She had two birdies and rebounded from a rough stretch with an eagle on her 16th hole of the day.

A trio of Lions in Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany), Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand), and Karlee Nichols (Smithson Valley) tied for 10th at 6-over par 78. Hempel had four birdies in her round, Wongsinth had two birdies and an eagle, and Nichols carded three birdies. Makena Thomas (San Antonio – Reagan) rounded out the Lion contingent with a 7-over par 79 including three birdies.

The Lions have one more tournament on the fall schedule, heading west to Carlsbad, Calif., on October 21 and 22 for the West Region Preview, hosted by Cal State San Marcos. The course at the La Costa Resort is also the host for the NCAA Regional Tournament in May 2020.

Rank Team Total Par 1. West Texas A&M 299 +11 2. A&M-Commerce 310 +22 3. Oklahoma Christian 313 +25 4. Tex. A&M-Kingsville 323 +35 5. UT Tyler 324 +36 6. Angelo State 332 +44 Western Texas CC 332 +44 8. Western N.M. 337 +49 9. Lubbock Christian 339 +51 10. Wayland Baptist 340 +52 11. Chadron State 343 +55 12. UT Permian Basin 344 +56 13. Adams State 378 +90

Lion men in 11th after 36 holes at South Central Preview

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team rebounded from a scuffling first round to move up to 11th after 36 holes at the South Central Regional Preview on Monday.

The Ruidoso Junior Golf Association has put together a strong regional field at the University of New Mexico’s Championship Course. The Lions shot 596 (+20, 303-293) in Monday’s opening action.

The Lions were playing in just their second event of the fall and led on the first day by Blake Hartford (Spring – Klein Oak), who sits in 13th place after shooting an even-par 144 (74-70). He scattered five birdies throughout the day, including a run of three consecutive birdies in the second round.

Zach Burch (Lubbock – Cooper) is in 27th place at 3-over par 147 (74-73). He had five birdies as well, with two in the first round and three in the second round.

Simon Haas (Lorch, Germany) and Joe Wolcik (Cleveland – Tarkington) tied for 60th at 9-over par 153. Wolcik had three birdies on the day, while Haas had four. Alex Welch (League City – Clear Springs) rounded out the Lion contingent in 85th place at 15-over par 159 (79-80) with three birdies.

The tournament concludes with 18 holes of play on Tuesday.

Rank Team Scores Total Par 1. Dixie State 288 285 573 -3 2. Odessa College “B” 287 287 574 -2 3. Colorado School of Mines 287 290 577 +1 4. Midwestern State 291 291 582 +6 5. Colorado-Colorado Springs 294 292 586 +10 Westminster 295 291 586 +10 7. Colorado State-Pueblo 301 286 587 +11 8. Cameron 293 300 593 +17 Western N.M. 293 300 593 +17 10. Colorado Mesa 298 297 595 +19 11. Tex. A&M-Commerce 303 293 596 +20 12. Colorado Christian 306 291 597 +21 13. Garden City CC “B” 306 295 601 +25 14. Cal State San Marcos 298 304 602 +26 15. UT Permian Basin 305 301 606 +30 16. Regis 310 301 611 +35 17. Lubbock Christian 308 305 613 +37 18. Fort Lewis 310 315 625 +49

WACO– The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team is ranked No. 21 in this week’s American Football Coaches Association Division II Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the AFCA on Monday.

The Lions came up just short in a 24-17 loss against No. 18 Colorado State-Pueblo last week, getting held out of the end zone on the final play of regulation.

Five A&M-Commerce opponents in 2019 are ranked in the top 25 or receiving votes. Tarleton held at No. 4 in the nation, while CSU-Pueblo jumped from No. 20 to No. 18 this week. Angelo State entered the top 25 this week, appearing at No. 23. Midwestern State and West Texas A&M are also receiving votes.

A&M-Commerce has been ranked in 57 consecutive AFCA polls, dating back to the 2015 preseason poll. It is A&M-Commerce’s 63rd all-time appearance in the AFCA poll since its inception in 2000.

In the polls recognized by Division II as the top rating system, the Lions have been known as a nationally ranked team 112 times since joining Division II in 1981.

The No. 21 Lions return to Lone Star Conference play this week as they travel to face Texas A&M-Kingsville for ownership of the Chennault Cup. The game will be at 7:00 pm at Javelina Stadium in Kingsville.

Rk School (First Place) Record Pts Prev. 1 Valdosta State (30) 4-0 774 1 2 Ferris State (1) 4-0 761 2 3 Minnesota State 4-0 723 3 4 Tarleton (1) 4-0 705 4 5 Notre Dame (Ohio) 4-0 636 5 6 Ouachita Baptist 4-0 627 6 7 Northwest Missouri State 4-0 621 7 8 Lenoir-Rhyne 4-0 581 8 9 Grand Valley State 4-0 539 9 10 Slippery Rock 4-0 498 10 11 Indianapolis 4-0 481 12 12 Minnesota-Duluth 4-0 457 13 13 Colorado School of Mines 4-0 437 14 14 West Chester 4-0 350 16 15 Pittsburg State 4-0 322 18t 16 Wingate 4-0 305 17 17 Central Missouri 4-0 283 18t 18 Colorado State-Pueblo 3-1 270 20 19 Indiana (Pa.) 4-0 232 21 20 Bowie State 4-0 161 23 21 A&M-COMMERCE 2-1 120 11 22 Harding 3-1 118 22 23 Angelo State 4-0 116 NR 24 Kutztown 4-0 90 NR 25 West Alabama 3-1 70 24

Others Receiving Votes: Midwestern State, 49; Truman St. (Mo.), 44; Virginia Union, 9; Florida Tech, 5; West Florida, 5; Delta State, 4; West Texas A&M, 4; Henderson State, 2; California (Pa.), 1.

