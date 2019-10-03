TAMUC – Sports

Texas A&M-Commerce extends Burton’s contract through the 2022-23 season.

COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a multi-year contract extension through the 2022-23 season for head women’s basketball coach Jason Burton.

Burton recently completed his fifth season as the Lions head women’s basketball coach, leading A&M-Commerce to its first appearance in the NCAA Regional Tournament since the 2006-07 season, and just its second-ever appearance. The team won 20 games for the second time in three seasons, and for only the third time in program history with a record of 20-11, including a 14-6 record in conference, tying the most conference wins in a single season in program history. The Lions finished at or above .500 for the fifth consecutive year, setting a program record for consecutive winning seasons.

“Anytime we have an opportunity to retain premium talent, it is a pleasure to do so,” said director of athletics Tim McMurray. “In this case, we are ecstatic to have Jason, Alex, and Braylon continue to be part of our Lion family and continue the ‘Best in Class’ culture that has been established within our women’s basketball program. The best days for our program are still ahead, and that is invigorating.”

Entering his sixth season as the Lions’ head coach, Burton has a record of 88-59 overall and 57-35 in the Lone Star Conference. Burton’s 88 wins and .599 winning percentage are both program highs for a women’s basketball coach during their first five seasons at A&M-Commerce. He has the third-most wins by a coach in program history and has the highest winning percentage of any coach in program history. Also, he now holds the coaching record for most Lone Star Conference wins in program history. He was also named the Kedric Couch Alumni Coach of the Year by his alma mater – Austin College – in 2019.

“Since arriving at A&M-Commerce back in 2007, Commerce has become my home, and now it is my family’s home and a place that we love,” Burton said. “These players and coaches, the university staff, and members of this community have embraced us and have become family as well. Alex, Braylon, and I are excited to be in Commerce for years to come.

“I’m excited to get to work with this staff and with this team and continue to take this program to the top. Thank you to Tim McMurray and Dr. Mark Rudin for continuing to believe in me and what we are doing with our women’s basketball program, and for continuing to invest in these student-athletes. It’s time to hunt!”

Burton received his BA in Business Administration and Management from Austin College in 2007. He would go on to receive his MBA in the same field from A&M-Commerce in 2009.

Burton married Alexyndra Guiton on August 12, 2016, and their son Braylon was born on July 16, 2019. Burton also has two brothers (Brian and Darien).

The Lions’ 2019-20 season is set to begin on November 8 in Pueblo, Colo., at the Al Kaly Shrine Classic. The home opener is at noon on Thursday, November 14, when the Lion host Ouachita Baptist for Education Day.

